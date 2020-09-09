Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/09/2020 11:13:27 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

AMM-53, related meetings begin

09/09/2020    09:58 GMT+7

The 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-53) and related meetings are organised in the form of video conference from September 9-12.

AMM-53, related meetings begin hinh anh 1

The 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-53) and related meetings are organised in the form of video conference from September 9-12.(Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who is also the ASEAN Chair in 2020, is slated to attend and deliver an opening speech on September 9.

A series of important conferences will take place under the chair of Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on the first day, including the Executive Committee of the Southeast Asian Nuclear Weapon Free Zone Treaty (SEANWFZ)’s conference, the 27th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting on Sub-regional Development, the ASEAN-China Ministerial Meeting, the ASEAN-Japan Ministerial Meeting, the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Ministerial Meeting, the 21st ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, and the 10th East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Twenty seven delegations from the 10 ASEAN nations and partners will join 20 meetings in the framework of the AMM-53.

 

Some 40 documents will be adopted at the events, including the AMM-53 Joint Communique, focusing on ASEAN's commitment to promoting the ASEAN Community, economic connectivity and cooperation with dialogue partners.

On the occasion, ministers will pass several cooperation plans with partners for the 2021-2025 period.

The AMM-53 and related meetings are among the most important events during Vietnam’s Year of ASEAN Chairmanship in 2020. They take place amid fierce strategic competition between powerful countries, and heightened tension in several hot spots, as well as complicated development of the coronavirus pandemic that clobbers every corner of the ASEAN member states’ socio-economy./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
41st General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly opens
41st General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly opens
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

The 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) themed “Parliamentary Diplomacy for a Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN Community” opened in Hanoi on September 8.

Vaccine nationalism and challenges for developing countries
Vaccine nationalism and challenges for developing countries
FEATUREicon  17 giờ trước 

Poorer countries have to face four major challenges in the fight against coronavirus: vaccine funding, domestic structural bottlenecks, overloaded medical forces, and identifying the people who need a vaccine.

AIPA-41 opening ceremony in photos
AIPA-41 opening ceremony in photos
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

The 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-41) opened in a virtual format in Hanoi on September 8 themed Parliamentary Diplomacy for a Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN Community.

Vietnam to hold AMM-53 online from September 9-12
Vietnam to hold AMM-53 online from September 9-12
POLITICSicon  08/09/2020 

Vietnam will hold the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-53) and related meetings via a video conference from September 9-12, said the organising board at an international press conference on September 7.

AIPA-41: AIPA exerting efforts to contribute to regional connectivity
AIPA-41: AIPA exerting efforts to contribute to regional connectivity
POLITICSicon  08/09/2020 

The 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-41) opened in Hanoi on September 8 under the theme of “Parliamentary Diplomacy for a Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN Community”.

Vietnam gains outstanding results at 2020 Army Games
Vietnam gains outstanding results at 2020 Army Games
POLITICSicon  07/09/2020 

Teams from the Vietnam People’s Army gained outstanding results and surpassed their set targets at the 2020 Army Games, which wrapped up at Patriot Park in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow on September 5.

The dangers of vaccine nationalism
The dangers of vaccine nationalism
FEATUREicon  07/09/2020 

Success in developing a vaccine is one thing, but giving it to everyone in need is a completely different matter.

AIPA-41: AIPA-35 adopted many initiatives related to ASEAN community building
AIPA-41: AIPA-35 adopted many initiatives related to ASEAN community building
POLITICSicon  07/09/2020 

The 35th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of ASEAN (AIPA-35) with the theme "Further strengthening parliamentary cooperation in ASEAN Community building" was held in Vientiane (Laos)  from September 14 - 20, 2014.

Azerbaijan ambassador receives Friendship order from Vietnamese President
Azerbaijan ambassador receives Friendship order from Vietnamese President
POLITICSicon  07/09/2020 

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong awarded Azerbaijan Ambassador to Vietnam Anar Imanov with the “Friendship Order” in acknowledgement of the ambassador's efforts in promoting bilateral ties.

Vietnam’s preparation for AIPA 41 wins countries’ trust : AIPA Secretary-General
Vietnam’s preparation for AIPA 41 wins countries’ trust : AIPA Secretary-General
POLITICSicon  06/09/2020 

The Vietnamese National Assembly’s thorough and professional preparation for the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) has left good impression 

53rd ASEAN Foreign Minister’s Meeting to be held online
53rd ASEAN Foreign Minister’s Meeting to be held online
POLITICSicon  06/09/2020 

The 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings will be held from September 9-12 in the form of video conference, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

APEC summit to be held online Dec. 4 due to COVID-19
APEC summit to be held online Dec. 4 due to COVID-19
POLITICSicon  05/09/2020 

The annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum will be held online December 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an Asian diplomatic source said.

Vietnamese NA to hold AIPA-41 online from September 8-10
Vietnamese NA to hold AIPA-41 online from September 8-10
POLITICSicon  05/09/2020 

The Vietnamese National Assembly will hold the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-41) themed “Parliamentary diplomacy for a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community” 

American intelligence officer: a special witness to National Day 1945
American intelligence officer: a special witness to National Day 1945
FEATUREicon  05/09/2020 

Archimedes Patti was a special witness as he was invited to a historic event: President Ho Chi Minh's reading of the Declaration of Independence on September 2, 1945.

Notable achievements during Vietnam’s 75 years
Notable achievements during Vietnam’s 75 years
FEATUREicon  05/09/2020 

This September marks 75 years since the Vietnamese people, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), overthrew 80 years of French colonial rule.

Positive economic signs in August despite pandemic: PM
Positive economic signs in August despite pandemic: PM
POLITICSicon  05/09/2020 

Vietnam’s economy in August saw positive moves despite the tremendously negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the country’s socio-economic development and people’s daily life, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Friday.

Vietnam triumphs in Tank Biathlon of 2020 Army Games
Vietnam triumphs in Tank Biathlon of 2020 Army Games
POLITICSicon  05/09/2020 

The tank team of the Vietnam People’s Army triumphed at the final race of tank crews of the second division in the Tank Biathlon event of the ongoing 2020 International Army Games in Russia yesterday.

Comprehensive plan on UPR recommendation implementation introduced
Comprehensive plan on UPR recommendation implementation introduced
POLITICSicon  05/09/2020 

The Foreign Ministry and the UNDP held a seminar yesterday to introduce a comprehensive plan on the implementation of recommendations accepted by Vietnam under the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism, third cycle.

Vietnam calls for global cooperation in COVID-19 control at G20 meeting
Vietnam calls for global cooperation in COVID-19 control at G20 meeting
POLITICSicon  05/09/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh affirmed that global and regional solidarity, cooperation and coordination are essential to help the world overcome the COVID-19 crisis while addressing online G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

HCM City needs strong determination to become a regional economic hub: top leader
HCM City needs strong determination to become a regional economic hub: top leader
POLITICSicon  05/09/2020 

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong asked the Party Committee of HCM City to show stronger determination to build the city into a key regional economic and financial hub in draft documents of the city’s Party Congress.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 