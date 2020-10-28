ADMM-14, 7th ADMM+ to take place online

The 14th ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting (ADMM-14), the 7th ADMM Plus (ADMM+), and the ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of ADMM+ will be held in the online form in the first half of December.

Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh (Photo: VNA)

The information was announced at a meeting to review foreign defence activities over the remaining months of 2020, which was co-chaired by Deputy Defence Ministers Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh and Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien, in Hanoi on October 28.

Representatives from related agencies and units reported and discussed work plans to prepare for the organisation of bilateral and multilateral foreign defence activities from now to the end of 2020.

The officers requested relevant agencies under the Defence Ministry to raise their determination and make their best effort to fully organise foreign defence activities over the remaining months of the year.

Due to COVID-19, relevant agencies, especially the ministry’s Department of Foreign Affairs, will continue to plan specifically for each event to ensure the success and safety of both in-person and online activities./.VNA