Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/07/2020 11:33:34 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

ASEAN Regional Forum Senior Officials Meeting held via video conference

22/07/2020    10:54 GMT+7

The ASEAN Regional Forum Senior Officials’ Meeting (ARF SOM) was held via video conference on July 21 under the chair of Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung.

ASEAN Regional Forum Senior Officials Meeting held via video conference

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung chairs the meeting.

The meeting saw the attendance of representatives from 27 ARF member countries and organisations, and the ASEAN Secretariat.

The delegates reviewed the ARF’s activities during 2020-2021 amidst the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and lauded Vietnam, as ASEAN Chair 2020, for its proposal of urgent measures to maintain dialogues and cooperation within the ARF.

They agreed to flexibly adjust the existing programmes and plans, maintains activities of working groups, and put forth working plans for the time ahead, in order to promote cooperation in prioritised areas like disaster relief and the fights against terrorism, cross-border crime and the proliferation of destruction weapons, among others.

To prepare for the 27th ARF Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the officials completed the draft Hanoi Plan of Action II of the ARF, with orientations and measures to promote dialogues and cooperation in trust building for 2020-2025.

They shared the view on common challenges faced by the region and the world, including the COVID-19 pandemic, escalating tensions and competition between powers, along with non-traditional security issues like terrorism, extreme violence, cyber security, natural disasters and climate change.

Many countries expressed concern over recent complex developments and incidents in the East Sea, such as increasing militarisation, the harassment of normal economic activities of coastal countries, and the violations of international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, thus harming regional peace and security.

In this circumstance, they stressed the need to exercise restraint and take no actions that complicate the situation and escalate tensions.

 

They also called for the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and soon reach an effective and practical Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in line with international law and the 1982 UNCLOS.

Many nations appreciated ASEAN’s stance and principles on the East Sea issues during the recent 36th ASEAN Summit.

Addressing the meeting, Dung, who is also head of SOM ASEAN Vietnam and SOM ARF Vietnam, proposed the ARF carry forward its role as a major forum for countries to enhance dialogues, solidarity and cooperation to effectively cope with emerging challenges.

Given the adverse impact of COVID-19, Vietnam suggested the upcoming ARF 27 issue a statement on collaboration in preventing and combating contagious diseases, he said.

According to the deputy minister, to raise the operational efficiency of the ARF, ASEAN is promptly completing documents to systematise and standardise procedures in the ARF, as initiated by Vietnam.

Echoing other delegates’ view, Dung said maintaining peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea is the common interest and concern of all countries.

He said the 1982 UNCLOS has created a legal framework to adjust all activities at seas and oceans, which all countries have to observe.

Dung used the occasion to call on countries to back ASEAN’s stance, and contribute to peace, stability and security in the East Sea./. VNA

 
 

Other News

.
ASEAN+3 discusses COVID-19 response plans
ASEAN+3 discusses COVID-19 response plans
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (RoK) affirmed their support for ASEAN’s initiatives in promoting co-operation to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic at an online meeting of ASEAN+3 Senior Officials’ Meeting on Monday.

Inspection Commission decides disciplinary measures on ranking officials
Inspection Commission decides disciplinary measures on ranking officials
POLITICSicon  21/07/2020 

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission issued an announcement on July 20 about the outcomes of its 46th session from July 15-17 under the chair of Secretary of the Party Central Committee and its head Tran Cam Tu.

Online meeting talks post-2025 ASEAN Community Vision
Online meeting talks post-2025 ASEAN Community Vision
POLITICSicon  21/07/2020 

In Vietnam’s capacity as the ASEAN Chair, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung on July 20 chaired an online inter-sectoral meeting of ASEAN senior officials to discuss orientations to building post-2025 ASEAN Community Vision.

Portland protests: Trump threatens to send officers to more US cities
Portland protests: Trump threatens to send officers to more US cities
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

President Donald Trump has threatened to send more federal law enforcement officers to major US cities to control ongoing protests.

