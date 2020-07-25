APEC trade ministers convene virtual meeting on COVID-19

The 2020 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting (MRT) took place virtually on July 25, highlighting COVID-19-related issues.

Participants agreed that it is time for regional governments and peoples to join hands in cooperation at all levels to soon control the disease and tackle its socio-economic impact.

Many of them stressed the importance of information transparency and experience exchange in supporting affected economies to overcome the hardship.

As heard at the function, in the coming time, APEC will prioritise comprehensive mobilisation of all resources needed to help its members address pandemic-related damage and recover their economies, while promoting its role as the leading forum on the region’s economic integration and sustaining inner cooperation.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh said Vietnam has basically controlled the pandemic to focus on both economic recovery and disease prevention and control.

He urged regional economies to boost international solidarity, tackle COVID-19 impact, put forth plans for post-pandemic growth, support enterprises, and ensure social welfare for the people.

Sustaining supply chains and economic linkages in the region as well as ensuring a fair and free environment for trade and investment is also necessary, he added.

Khanh noted as the Chair of ASEAN 2020, Vietnam has hosted and engaged in various discussions in search of common voices and initiatives to fight the pandemic and support peoples and economies affected.

He affirmed that Vietnam believes APEC will continue capitalising on the strength of its members and the bloc’s international solidarity and collaboration to overcome the hardest challenge since it was founded and build a better future for the region./. VNA