Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/07/2020 00:36:06 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

APEC trade ministers convene virtual meeting on COVID-19

25/07/2020    23:19 GMT+7

The 2020 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting (MRT) took place virtually on July 25, highlighting COVID-19-related issues.

APEC trade ministers convene virtual meeting on COVID-19

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh (Photo: VNA)

Participants agreed that it is time for regional governments and peoples to join hands in cooperation at all levels to soon control the disease and tackle its socio-economic impact.

Many of them stressed the importance of information transparency and experience exchange in supporting affected economies to overcome the hardship.

As heard at the function, in the coming time, APEC will prioritise comprehensive mobilisation of all resources needed to help its members address pandemic-related damage and recover their economies, while promoting its role as the leading forum on the region’s economic integration and sustaining inner cooperation.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh said Vietnam has basically controlled the pandemic to focus on both economic recovery and disease prevention and control.

 

He urged regional economies to boost international solidarity, tackle COVID-19 impact, put forth plans for post-pandemic growth, support enterprises, and ensure social welfare for the people.

Sustaining supply chains and economic linkages in the region as well as ensuring a fair and free environment for trade and investment is also necessary, he added.

Khanh noted as the Chair of ASEAN 2020, Vietnam has hosted and engaged in various discussions in search of common voices and initiatives to fight the pandemic and support peoples and economies affected.

He affirmed that Vietnam believes APEC will continue capitalising on the strength of its members and the bloc’s international solidarity and collaboration to overcome the hardest challenge since it was founded and build a better future for the region./. VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam seriously implements climate change-related commitments: Deputy PM
Vietnam seriously implements climate change-related commitments: Deputy PM
POLITICSicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnam has been seriously implementing its commitments related to climate change at both global and regional levels, especially within the ASEAN framework, 

HCM City marks 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties
HCM City marks 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties
POLITICSicon  13 giờ trước 

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on July 24 organised a meeting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the US (July 12, 1995-2020).

Vietnam’s e-government initiatives showing worth
Vietnam’s e-government initiatives showing worth
POLITICSicon  24/07/2020 

Vietnam’s efforts to develop a pro-business e-government have earned applause from the international community, especially amid a surge in the pandemic hurting economic growth.

Friendship insignia presented to Spanish Ambassador
Friendship insignia presented to Spanish Ambassador
POLITICSicon  24/07/2020 

Ambassador of Spain to Vietnam María Jesús Figa López-Palop was honoured on July 23 with the “For Peace and Friendship Among Nations” insignia from the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO).

Vietnam helps boost ASEAN's economy amid COVID-19: Malaysian press
Vietnam helps boost ASEAN's economy amid COVID-19: Malaysian press
POLITICSicon  24/07/2020 

Amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam, as ASEAN Chair, has managed to formulate a regional comprehensive economic recovery plan, the New Straits Times of Malaysia reported.

Analysts upbeat about Vietnam - NZ strategic partnership
Analysts upbeat about Vietnam - NZ strategic partnership
POLITICSicon  24/07/2020 

The Asia Media Centre in New Zealand has run an article highlighting the upgrading of ties between Vietnam and NZ into a strategic partnership on July 22, expressing its trust in the prospects for the bilateral relationship in the future

Vietnam backs tackling terrorist challenges in Syria on basis of int’l laws
Vietnam backs tackling terrorist challenges in Syria on basis of int’l laws
POLITICSicon  24/07/2020 

Vietnam has emphasised the need for cooperation among concerned parties to deal with challenges from terrorist groups in Syria based on respect for international laws and UN resolutions.

25 years of joining ASEAN: Vietnam is on the path of integration
25 years of joining ASEAN: Vietnam is on the path of integration
POLITICSicon  23/07/2020 

The comprehensive and extensive integration into ASEAN is a way for Vietnam to actively participate in global integration.

Fascinating murals on show in Hanoi
Fascinating murals on show in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/07/2020 

A group of young volunteers and teachers are transforming plain walls on a dyke on the outskirts of Hanoi capital into beautiful murals which showcase the nature, history, and daily life of the local area.

Vietnam values comprehensive ties with Japan: Defence Minister
Vietnam values comprehensive ties with Japan: Defence Minister
POLITICSicon  23/07/2020 

Japan will ease entry restriction for Vietnam and Thailand this month, said Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on July 22.

Vietnam, New Zealand lift bilateral ties to strategic partnership
Vietnam, New Zealand lift bilateral ties to strategic partnership
POLITICSicon  22/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern announced the elevation of their countries’ relations to a strategic partnership during their online talks on July 22.

Canada court rules US 'not safe' for asylum seekers
Canada court rules US 'not safe' for asylum seekers
POLITICSicon  23/07/2020 

The US violates the human rights of asylum seekers by imprisoning them, a Canadian judge rules.

RoK to grant 90 scholarships for training of ASEAN talents
RoK to grant 90 scholarships for training of ASEAN talents
POLITICSicon  23/07/2020 

The Government of the Republic of Korea (RoK) will provide a total of 90 doctoral scholarships for candidates from ASEAN countries to study at six prestigious Korean universities over the next five years.

China-US row: Fugitive researcher 'hiding in San Francisco consulate'
China-US row: Fugitive researcher 'hiding in San Francisco consulate'
POLITICSicon  23/07/2020 

The researcher lied about her military background, the FBI says, amid a row over Chinese consulates.

Trump to send 'surge' of hundreds of federal agents to cities
Trump to send 'surge' of hundreds of federal agents to cities
POLITICSicon  23/07/2020 

Talking tough on crime with an election looming, Mr Trump vows to end the "bloodshed".

Malaysian scholars speak highly of Vietnam as Chair of ASEAN
Malaysian scholars speak highly of Vietnam as Chair of ASEAN
POLITICSicon  22/07/2020 

Embracing ASEAN has internationalised Vietnam, while Vietnam has also contributed to ASEAN’s miracle, said a Malaysian scholar on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Vietnam’s admission to the ASEAN (July 28, 1995).

25 years of joining ASEAN: Vietnam is on the path of integration
25 years of joining ASEAN: Vietnam is on the path of integration
POLITICSicon  22/07/2020 

The comprehensive and extensive integration into ASEAN is a way for Vietnam to actively participate in global integration.

Vietnam asks for better sea dispute management, enhanced trade cooperation with China
Vietnam asks for better sea dispute management, enhanced trade cooperation with China
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has expressed concerns over the recent complicated developments over the East Sea with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Tuesday.

Vietnam an invaluable member of ASEAN Community: Philippine Ambassador
Vietnam an invaluable member of ASEAN Community: Philippine Ambassador
POLITICSicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam is an invaluable member of the ASEAN Community and has actively shepherded a number of important initiatives and led efforts that continue to enrich the ASEAN agenda and experience, 

Vietnam, New Zealand renew Strategic Engagement Plan on Education
Vietnam, New Zealand renew Strategic Engagement Plan on Education
POLITICSicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam and New Zealand have renewed their Strategic Engagement Plan on Education for the period from 2020 to 2023.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 