AMM-53, related meetings begin

The 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-53) and related meetings are organised in the form of video conference from September 9-12.

The 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-53) and related meetings are organised in the form of video conference from September 9-12.(Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who is also the ASEAN Chair in 2020, is slated to attend and deliver an opening speech on September 9.

A series of important conferences will take place under the chair of Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on the first day, including the Executive Committee of the Southeast Asian Nuclear Weapon Free Zone Treaty (SEANWFZ)’s conference, the 27th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting on Sub-regional Development, the ASEAN-China Ministerial Meeting, the ASEAN-Japan Ministerial Meeting, the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Ministerial Meeting, the 21st ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, and the 10th East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Twenty seven delegations from the 10 ASEAN nations and partners will join 20 meetings in the framework of the AMM-53.

Some 40 documents will be adopted at the events, including the AMM-53 Joint Communique, focusing on ASEAN's commitment to promoting the ASEAN Community, economic connectivity and cooperation with dialogue partners.

On the occasion, ministers will pass several cooperation plans with partners for the 2021-2025 period.

The AMM-53 and related meetings are among the most important events during Vietnam’s Year of ASEAN Chairmanship in 2020. They take place amid fierce strategic competition between powerful countries, and heightened tension in several hot spots, as well as complicated development of the coronavirus pandemic that clobbers every corner of the ASEAN member states’ socio-economy./.VNA