Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/04/2020 14:05:14 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

ASEAN+3 Summit necessary for regional cooperation in addressing dual crisis: Thai experts

 
 
13/04/2020    23:27 GMT+7

The ASEAN+3 Special Summit on COVID-19 Response on April 14 will bring in great opportunities for regional cooperation in dealing with an “unprecedented" dual crisis, said Thai experts.

ASEAN+3 Summit necessary for regional cooperation in addressing dual crisis: Thai experts hinh anh 1

Dr. Robin Ramcharan 

According to Dr. Robin Ramcharan, lecturer at the Webster University of Thailand and Executive Director of the Bangkok-based Asia Centre, COVID-19 has revealed itself to be not only a health crisis but also a crisis for development as supply chains are disrupted and international trade are disrupted.

“This health and developmental crisis poses a challenge to ASEAN’s purported goal of achieving the SDGs. In light of this, there have been calls for ASEAN to step up its response to this situation,” he said.

He said ASEAN has recognised these challenges and in early April announced several initiatives, including establishing a regional COVID-19 response fund, sharing information, and coordinating strategies to ease the impact of the crisis on the economy and the people. The need for peace and stability in the East Sea was discussed in discussions with China, Japan and the Republic of Korea.

“Individual ASEAN members, especially Singapore, have taken decisive action that has led to flattening the curve of infection. However, for future crises the speed of the reaction must be reviewed. An assessment must be made to whether faster action could have dramatically reduced the spread of the virus,” he noted.

According to Robin, the Summit must consider addressing a number of challenges within ASEAN and between it and its dialogue partners. These include the need for accurate information on the infection rate, for transparency, better functional cooperation, rapid reaction capacity, and preventing any outside interference in any decisive actions taken to contain the crisis.

Other measures for better future coordination include the possibility of a regional stockpile of medical supplies and equipment and engaging the defence sector in humanitarian responses, he said, adding this crisis brings an opportunity for ASEAN to improve its coordination through technological means, notably video-conferencing.

The Summit is vital not only for ASEAN centrality to regional politics and economics, but also for fostering better appreciation for each other’s approach to the Indo-Pacific concept.

This dialogue process has proven useful in managing affairs with external actors, especially big powers in order to preserve some balance of power in the region. The ASEAN Plus Three encourages intra-Asian multilateral cooperation, which has historically been absent. At this particular junction, medical cooperation through this forum should be of utmost priority.

Meanwhile, Dr. Thitinan Pongsudhirak, Director of the Institute of Security and International Studies (ISIS), said the Summit is expected to draw much attention, as China, the Republic of Korea and Japan have implemented effective measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

He said, in the first outbreak in January, Southeast Asian countries seemed to have curbed the spread of the disease. Vietnam seemed to prepare to announce the end of the epidemic by the end of February. However, new infections have been rapidly increasing, with potential factors that can turn the disease into a crisis beyond the control of the region.

He said that this ASEAN 3 Special Summit is a very important event for ASEAN, in the context that the partner countries have many conditions to support this bloc.

In addition, Dr. Thitian stated that ASEAN's central role in the region is also under pressure, if the bloc cannot stabilize the situation and solve the crisis effectively.

If that happens, the COVID-19 pandemic will take away many of the achievements ASEAN has made over the past years. Therefore, this is a very important time that Vietnam in particular and ASEAN in general need to give priority to the fight against COVID-19, the ISIS leader said.

According to Robin, one can not ignore the fact that the health crisis has led to a grinding halt to ASEAN activities. Vietnam has guided ASEAN well during this crisis, including taking the responsible step of postponing the ASEAN summit until June 2020.

Vietnam has engaged in all channels of communication that are possible. It has guided a cohesive response by ASEAN through the ASEAN Chairman’s Statement on ASEAN Collective Response to the Outbreak of COVID-19. At the request of Vietnam, the ASEAN Coordination Council coordinated in Laos on February 20. It also proposed the creation of an ACC Working Group on Public Health Emergencies, which was adopted. Vietnam has also called for better sharing of information, improving relations between relevant national and regional agencies and strengthening international collaboration to address the crisis. It has kept its word in pursuing during its Chairmanship theme “Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN”.

Vietnam has been hailed for its exemplary handling of the crisis, given the much lower infection rate and no deaths. It announced strict measures much earlier than other parts of the region. Among the good measures are strict contact tracing to identify and isolate infected persons and their second and third-hand contacts, and a strict monitoring of suspected infections. As the second wave of the virus seems to be coming, Vietnam would do well to implement nation-wide testing, to the extent that it has the means to do so.

Meanwhile, Dr. Thitinan recommends that in the coming time, Vietnam needs to keep a close watch on the situation and effectively address the immediate challenges. At the same time, it should play the role of coordinating epidemic prevention and control in ASEAN and between the bloc and its partner countries, first of all in sharing information on best practices in disease prevention and treatment.

Vietnam has certain resources such as test kits that can be shared with or transferred to other countries in the region, he said, adding that the country also needs to rearrange all agendas of ASEAN, as well as other ASEAN-led frameworks such as the East Asia Summit, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic./. VNA

 
 

Other News

.
ASEAN’s cooperation to combat COVID-19: Strength in unity
ASEAN’s cooperation to combat COVID-19: Strength in unity
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has written an article on ASEAN cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, in which he described solidarity as the grouping’s strength in the combat.

