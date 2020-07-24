Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Analysts upbeat about Vietnam - NZ strategic partnership

24/07/2020    11:26 GMT+7

The Asia Media Centre in New Zealand has run an article highlighting the upgrading of ties between Vietnam and NZ into a strategic partnership on July 22, expressing its trust in the prospects for the bilateral relationship in the future

At the virtual summit on July 22

The article quoted Chairman of the Digital Council for Aotearoa, member of the Asia Society’s Global Council, and Director of the Augen Software Group, Mitchell Pham as saying that lifting the relationship to “strategic partnership” is an exciting step forward and hopefully means that the two governments will be working much more closely on opportunities for both countries to benefit and that the horizon will also extend beyond just trading with each other.

“Doing business and travelling regularly between both countries, I get to be ‘in the relationship zone’ and observe it at ground level,” he said. “I feel a palpably positive vibe and a high level of interest between the two countries. I see visitors, I see trade, I see links between people who are very interested in each other’s history, culture, language, cuisine, fashion, and ultimately business opportunities.”

Regarding the Plan of Action for the Strategic Partnership over the next 12 months, Pham said he hopes to see the two governments establish an environment and ecosystem for the two countries’ industry, business, and community to cooperate.

Meanwhile, Chairman and CEO of KPMG in Vietnam and Chairman of the NZ Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, Warrick Cleine, said the move represents a step-change in the relationship between the two countries. New Zealand enjoys a wonderful reputation in Vietnam, both at the official and societal levels.

 

This has been built over decades of constructive engagement, and two-way trade has increased significantly over the years, he said, adding that the timing of the announcement could not be better. As the world recovers from the COVID-19 crisis, both New Zealand and Vietnam are rare bright spots, having managed the health crisis and prevented any meaningful community spread of the virus while limiting the impact on their economies.

New Zealand needs to build export markets in order to maintain its economic performance, he said, and relatively vibrant economies such as Vietnam are especially important.

“Geopolitics and diversification of supply chains are increasingly relevant post-COVID,” he added. “New Zealand’s exporters and importers must understand and respond to these trends, as they will impact our ability to manage risks going forward and how we are perceived globally. This is an issue that both New Zealand and Vietnam - as small trading nations - have in common. They both need to protect and participate in a rules-based trading system and to diversify both export and import markets.”/. VNA

Vietnam, New Zealand lift bilateral ties to strategic partnership

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern announced the elevation of their countries’ relations to a strategic partnership during their online talks on July 22.

Vietnam, New Zealand facilitate border clearance of agro-forestry-aquatic products via e-Cert

Vietnam and New Zealand have agreed to facilitate border clearance of agricultural, forestry and aquatic products through the use of electronic certification (e-Cert).  

 
 

Vietnam backs tackling terrorist challenges in Syria on basis of int’l laws
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam has emphasised the need for cooperation among concerned parties to deal with challenges from terrorist groups in Syria based on respect for international laws and UN resolutions.

25 years of joining ASEAN: Vietnam is on the path of integration
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

The comprehensive and extensive integration into ASEAN is a way for Vietnam to actively participate in global integration.

Fascinating murals on show in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

A group of young volunteers and teachers are transforming plain walls on a dyke on the outskirts of Hanoi capital into beautiful murals which showcase the nature, history, and daily life of the local area.

Vietnam values comprehensive ties with Japan: Defence Minister
POLITICSicon  23/07/2020 

Japan will ease entry restriction for Vietnam and Thailand this month, said Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on July 22.

Vietnam, New Zealand lift bilateral ties to strategic partnership
POLITICSicon  22/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern announced the elevation of their countries’ relations to a strategic partnership during their online talks on July 22.

Canada court rules US 'not safe' for asylum seekers
POLITICSicon  16 giờ trước 

The US violates the human rights of asylum seekers by imprisoning them, a Canadian judge rules.

RoK to grant 90 scholarships for training of ASEAN talents
POLITICSicon  23/07/2020 

The Government of the Republic of Korea (RoK) will provide a total of 90 doctoral scholarships for candidates from ASEAN countries to study at six prestigious Korean universities over the next five years.

China-US row: Fugitive researcher 'hiding in San Francisco consulate'
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

The researcher lied about her military background, the FBI says, amid a row over Chinese consulates.

Trump to send 'surge' of hundreds of federal agents to cities
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

Talking tough on crime with an election looming, Mr Trump vows to end the "bloodshed".

Malaysian scholars speak highly of Vietnam as Chair of ASEAN
POLITICSicon  22/07/2020 

Embracing ASEAN has internationalised Vietnam, while Vietnam has also contributed to ASEAN’s miracle, said a Malaysian scholar on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Vietnam’s admission to the ASEAN (July 28, 1995).

25 years of joining ASEAN: Vietnam is on the path of integration
POLITICSicon  22/07/2020 

The comprehensive and extensive integration into ASEAN is a way for Vietnam to actively participate in global integration.

Vietnam asks for better sea dispute management, enhanced trade cooperation with China
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has expressed concerns over the recent complicated developments over the East Sea with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Tuesday.

Vietnam an invaluable member of ASEAN Community: Philippine Ambassador
POLITICSicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam is an invaluable member of the ASEAN Community and has actively shepherded a number of important initiatives and led efforts that continue to enrich the ASEAN agenda and experience, 

Vietnam, New Zealand renew Strategic Engagement Plan on Education
POLITICSicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam and New Zealand have renewed their Strategic Engagement Plan on Education for the period from 2020 to 2023.

Vietnam, New Zealand aim to lift bilateral ties to new high
POLITICSicon  22/07/2020 

Online high-level talks between Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern, 

Brunei stresses significance of UNCLOS to dispute settlement in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  22/07/2020 

The Brunei Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Brunei Darussalam) has reaffirmed its commitment to the maintenance of peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

EU mobilises over $900 million to help ASEAN battle COVID-19
POLITICSicon  22/07/2020 

The European Union has mobilised a “Team Europe” package of over 800 million EUR (920 million USD) to support ASEAN nation in the fight against COVID-19.

Steering Committee for Vietnam-China Bilateral Cooperation holds 12th meeting
POLITICSicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam and China defined major tasks in the time ahead to beef up their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in a sustainable way, 

Sri Lanka and Vietnam celebrate 50 years of formal diplomatic relations
POLITICSicon  21/07/2020 

Ambassador Walpita Gamage Sampath Prasanna sends a message to Việt Nam News readers to celebrate 50th anniversary of friendship between Vietnam and Sri Lanka.

ASEAN Regional Forum Senior Officials Meeting held via video conference
POLITICSicon  22/07/2020 

The ASEAN Regional Forum Senior Officials’ Meeting (ARF SOM) was held via video conference on July 21 under the chair of Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung.

