Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/10/2020 10:18:33 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

7th Congress of Central Public Security Party Organisation on horizon

09/10/2020    10:16 GMT+7

The seventh Congress of the Central Public Security Party Organisation for the 2020-2025 period will take place from October 11 to 13 in Hanoi, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

7th Congress of Central Public Security Party Organisation on horizon hinh anh 1

The seventh Congress of the Central Public Security Party Organisation for the 2020-2025 period will take place from October 11 to 13 in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

The Congress will bring together 350 delegates, including 324 elected in Party units, heard a press conference on October 8.

Major General Nguyen Ngoc Toan, Director of the ministry’s Department of Party and Political Work, said the Congress has been prepared thoroughly, with set programmes and plans basically completed.

The Central Public Security Party Committee issued 18 documents on all-level Party congresses in the sector, he said, and stepped up communications work for the seventh Congress.

The committee has paid due regard to preparations of documents and personnel, Toan stressed.

 

Major tasks set for the new term include building the Party and the public security force, enhancing comprehensive leadership capacity, and completing the tasks of national defence, fighting crime, and ensuring social order and safety, among others.

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a working session on September 21 between the Politburo and the standing board of the Central Public Security Party Committee to collect feedback on draft documents and personnel work for submission to the seventh Congress.

The Party leader expressed a hope that the Congress would be a success, thus opening up a new period of development./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Preparations for 37th ASEAN Summit discussed at Joint Consultative Meeting
Preparations for 37th ASEAN Summit discussed at Joint Consultative Meeting
POLITICSicon  0 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and head of Vietnam’s ASEAN SOM Nguyen Quoc Dung on October 8 chaired the Joint Consultative Meeting (JCM).

Vietnam actively engages in UNHRC’s 45th regular session
Vietnam actively engages in UNHRC’s 45th regular session
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

A Vietnamese mission led by Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai has actively participated in the 45th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) from September 14 to October 7.

Code of Conduct in the East Sea: a long and arduous road
Code of Conduct in the East Sea: a long and arduous road
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16 giờ trước 

During the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) on September 12, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers once again called for the early completion of the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC). But obstacles remain.

NA committee discusses resolution on urban administration in HCM City
NA committee discusses resolution on urban administration in HCM City
POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

The National Assembly (NA)’s Committee on Legal Affairs looked into a Government report on a draft resolution on the organisation of urban administration in HCM City on Wednesday morning.

Vietnam commits to ensuring ASEAN cyber security, safety
Vietnam commits to ensuring ASEAN cyber security, safety
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

As an ASEAN member state, Vietnam commits to actively and responsibly joining regional cooperation mechanisms to ensure security and safety of cyber space, said Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieut. Gen. Luong Tam Quang.

New decree to improve performance of civil servants
New decree to improve performance of civil servants
POLITICSicon  07/10/2020 

National Assembly Deputy Bui Thi An speaks about the Government’s efforts to improve the quality of cadres, civil servants and public employees.

PM approves 2021 public service workforce plan
PM approves 2021 public service workforce plan
POLITICSicon  07/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a public service workforce plan for 2021.

Tasks on designing national master planning for next five years approved
Tasks on designing national master planning for next five years approved
POLITICSicon  06/10/2020 

The Government has issued Decision 143/NQ-CP approving the tasks of making the national master planning in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050.

Socio-economic reports, plans delivered at Party Central Committee’s 13th session
Socio-economic reports, plans delivered at Party Central Committee’s 13th session
POLITICSicon  06/10/2020 

A number of socio-economic development reports and plans were delivered during the first day of the 12th Party Central Committee’s 13th sitting in Hanoi on October 5.

"Happiness" is a highlight in the 13th National Party Congress’s draft documents
"Happiness" is a highlight in the 13th National Party Congress’s draft documents
FEATUREicon  06/10/2020 

One of the new points of the 13th National Party Congress documents is to thoroughly grasp the spirit of innovation, arouse the values of Vietnamese people, and take advantage of the 4.0 technology revolution, for a "prosperous and happy Vietnam".

The nation's "career" of today
The nation's "career" of today
FEATUREicon  05/10/2020 

Preparing for the 13th Party Congress after 75 years of independence and 45 years of reunification, Vietnam has made many spectacular strides compared to the past.

Party Central Committee convenes 13th session
Party Central Committee convenes 13th session
POLITICSicon  05/10/2020 

The 13th session of the 12th Party Central Committee opened in Hanoi on October 5 under the chair of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong.

Third wave of reform: 20% more regulations on businesses to be cut
Third wave of reform: 20% more regulations on businesses to be cut
POLITICSicon  05/10/2020 

The Vietnamese government’s Resolution 68 that aims to reduce business regulations by 20% and at least 20% of costs is seen as the Government’s third wave of reform.

Vietnam supports all efforts towards nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation
Vietnam supports all efforts towards nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation
POLITICSicon  05/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance on supporting all efforts towards nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

Website of 13th National Party Congress launched
Website of 13th National Party Congress launched
POLITICSicon  04/10/2020 

The official website of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) was launched on October 3, at daihoi13.dangcongsan.vn.

Minister: Government determined to achieve 3 pct. growth this year
Minister: Government determined to achieve 3 pct. growth this year
POLITICSicon  03/10/2020 

The Vietnamese Government resolved to record GDP growth of 2.5-3 percent this year at its recent monthly meeting, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung told a press conference on October 2.

Recovering and Building Back Better as a Region: ASEAN Chief
Recovering and Building Back Better as a Region: ASEAN Chief
POLITICSicon  03/10/2020 

Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Dato Lim Jock Hoi has written an article about the region’s COVID-19 and economic situation. The following is the full text of the article.

Vietnam wants resumption of talks on East Sea code
Vietnam wants resumption of talks on East Sea code
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  02/10/2020 

Vietnam wants code of conduct (COC) negotiations for parties in the East Sea between Southeast Asian nations and China to resume soon, after months of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesperson has said.

Vision and development goals of Vietnam
Vision and development goals of Vietnam
FEATUREicon  02/10/2020 

The article " Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development" by Party Secretary General and President Nguyen Phu Trong has been attracting public attention. 

Vietnam welcomes countries’ standpoints on East Sea issue: Spokesperson
Vietnam welcomes countries’ standpoints on East Sea issue: Spokesperson
POLITICSicon  02/10/2020 

Vietnam welcomes the stance held by other countries on the East Sea issue that conforms with international law, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 