Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/06/2020 17:07:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

ASEAN leaders hold dialogue with ASEAN youth

 
 
27/06/2020    08:02 GMT+7

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired the ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Youth via a video conference on June 26 as part of the 36th ASEAN Summit.

ASEAN leaders hold dialogue with ASEAN youth hinh anh 1

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the event 

In his opening speech, PM Phuc, who is Chair of ASEAN 2020, expressed his belief that the youth will play a crucial role in successfully building a prosperous ASEAN Community.

He attributed the ASEAN’s achievements over the past more than half of century to common efforts of all people, including the youth who account for one third of the regional population, saying that their passion, creativity and entrepreneurship provide an invaluable resource for the ASEAN Community to gradually overcome difficulties.

The PM also called on the youth to continue upholding the spirit of patriotism, partner with ASEAN governments and people to effectively cope with negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. He wished that they would be more active and take the vanguard in common activities and priorities of the Community, as well as popularise the images of the bloc.

Lauding the ASEAN youth cooperation and joint work between ASEAN and partners over the past years, the leader applauded the key priorities that the youth are promoting this year and committed all possible support for them to actively contribute to the society.

 

As Chair of ASEAN Youth, First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and Chairman of the Committee on Youth of Vietnam Le Quoc Phong said the governments of ASEAN member states have always paid attention to the development  of the youth over the past years with the issuance of relevant laws, policies and strategies, creating favourable conditions for them to have jobs and grow in the spirit of leaving no one behind.

The ASEAN youth development index has considerably improved over the past time with criteria on education, health, employment, start-ups and youth participation in social affairs, he said.

With nearly 220 million young people, or about 30 percent of the ASEAN population, Phong affirmed that the youth are a key force  in contributing to socio-economic development and ceaseless growth of the ASEAN Community.

Youth representatives also submitted their declaration to ASEAN leaders at the meeting.

Following the event, the ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with ASEAN Business Advisory Council was also held./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
PM Phuc calls for stronger ASEAN cooperation against COVID-19
PM Phuc calls for stronger ASEAN cooperation against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  26/06/2020 

The 36th ASEAN Summit offers an opportunity for the regional countries to further enhance intra-bloc cooperation to repel challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on June 26.

36th ASEAN Summit opens in Hanoi
36th ASEAN Summit opens in Hanoi
POLITICSicon  26/06/2020 

The 36th ASEAN Summit themed “Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN” took place in Hanoi on June 26 under the chair by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Vietnam backs Afghan-led peace process
Vietnam backs Afghan-led peace process
POLITICSicon  26/06/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Mission to the United Nations, reaffirmed Vietnam’s backing for Afghan-led peace process and called for parties involved to promote the implementation of the peace process.

US House passes sweeping police reform bill
US House passes sweeping police reform bill
POLITICSicon  26/06/2020 

The White House has threatened to veto the measure, which Senate Republicans reject as an overreach.

UN Security Council adopts Vietnamese-compiled resolution
UN Security Council adopts Vietnamese-compiled resolution
POLITICSicon  26/06/2020 

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on June 25 adopted Resolution 2529 on reappointing the prosecutor and reviewing the two-year operation of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT).

Vietnam not open to international tourists yet: PM
Vietnam not open to international tourists yet: PM
POLITICSicon  25/06/2020 

Vietnam will not open its borders for international tourists anytime soon to avoid a resurgence of the coronavirus, the Government leader has said.

ASEAN 2020: Joining hands to empower women
ASEAN 2020: Joining hands to empower women
POLITICSicon  25/06/2020 

Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will gather at a special session within the framework of the 36th ASEAN Summit on June 26 to discuss women’s empowerment in the digital age for the first time.

ASEAN 2020: Member nations discuss important cooperation issues
ASEAN 2020: Member nations discuss important cooperation issues
POLITICSicon  25/06/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh chaired the Informal ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (IAMM), the 21st ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC), and the 26th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting, 

ASEAN 2020: Six reports from ASEAN Secretary General adopted
ASEAN 2020: Six reports from ASEAN Secretary General adopted
POLITICSicon  25/06/2020 

Six reports from the ASEAN Secretary General and community pillars submitted to the upcoming 36th ASEAN Summit were adopted at the 26th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting, 

AIPA ready to join hands with ASEAN to build sustainable community
AIPA ready to join hands with ASEAN to build sustainable community
POLITICSicon  25/06/2020 

Leaders of ASEAN countries and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) are set to convene a teleconferenced dialogue on June 26, 

Vietnam joins global efforts to respond to climate change
Vietnam joins global efforts to respond to climate change
POLITICSicon  25/06/2020 

Vietnam supports and joins global efforts to respond to climate change and address its security implications, particularly in its current role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. 

Vietnam joins hands with ASEAN countries in COVID-19 fight
Vietnam joins hands with ASEAN countries in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  24/06/2020 

All member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have recorded COVID-19 infections. 

Vietnam stresses importance of promoting transitional period in South Sudan
Vietnam stresses importance of promoting transitional period in South Sudan
POLITICSicon  24/06/2020 

A Vietnamese diplomat underlined the importance of promoting the transitional period and fully implementing the peace agreement in South Sudan while attending the UN Security Council’s online meeting

Vietnam leads ASEAN to deal with regional challenges: Deputy FM
Vietnam leads ASEAN to deal with regional challenges: Deputy FM
POLITICSicon  24/06/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and General Secretary of the National ASEAN 2020 Committee Nguyen Quoc Dung has emphasized Vietnam’s leading role in the fight against the COVID-19 in Southeast Asia, 

Russia holds World War Two victory parade in coronavirus shadow
Russia holds World War Two victory parade in coronavirus shadow
POLITICSicon  24/06/2020 

The military parade celebrating Nazi Germany's defeat was postponed from 9 May due to the lockdown.

Measures needed to ensure on-schedule public investment disbursement: NA deputies
Measures needed to ensure on-schedule public investment disbursement: NA deputies
POLITICSicon  24/06/2020 

Vietnam News Agency speaks to National Assembly deputies on the sidelines of the plenary session on the Government’s target of disbursing 100 per cent of allocated public investment budget this year to boost 

RCEP members determined to sign deal in November
RCEP members determined to sign deal in November
POLITICSicon  24/06/2020 

Ministers from countries participating in negotiations over the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) gathered at the 10th intersessional meeting held in the form of a video conference on June 23

ASCC Council’s meeting issues Joint Ministerial Statement
ASCC Council’s meeting issues Joint Ministerial Statement
POLITICSicon  23/06/2020 

The virtual 23rd meeting of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council issued a Joint Ministerial Statement on June 23.

ASEAN 2020: online meetings save travel, organisations costs
ASEAN 2020: online meetings save travel, organisations costs
POLITICSicon  23/06/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and General Secretary of the National ASEAN 2020 Committee Nguyen Quoc Dung spoke of the organisation of the upcoming 36th ASEAN Summit as well as topics to be tabled for discussion at the meeting, 

36th ASEAN Summit to concentrate on addressing COVID-19 crisis: Deputy FM
36th ASEAN Summit to concentrate on addressing COVID-19 crisis: Deputy FM
POLITICSicon  23/06/2020 

The upcoming 36th ASEAN Summit will focus on the development of the ASEAN Community in the immediate future and measures to address the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis in the region, 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 