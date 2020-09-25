Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/09/2020 23:34:39 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

45 years of Vietnam-Germany relations: Enduring, strong vitality

25/09/2020    13:37 GMT+7

The relationship between Vietnam and Germany has developed in both depth and breadth, and in an effective manner across all fields despite historical changes, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has said.

45 years of Vietnam-Germany relations: Enduring, strong vitality
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh. — VNA/VNS Photo

Minh wrote an article reviewing the past and future directions of bilateral ties on the occasion of the 45th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Germany diplomatic ties (September 23).

He noted that Vietnam and Germany set up diplomatic relations in 1975 but links between the two nations started a long time before then. The first German diplomats were sent to Sai Gon (now HCM City) in the middle of the 19th century to connect the two countries.

On his journey to seek measures to liberate the nation, President Ho Chi Minh once stopped in Germany and later nurtured the friendship between the two nations.

Vietnam is the only Southeast Asian nation to boast special links with Germany, with more than 100,000 students and workers studying and working in Germany in the 1950s, giving them a deep understanding of German language and culture. More than 170,000 Vietnamese people from different generations living in Germany have helped promote the diverse and unique relationship between the two countries, he said.

Over the past 45 years, bilateral ties have thrived thanks to close co-operation in politics, diplomacy, economy, and culture. Delegation exchanges have been conducted among ministries, sectors, and localities, along with diplomatic activities through party and parliamentary channels and people-to-people contacts.

The Hanoi Declaration on the establishment of the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Germany, which was signed in October 2011 during German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s visit to Vietnam, was an important milestone shaping bilateral ties over the last 10 years, the Deputy PM said.

He noted that many co-operation mechanisms between the two sides have proven effective. Meanwhile, based on a firm foundation of sound political relations, the economic partnership between the two sides has flourished.

Germany has long been the largest trade partner of Vietnam in Europe. Two-way trade has now doubled the 2010 figure, standing at more than US$10 billion and with growth exceeding 10 per cent each year.

The Deputy PM underlined that the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), both of which took effect on August 1, are expected to create new and substantial opportunities for businesses of both sides.

As Vietnam’s 18th-largest foreign investor, Germany has more than 300 businesses investing more than $2 billion in 361 projects in the Southeast Asian country.

Vietnamese enterprises, meanwhile, have 35 investment projects worth some $250 million in Germany, focusing on finance-banking, information technology, restaurants, and hotels.

Minh said that Vietnam hopes to work with Germany to fully tap the co-operation potential between the two countries amid the fourth Industrial Revolution.

 

Alongside trade and investment, development co-operation is an important factor in bilateral relations, he said, emphasising that Vietnam treasures and remembers the precious support the government and people of Germany gave the country during its national construction and development.

Over the last three decades, Germany has provided Vietnam with official development assistance of more than $2 billion while sharing its experience in growth models as well as renewable energy exploitation, environmental protection, and vocational training, helping Vietnam complete the Millennium Development Goals ahead of schedule and implement sustainable development goals.

In education, the Vietnam-Germany University, capable of educating 12,000 students, has been finalised, while the teaching of Vietnamese and German in schools in the other country has been encouraged, and cultural and sports exchanges have brought people from both sides closer, Minh wrote.

Direct flights between the two countries, which opened 15 years ago, have met the demand for travel among the people of both countries.

From a multilateral standpoint, Vietnam and Germany have worked closely and supported each other at regional and international forums such as ASEAN, the EU, ASEM, and the UN.

Both sides have shared common viewpoints and visions on multilateralism, order, and stability on the foundation of law, as well as the observation of international law and environmental protection. Vietnam and Germany have regularly sought a common voice in the settlement of regional and global challenges, Minh said.

He noted that, in 2020, Vietnam is performing the roles of non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and ASEAN Chair, while Germany is the rotating EU Chair for the second half of 2020.

He said the two sides have agreed to promote co-operation and seize opportunities to strengthen Asia-Europe connectivity, contributing to peace and stability in the two regions and security and development around the world.

Initiatives in the prevention and control of COVID-19 manifested a co-operative spirit, he added.

“Looking back on the history of the relationship between the two countries over the last four decades and more, he said, we are happy and proud of the dynamic and practical development of the bilateral strategic partnership. The outcomes of and great potential for co-operation are an important motivation for stronger and more extensive, intensive, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries over the next decades, matching the interests and aspirations of the governments and people of both nations and for a world of peace, stability, and prosperity,” Minh wrote.

He also expressed confidence that with efforts and determination as well as the continued close friendship between the two nations, all goals will become reality shortly.  VNS

Vietnam, Germany boost strategic partnership

Vietnam, Germany boost strategic partnership

In 2011, leaders of Vietnam and Germany signed the Hanoi Joint Declaration, upgrading bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, creating a new impetus to promote cooperation between the two countries.

Vietnam and Germany enjoy fruitful co-operation for 45 years

Vietnam and Germany enjoy fruitful co-operation for 45 years

September 23 marks 45 years of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the Federal Republic of Germany.

 
 

Other News

.
China reacts to France, UK and Germany’s note verbales on East Sea
China reacts to France, UK and Germany’s note verbales on East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  4 giờ trước 

China is still looking for new arguments to refute the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA)’s ruling in 2016. The legal battle in the East Sea is not over yet.