Deputy FM chairs ASEAN+3 Senior Officials’ Meeting
Deputy FM chairs ASEAN+3 Senior Officials’ Meeting
POLITICSicon  21/07/2020 

Nguyen Quoc Dung, Deputy Foreign Minister and head of SOM ASEAN of Vietnam, as the Chair of the ASEAN and the ASEAN+3 cooperation framework, 

Coronavirus: EU leaders reach recovery deal after marathon summit
Coronavirus: EU leaders reach recovery deal after marathon summit
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

After four days of fractious talks, leaders approve €750bn ($859bn) in aid to hard-hit member states.

A patriotic intellectual in profile
A patriotic intellectual in profile
POLITICSicon  21/07/2020 

With extraordinary patriotism and energy, lawyer Nguyen Huu Tho overcame many temptations and the constraints of society at the time to become a leader of the South Vietnam liberation force,

Vietnam actively engages in UN Human Rights Council’s 44th session
Vietnam actively engages in UN Human Rights Council’s 44th session
POLITICSicon  20/07/2020 

A Vietnamese delegation, led by Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai - Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, Switzerland – 

Vietnam, New Zealand Prime Ministers to hold virtual summit this month
Vietnam, New Zealand Prime Ministers to hold virtual summit this month
POLITICSicon  17/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and New Zealand’s counterpart Jacinda Ardern will hold online summit on July 22, Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang told reporters Thursday.

US election 2020: Kanye West launches unconventional bid for presidency
US election 2020: Kanye West launches unconventional bid for presidency
POLITICSicon  20/07/2020 

Fans have questioned whether the rapper's last-minute bid for the presidency is genuine.

VN Foreign Ministry warns over scam repatriation flights
VN Foreign Ministry warns over scam repatriation flights
POLITICSicon  17/07/2020 

The foreign ministry has urged overseas Vietnamese wishing to go home to be cautious and only rely on official channels to get tickets for repatriation flights.

Coronavirus: EU leaders start third day of recovery talks
Coronavirus: EU leaders start third day of recovery talks
POLITICSicon  19/07/2020 

As global cases rise by record numbers, EU leaders struggle to reach a deal on a recovery package.

Japanese governor honoured with Vietnam’s Friendship Medal
Japanese governor honoured with Vietnam’s Friendship Medal
POLITICSicon  17/07/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam, empowered by the State President, presented the Friendship Medal to Seiji Hagiwara, Governor of Mimasaka city in Japan’s Okayama prefecture, 

Vietnam contributes to maintaining peace, stability in East Sea
Vietnam contributes to maintaining peace, stability in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  17/07/2020 

Since joining ASEAN on July 25, 1995, Vietnam has always proactively communicated and cooperated with other member countries on promoting the bloc’s common role and each member’s interests on the sea.

Vietnam reaffirms sovereignty over Spratly and Paracels islands
Vietnam reaffirms sovereignty over Spratly and Paracels islands
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16/07/2020 

Vietnam has a full legal foundation and historical evidence to back up its sovereignty claims over the Truong Sa (Spratly) and Hoang Sa (Paracel) islands and calls for all countries to respect international law.

US tech and film 'collaborating' with China - US Attorney General William Barr
US tech and film 'collaborating' with China - US Attorney General William Barr
POLITICSicon  17/07/2020 

US Attorney General William Barr has accused Hollywood and US tech firms of "collaborating" with the Chinese government to do business there.

Malaysia calls for resolution of East Sea disputes based on int’l law
Malaysia calls for resolution of East Sea disputes based on int’l law
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  17/07/2020 

Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishamuddin Hussein on July 16 affirmed his country’s consistent position that parties should work together to ensure peace, security and stability in the East Sea.

ASEAN, Indian senior officials gather at online 22nd meeting
ASEAN, Indian senior officials gather at online 22nd meeting
POLITICSicon  17/07/2020 

Senior officials of ASEAN countries and India agreed to enhance the two sides’ cooperation in various fields at their 22nd annual meeting held online on July 16.

EU leaders meet in push for Covid recovery deal
EU leaders meet in push for Covid recovery deal
POLITICSicon  17/07/2020 

Hopes of reaching an agreement are not high, but some countries say they need urgent funding.

Building ASEAN Community remains top priority: Senior ASEAN officials
Building ASEAN Community remains top priority: Senior ASEAN officials
POLITICSicon  17/07/2020 

Successfully building the ASEAN Community continues to be a top priority of the bloc despite the difficulties and challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 