To tackle COVID-19, a united ASEAN must deliver urgently
To tackle COVID-19, a united ASEAN must deliver urgently
POLITICSicon  13/04/2020 

The number of active COVID-19 patients in ASEAN passed 10,000 at the beginning of this week. 

Online administrative procedures improved to save time, cost
Online administrative procedures improved to save time, cost
POLITICSicon  13/04/2020 

Administrative procedures conducted online have the same legal validity as other forms, according to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s Decree No 45/2020/NĐ-CP.

Free trade agreement a priority for Swiss ties
Free trade agreement a priority for Swiss ties
POLITICSicon  13/04/2020 

As one of the large European investors in Vietnam, Switzerland currently negotiates a free trade agreement with Vietnam so that its companies can invest more in untapped fields in the Southeast Asian country.

US senators express concern over East Sea situation
US senators express concern over East Sea situation
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/04/2020 

US Senator Jim Risch, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, along with three others on April 11 criticised the Chinese Coast Guard’s recent sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago waters.

Visits promote Vietnam- France relations
Visits promote Vietnam- France relations
POLITICSicon  12/04/2020 

Over the past 47 years, Vietnam- France relations have developed in all spheres, especially since the countries established a strategic partnership in 2013.

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson 'owes his life to NHS staff'
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson 'owes his life to NHS staff'
POLITICSicon  12/04/2020 

Boris Johnson has said he owes his life to the NHS staff treating him for coronavirus.

Ho Chi Minh Campaign – Strategic battle
Ho Chi Minh Campaign – Strategic battle
YOUR VIETNAMicon  12/04/2020 

The general offensive in the spring of 1975, with the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign as its pinnacle, ended successfully, leading to the ultimate victory of the resistance war against the US aggressors and the country's reunification.

PM calls on expats to keep joining nation's efforts in pandemic combat
PM calls on expats to keep joining nation's efforts in pandemic combat
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  12/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent a letter to the overseas Vietnamese community, calling on them to remain unanimous and stand side by side with the homeland in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A whole battle ahead: Deputy Prime Minister
A whole battle ahead: Deputy Prime Minister
POLITICSicon  12/04/2020 

Việt Nam still has a whole battle ahead as no specific cure or vaccines for COVID-19 are available at the moment, and the Government needs the support of the people to fight the pandemic, said Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam.

Foreign Ministry announces changes in RoK’s visa policy
Foreign Ministry announces changes in RoK’s visa policy
POLITICSicon  11/04/2020 

Amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Korean Government has decided to suspend the validity of short-term visa for foreigners, irrespective of countries and territories, starting from 00:00 am on April 13.

Government, localities seek ways to mitigate effects of COVID-19
Government, localities seek ways to mitigate effects of COVID-19
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a national teleconference between the Government and localities on April 10 to discuss solutions for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nothing unusual about VN's submission of diplomatic notes to UN protesting China's illegal claims: spokesperson
Nothing unusual about VN's submission of diplomatic notes to UN protesting China's illegal claims: spokesperson
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

Vietnam’s submissions of diplomatic notes protesting China’s illegal claims over East Sea is a normal action to express the country’s standpoint and protect its legitimate rights and interests.

UN Secretary-General calls for international cooperation in tackling COVID-19
UN Secretary-General calls for international cooperation in tackling COVID-19
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has emphasised the importance of strengthening regional and global cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, which he said threatens efforts to maintain peace and international security.

US voices concern over China’s sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel in East Sea
US voices concern over China’s sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel in East Sea
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

The US Department of Defence issued a statement on April 9 expressing its deep concern over a Chinese coast guard's collision with and sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel near Vietnam's Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago.

Vietnam joins hands with ASEAN battle against COVID-19
Vietnam joins hands with ASEAN battle against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

All member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have recorded COVID-19 infections. 

Vietnam - Netherlands comprehensive cooperation
Vietnam - Netherlands comprehensive cooperation
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

The Netherlands and Vietnam established diplomatic relations on April 9, 1973. Bilateral ties between the two countries are typical of dynamic and effective cooperation. The two sides agreed to build a comprehensive partnership.

ASEAN foreign ministers agree to set up COVID-19 response fund
ASEAN foreign ministers agree to set up COVID-19 response fund
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

ASEAN Foreign Ministers on April 9 agreed to form a COVID-19 response fund to fight against the disease, according to a statement released after the 25th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting on COVID-19 via video conference.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc discusses COVID-19 measures with Australian counterpart
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc discusses COVID-19 measures with Australian counterpart
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc talked on the phone with his Australian counterpart Scot Morrison on April 9, during which the two government leaders discussed bilateral and regional cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM orders further physical distancing as epidemic risk remains
PM orders further physical distancing as epidemic risk remains
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has reiterated his order to seriously practise physical distancing and wear masks in public places in line with the Decree No.16, adding that those failing to follow rules will be strictly punished.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 