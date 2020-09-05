Azerbaijan ambassador receives Friendship order from Vietnamese President

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong awarded Azerbaijan Ambassador to Vietnam Anar Imanov with the “Friendship Order” in acknowledgement of the ambassador's efforts in promoting bilateral ties.

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung (right) conferred the “Friendship Order” to Azerbaijan Ambassador Anar Imanov on Friday. — Photo courtesy of the Azerbaijan Embassy in Vietnam

The order was presented to the Azerbaijan Ambassador by To Anh Dung, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, during a ceremony held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

In his speech, Dung emphasised that in recent years traditionally friendly relations between Vietnam and Azerbaijan have grown rapidly. He expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Anar Imanov for his strong contribution to developing and strengthening interstate relations between Vietnam and Azerbaijan.

He said that, in recognition of the active work of the ambassador, the Vietnamese President had signed the decision to award him the Friendship Order.

Ambassador Anar Imanov in his reciprocal speech expressed his deepest appreciation to Vietnamese President Trong for the award and said it was his honour to receive it.

The Azerbaijan ambassador stressed that established by Heydar Aliyev and Ho Chi Minh, national leaders of the two countries, traditionally friendly Azerbaijan-Vietnam relations were actively developing in all spheres. He stressed that the strong intention of the leadership of both countries to strengthen bilateral cooperation made him believe in the bright future of these relations. VNS

Azerbaijanese ambassador honoured for fostering ties The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on February 27 awarded Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Vietnam Anar Lachin Oglu Imanov a Commemorative Medal for Peace and Friendship among Nations.