Science-Technology Minister Chu Ngoc Anh elected Hanoi Chairman
Science-Technology Minister Chu Ngoc Anh elected Hanoi Chairman
POLITICSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vice Secretary of Hanoi’s Party Committee Chu Ngoc Anh was elected Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2016-2021 tenure with 95 out of 96 votes at the 16th session of the 15th Hanoi People’s Council this morning.

Vietnam proves its active role in UN
Vietnam proves its active role in UN
POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

Since officially joining the UN on September 20, 1977, Vietnam has proactively made substantial contributions to the UN’s operation.

Remarks by Party General Secretary, State President Nguyen Phu Trong at High-level General Debate of 75th session of UNGA
Remarks by Party General Secretary, State President Nguyen Phu Trong at High-level General Debate of 75th session of UNGA
POLITICSicon  12 giờ trước 

Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong on September 25 (Vietnam time) sent an important message to the High-level General Debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Vietnam calls for stronger ASEAN co-operation to fight transnational crime
Vietnam calls for stronger ASEAN co-operation to fight transnational crime
POLITICSicon  12 giờ trước 

Transnational criminals are taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic in Southeast Asian countries to commit crimes, said delegates attending the 20th ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crime (SOMTC-20).

Vietnam, Germany boost strategic partnership
Vietnam, Germany boost strategic partnership
POLITICSicon  24/09/2020 

In 2011, leaders of Vietnam and Germany signed the Hanoi Joint Declaration, upgrading bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, creating a new impetus to promote cooperation between the two countries.

The people and the ruling party's measure of value
The people and the ruling party's measure of value
FEATUREicon  24/09/2020 

"In all works of the Party and State, the people are always defined as the root," Party Chief and President Nguyen Phu Trong wrote in his article about the work that needs to be done for the 13th National Party Congress.

Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia holds online meeting with detained fishermen
Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia holds online meeting with detained fishermen
POLITICSicon  24/09/2020 

The Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia has held an online meeting with over 50 Vietnamese fishermen temporarily kept at a detention centre of the immigration office in Pontianak City.

Hundreds of administrative procedures connected to National Single Window
Hundreds of administrative procedures connected to National Single Window
POLITICSicon  24/09/2020 

The National Single Window had successfully connected 200 administrative procedures of 13 relevant ministries by the end of August, in addition to processing over 3.2 million records and more than 40,000 enterprises.

Vietnam proposes establishment of ASEAN military intelligence community
Vietnam proposes establishment of ASEAN military intelligence community
POLITICSicon  23/09/2020 

Vietnam proposed the establishment of an ASEAN Military Intelligence Community (AMIC) at the 17th ASEAN Military Intelligence Meeting (AMIM) held via video conference on September 22.

Prime minister to host third dialogue with farmers
Prime minister to host third dialogue with farmers
POLITICSicon  23/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is scheduled to have a third dialogue with farmers next week on the difficulties they are facing in agricultural production.

Vietnam and Germany enjoy fruitful co-operation for 45 years
Vietnam and Germany enjoy fruitful co-operation for 45 years
POLITICSicon  23/09/2020 

September 23 marks 45 years of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the Federal Republic of Germany.

Vietnam a responsible UN member
Vietnam a responsible UN member
POLITICSicon  23/09/2020 

Since officially joining the United Nations on September 20, 1977, Vietnam has been a responsible member, making positive contributions to the United Nations.

PM sends message to high-level meeting to commemorate UN’s 75th anniversary
PM sends message to high-level meeting to commemorate UN’s 75th anniversary
POLITICSicon  22/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a message to the United Nations (UN) High-Level Meeting marking the 75th anniversary of the UN in New York on Monday (local time), as part of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

Le Thi Thuy reelected as Secretary of Ha Nam Party’s Committee
Le Thi Thuy reelected as Secretary of Ha Nam Party’s Committee
POLITICSicon  22/09/2020 

Le Thi Thuy, Secretary of the 19th Ha Nam Party Committee in the 2015-2020 tenure, was reelected for the post at the first session of the new provincial Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure, held on September 21 afternoon.

Three scenarios for US-China competition
Three scenarios for US-China competition
FEATUREicon  22/09/2020 

Entering the third quarter of the year, US-China tensions have become increasingly fierce, in all aspects from trade and human rights to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, issues related to the East Sea, and closure of technology firms.

Science and Technology Minister Chu Ngoc Anh appointed Hanoi’s Vice Party Secretary
Science and Technology Minister Chu Ngoc Anh appointed Hanoi’s Vice Party Secretary
POLITICSicon  21/09/2020 

Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh has become Vice Party Secretary of Hanoi after the appointment decision of the Politburo was announced on September 18.

Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development
Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

VietNamNet would like to introduce an article by Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, entitled “Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development". 

Former Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung’s family asks to apply for bail
Former Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung’s family asks to apply for bail
POLITICSicon  21/09/2020 

The family and lawyer of the arrested former chairman of Hanoi are applying for bail for former mayor Nguyen Duc Chung, who needs medical treatment, said lawyer Truong Trong Nghia, the advocate for the legal rights and interests of Chung.

Former HCMC vice chairman receives eight-year jail term
Former HCMC vice chairman receives eight-year jail term
POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

Nguyen Thanh Tai, former vice chairman of HCMC, on Sunday was sentenced eight years on the charges of violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 