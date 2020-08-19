Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
19/08/2020 11:14:41 (GMT +7)
August Revolution - Turning point of Vietnam

19/08/2020    10:10 GMT+7

Success of the August Revolution in 1945 was the first Victory of Vietnam since the country was led by the Communist Party of Vietnam.

August Revolution - Turning point of Vietnam
Nguyen Ai Quoc (pseudonym of President Ho Chi Minh) chairs a conference on uniting communist parties into a single party organisation, the Vietnamese Communist Party, January 6 - February 2, 1930. Photo: Archives/VNA
August Revolution - Turning point of Vietnam
Though not being successful, the Nghe-Tinh Soviet Movement in 1930-1931 still shows strong determination for independence of Vietnamese working class. It is considered a large-scale drill for the August Revolution in 1945. Photo: Archives/VNA
August Revolution - Turning point of Vietnam
President Ho Chi Minh returns to Vietnam and stays in Pac Bo in Cao Bang Province to command Vietnam’s revolution, January 28, 1941. Photo: Archives/VNA
August Revolution - Turning point of Vietnam
Na Nua Hut in Tuyen Quang Province - where President Ho Chi Minh lived and worked in the former Viet Bac war zone. Photo: VNA
August Revolution - Turning point of Vietnam
The Ba To Guerilla Unit moved to Quang Ngai Town in the central region to join local people to rise up to seize power, August 14, 1945. Photo: VNA
August Revolution - Turning point of Vietnam
People in Saigon, now Ho Chi Minh City take to the streets to respond to the call for general uprising launched by the Party Central Committee and President Ho Chi Minh in August 1945. Photo: VNA
August Revolution - Turning point of Vietnam
Tens of thousands of people of Hanoi and neighbouring provinces move to the square in front of the Hanoi Opera House to show the support for the general uprising to seize power from the Japanese fascists and their puppets, August 19, 1945. Photo: VNA
August Revolution - Turning point of Vietnam
People gather in front of the Hanoi Opera House to support the August Revolution in 1945. Photo: VNA
 
August Revolution - Turning point of Vietnam
Hanoians go on a march and occupy the Residential Palace of the Tonkin Governor, now the State Guest House, August 19, 1945. Photo: VNA
August Revolution - Turning point of Vietnam
People gather at Ba Dinh Square to listen to the Declaration of Independence read by President Ho Chi Minh, September 2, 1945. Photo: VNA
August Revolution - Turning point of Vietnam
The platform where President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence on September 2, 1945. Photo: VNA
August Revolution - Turning point of Vietnam
President Ho Chi Minh reads the Declaration of Independence, September 2, 1945. The Democratic Republic of Vietnam was the first State of workers and farmers in Southeast Asia. Photo: VNA
August Revolution - Turning point of Vietnam
President Ho Chi Minh (front, centre) and other members of the provisional Government of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam after the August Revolution in 1945 succeeded. Photo: VNA


 

Vietnamese film screening to celebrate August Revolution, National Day

Vietnamese film screening to celebrate August Revolution, National Day

Five Vietnamese films will be screened for free nationwide to celebrate the 75th August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2) holidays.

Hanoi spruced up for August Revolution and National Day

Hanoi spruced up for August Revolution and National Day

The capital city of Hanoi is preparing to commemorate the 74th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

 
 

Ten more officers assigned to join UN peacekeeping operation
Ten more officers assigned to join UN peacekeeping operation
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Defence Ministry held a ceremony in Hanoi yesterday to hand over the President’s decision to assign 10 officers to join the UN peacekeeping operation at the UN headquarters, the Central African Republic and South Sudan.

Vietnam requests Malaysia to investigate Vietnamese fisherman’s death
Vietnam requests Malaysia to investigate Vietnamese fisherman’s death
POLITICSicon  18/08/2020 

The Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has contacted the Malaysian Embassy in Hanoi and expressed deep concern over Malaysian law enforcement forces’ chasing of Vietnamese fishing

Time to eliminate the household registration book: NA deputies
Time to eliminate the household registration book: NA deputies
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

The insistence of National Assembly deputies on removing the household registration system, or ho khau, as it is called by Vietnamese, shows their great determination to remove the paper that is limiting civil rights.

Two high-ranking military officers disciplined
Two high-ranking military officers disciplined
POLITICSicon  18/08/2020 

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission issued disciplinary measures against Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Thanh, Lt. Gen. Tran Xuan Ninh, former Commander and Vice Commander of Army Corps 4, at its recent 47th session.

