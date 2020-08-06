Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/08/2020 14:12:19 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

ASEAN, US to strengthen capacity in response to new waves of COVID-19

06/08/2020    13:59 GMT+7

ASEAN and the US agreed to strengthen capacity to cope with new waves of COVID-19 infection and minimise the pandemic’s impacts at the virtual 33rd ASEAN-US Dialogue on Wednesday.

ASEAN, US to strengthen capacity in response to new waves of COVID-19
US Assistant Secretary of State David R. Stilwell delivers a speech at the teleconference. VNA/VNS Photo

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung attended the meeting.

US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David R. Stilwell said the US has so far offered about US$87 million in assistance to ASEAN countries to combat COVID-19, pledging the US's commitment to helping ASEAN improve disease prevention and response capacity including the implementation of the ASEAN-US Health Futures Initiative and human resource training.

Representatives of ASEAN countries welcomed the US’s timely financial support in containing the virus and hoped the US would continue to support and contribute to ASEAN's initiatives on the COVID-19 response fund and regional reserve of emergency medical supplies.

Stilwell, the US diplomat, said the US always attaches importance to relations with ASEAN and supports ASEAN in playing a central role in the regional structure. The US highly appreciates Vietnam, as ASEAN Chair, in co-ordinating and guiding ASEAN to overcome difficulties and challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as efforts to continue promoting the bloc’s co-operation and development orientations.

At the teleconference, the two sides agreed to continue deepening the strategic partnership and co-operation within the framework of existing programmes and initiatives including the US-ASEAN Trade and Investment Arrangement, US-ASEAN Connect Initiative, US-ASEAN Smart Cities Partnership, and Young Southeast Asian Leadership Initiative, among others.

ASEAN agreed to work with the US to complete the implementation of the ASEAN-US Action Plan for 2016-20 period and soon adopt the bilateral co-operation action plan for 2021-25.

Deputy Minister Dung, also Chair of Vietnam's ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting, said amid the evolving pandemic, ASEAN has promoted the spirit of ‘Cohesive and Responsive’, as well as promoted solidarity, unity and the efforts of the whole community to overcome challenges.

 

ASEAN welcomes and will create favourable conditions for US businesses and investors operating in ASEAN, he said.

He also welcomed the US’s proposal to build the Mekong-US Partnership as well as the US’s support for the promotion and harmonisation of Mekong sub-regional development efforts.

The Vietnamese official said countries need to promote dialogue, strengthen trust and accountability to build the East Sea (internationally called South China Sea) into a region of peace, friendship and co-operation.

Deputy Minister Dung reiterated ASEAN's principle of ensuring peace, security, stability, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea; urging parties to refrain from taking actions that complicate the situation, avoid militarisation and settle disputes by peaceful measures in line with international laws including1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The principle was agreed by ASEAN leaders at the 36th ASEAN Summit held in June.

It called on countries to continue to fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea and soon resume negotiations to finalise the Code of Conduct in the East Sea.  VNS

Vietnam attends 33rd ASEAN-US Dialogue

Vietnam attends 33rd ASEAN-US Dialogue

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, Head of Vietnam's ASEAN SOM, attended the 33rd ASEAN-US Dialogue, which was held via video conference on August 5

Coronavirus 'second wave': What lessons can we learn from Asia?

Coronavirus 'second wave': What lessons can we learn from Asia?

Asia was the first to experience the virus, the first to exit lockdown, and now has new spikes.

 
 

Other News

.
US reaffirms opposition to China’s unlawful claims in East Sea
US reaffirms opposition to China’s unlawful claims in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  4 giờ trước 

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on August 4 held a phone talk with Bruneian Foreign Minister II Erywan Yusof, 

Vietnamese Embassy seeks to protect citizens in Beirut after blasts
Vietnamese Embassy seeks to protect citizens in Beirut after blasts
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

As soon as explosions hit Lebanon’s capital of Beirut on August 4, the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt, which is concurrently in charge of Lebanon, 

Vietnam attends 33rd ASEAN-US Dialogue
Vietnam attends 33rd ASEAN-US Dialogue
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, Head of Vietnam's ASEAN SOM, attended the 33rd ASEAN-US Dialogue, which was held via video conference on August 5

Vietnam People's Navy grows strong
Vietnam People's Navy grows strong
POLITICSicon  05/08/2020 

Following its first victories on August 2nd and 5th, 1964, the Vietnam People’s Navy has grown dramatically to become an astute military force.

One Vietnamese injured in Lebanon explosion, foreign minister offers condolences
One Vietnamese injured in Lebanon explosion, foreign minister offers condolences
POLITICSicon  05/08/2020 

One Vietnamese citizen was injured in the explosion in Lebanon’s capital city Beirut this morning that has so far claimed 78 lives and injured 4,000 people.

Vietnamese, Japanese PMs hold phone talks
Vietnamese, Japanese PMs hold phone talks
POLITICSicon  05/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held phone talks with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on August 4 to discuss promoting bilateral ties as well as cooperation at regional and global forums.

Vietnam actively contributes to building AIPA
Vietnam actively contributes to building AIPA
POLITICSicon  04/08/2020 

Since joining the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organization (now ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly) on September 19, 1995, Vietnam has strived for becoming an active member of the organisation.

PM assigns ministry to decide on organisation of national high school graduation exams
PM assigns ministry to decide on organisation of national high school graduation exams
POLITICSicon  04/08/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc assigned the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) to decide on the organisation of the national high school graduation examinations as regulated in the Law on Education, at a regular cabinet meeting in Hanoi on August 3.

US online magazine lauds Vietnam’s leadership in ASEAN
US online magazine lauds Vietnam’s leadership in ASEAN
POLITICSicon  04/08/2020 

US online magazine Foreign Policy has published an article looking into Vietnam’s leadership progress in ASEAN.

Government seeks ways to complete targets amidst COVID-19 pandemic
Government seeks ways to complete targets amidst COVID-19 pandemic
POLITICSicon  03/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a one-day regular Cabinet meeting for July on August 3, which focused on seeking measures to fulfil socio-economic goals amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam an invaluable member of ASEAN: Filipino diplomat
Vietnam an invaluable member of ASEAN: Filipino diplomat
POLITICSicon  03/08/2020 

Vietnam News Agency talks to Noel Servigon, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Philippines to ASEAN, about Vietnam's role in the bloc to mark the 25th anniversary (July 28) of the country’s entry.

PM chairs online meeting on COVID-19 response
PM chairs online meeting on COVID-19 response
POLITICSicon  02/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired an online meeting of permanent Government members and ministries, sectors and local administrations on COVID-19 prevention and control on August 2.

Vietnam, Cambodia exchange border topographic maps
Vietnam, Cambodia exchange border topographic maps
POLITICSicon  01/08/2020 

Vietnamese and Cambodian officials exchanged border topographic maps at 1:25,000 scale at Moc Bai international border gate, the southern province of Tay Ninh on August 1.

Protocol amending ASEAN-Japan trade agreement becomes effective
Protocol amending ASEAN-Japan trade agreement becomes effective
POLITICSicon  01/08/2020 

The first protocol to amend the ASEAN-Japan Agreement on Comprehensive Economic Partnership (AJCEP) officially took into effect in Japan and the five ASEAN member states of Laos, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam on August 1.

Indonesia urges China to respect UNCLOS
Indonesia urges China to respect UNCLOS
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  01/08/2020 

Indonesia has expressed concern over escalating tensions in the East Sea and urged China to obey international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to settle disputes.

Vietnam most important ASEAN partner to South Korea: official
Vietnam most important ASEAN partner to South Korea: official
POLITICSicon  31/07/2020 

Lee Hyuk, General Secretary of the ASEAN-Korea Center, talks to Vietnam News Agency on Vietnam’s position in ASEAN and relations with the RoK, on the 25th anniversary of Vietnam’s ASEAN membership.

Malaysia rejects China’s claim to maritime features in East Sea
Malaysia rejects China’s claim to maritime features in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  01/08/2020 

The Permanent Mission of Malaysia to the United Nations on July 29 sent a note verbale to the UN Secretary General, saying China’s claim to the maritime features in the East Sea has no basis under international law.

Vietnam proposes post-pandemic recovery measures in ASEAN
Vietnam proposes post-pandemic recovery measures in ASEAN
POLITICSicon  31/07/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of Vietnam’s SOM ASEAN, attended an online high-level dialogue on ASEAN’s recovery post-COVID-19 on July 30.

AIPA steps up parliarmentary cooperation in education, culture
AIPA steps up parliarmentary cooperation in education, culture
POLITICSicon  31/07/2020 

As Chair of the ASEAN Inter-Parliarmentary Assembly (AIPA) for 2019-2020, the Vietnamese National Assembly hosted a virtual conference

Vietnam leaves deep imprint during 25 years of ASEAN membership
Vietnam leaves deep imprint during 25 years of ASEAN membership
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

In the 25 years since Vietnam joined ASEAN, it has left a major imprint on the bloc thanks to its willingness, effort, responsibility, and contribution to overall achievements.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 