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends 13th summit of world’s NA female heads
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends 13th summit of world’s NA female heads
POLITICSicon  18/08/2020 

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended an online summit of the world’s NA female heads held on August 17 under the theme of women’s leadership at NAs in the time of COVID-19 and post-pandemic recovery.

Gov’t Inspectorate asks PM to review responsibilities of Ninh Thuan province’s chairman
Gov’t Inspectorate asks PM to review responsibilities of Ninh Thuan province’s chairman
POLITICSicon  17/08/2020 

The Government Inspectorate has proposed to the Prime Minister to review the responsibilities of the Chairman and Vice Chairmen of the Ninh Thuan People's Committee in connection with mistakes in land management and construction investment.

Ministry of Public Security awarded first-class Military Exploit Order
Ministry of Public Security awarded first-class Military Exploit Order
POLITICSicon  17/08/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security was awarded a first-class Military Exploit Order at a ceremony held in Hanoi on August 16.

Stepping towards the future of e-governing
Stepping towards the future of e-governing
POLITICSicon  16/08/2020 

The Vietnamese government is trying to build up an effective e-government to bring more benefits to both public and enterprises. 

Remembering an experienced military commander and caring Party chief
Remembering an experienced military commander and caring Party chief
POLITICSicon  16/08/2020 

Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Le Kha Phieu once said: “Although I have retired, it does not mean I just eat and take a rest. 

Memorial, burial services held for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu
Memorial, burial services held for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu
POLITICSicon  15/08/2020 

 Memorial services for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu were held in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and his home province of Thanh Hoa on August 15 afternoon.

National flags flown at half-mast to mourn former Party leader Le Kha Phieu
National flags flown at half-mast to mourn former Party leader Le Kha Phieu
POLITICSicon  15/08/2020 

The national flags were lowered to half-staff at public buildings in Hanoi from 6 am on August 14 as the country mourns the passing away of former former Party leader Le Kha Phieu.

Cambodia honours late Vietnamese Ambassador
Cambodia honours late Vietnamese Ambassador
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  15/08/2020 

The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia held a ceremony on August 14 to receive the Cambodian government’s Royal Order of Mahasena – Grand Officer to late Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Ngo Dien (1921-2004).

National mourning held for former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu
National mourning held for former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu
POLITICSicon  14/08/2020 

The respect-paying ceremony for former General Secretary of the Party Central Committee Le Kha Phieu started at 8am, August 14 at the National Funeral Hall in Hanoi, Thong Nhat Hall in HCM City and 25B Hall in Thanh Hoa.

Rong Village and unforgettable memories about former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu
Rong Village and unforgettable memories about former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu
POLITICSicon  14/08/2020 

Houses have put up national flags. Incense sticks have been quietly lit on ancestral altars. Rong Village’s people are grieving after hearing about the passing of former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu.

41st ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly website, mobile app, identity programme launched
41st ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly website, mobile app, identity programme launched
POLITICSicon  14/08/2020 

National Assembly Chairwoman and Chair of the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended a ceremony on Thursday

Vietnam a responsible, enthusiastic member of ASEAN: ASEAN-BAC chief
Vietnam a responsible, enthusiastic member of ASEAN: ASEAN-BAC chief
POLITICSicon  14/08/2020 

Vietnam has been a highly responsible and enthusiastic member of ASEAN in the past 25 years since its membership of the bloc, Dr. Munir Majid, Chairman of ASEAN Business Advisory Council Malaysia (ASEAN-BAC Malaysia) has said.

Former Party chief Le Kha Phieu wholeheartedly devotes to nation
Former Party chief Le Kha Phieu wholeheartedly devotes to nation
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

Comrade Le Kha Phieu was the General Secretary of the Party Central Committee from December 1997 to April 2001. 

Hanoi appoints official replacing suspended Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung
Hanoi appoints official replacing suspended Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

Mr. Nguyen Van Suu, Vice Standing Chairman of the Hanoi's People Committee has been appointed to assume responsibilities belonging to the position of the city's chairman in replacement for Nguyen Duc Chung

Vietnam calls for sanctions lifted, humanitarian aid amid pandemic
Vietnam calls for sanctions lifted, humanitarian aid amid pandemic
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has called for the lifting of sanctions and creating of favourable conditions for humanitarian aid in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government meeting focuses on law building
Government meeting focuses on law building
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged ministries to review the legal system relating to road traffic safety and order to avoid overlapping traffic laws at a Government meeting held on Wednesday.

