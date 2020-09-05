Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Azerbaijan ambassador receives Friendship order from Vietnamese President

07/09/2020    10:46 GMT+7

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong awarded Azerbaijan Ambassador to Vietnam Anar Imanov with the “Friendship Order” in acknowledgement of the ambassador's efforts in promoting bilateral ties.

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung (right) conferred the “Friendship Order” to Azerbaijan Ambassador Anar Imanov on Friday. — Photo courtesy of the Azerbaijan Embassy in Vietnam

The order was presented to the Azerbaijan Ambassador by To Anh Dung, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, during a ceremony held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

In his speech, Dung emphasised that in recent years traditionally friendly relations between Vietnam and Azerbaijan have grown rapidly. He expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Anar Imanov for his strong contribution to developing and strengthening interstate relations between Vietnam and Azerbaijan.

He said that, in recognition of the active work of the ambassador, the Vietnamese President had signed the decision to award him the Friendship Order.

 

Ambassador Anar Imanov in his reciprocal speech expressed his deepest appreciation to Vietnamese President Trong for the award and said it was his honour to receive it.

The Azerbaijan ambassador stressed that established by Heydar Aliyev and Ho Chi Minh, national leaders of the two countries, traditionally friendly Azerbaijan-Vietnam relations were actively developing in all spheres. He stressed that the strong intention of the leadership of both countries to strengthen bilateral cooperation made him believe in the bright future of these relations.  VNS

The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on February 27 awarded Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Vietnam Anar Lachin Oglu Imanov a Commemorative Medal for Peace and Friendship among Nations.

The Vietnam-Azerbaijan Friendship Association on April 28 presented 10,000 medical face masks to help people in Azerbaijan fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

.
Vietnam’s preparation for AIPA 41 wins countries’ trust : AIPA Secretary-General
The Vietnamese National Assembly’s thorough and professional preparation for the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) has left good impression 

The 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings will be held from September 9-12 in the form of video conference, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum will be held online December 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an Asian diplomatic source said.

The Vietnamese National Assembly will hold the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-41) themed “Parliamentary diplomacy for a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community” 

Archimedes Patti was a special witness as he was invited to a historic event: President Ho Chi Minh's reading of the Declaration of Independence on September 2, 1945.

This September marks 75 years since the Vietnamese people, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), overthrew 80 years of French colonial rule.

Vietnam’s economy in August saw positive moves despite the tremendously negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the country’s socio-economic development and people’s daily life, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Friday.

The tank team of the Vietnam People’s Army triumphed at the final race of tank crews of the second division in the Tank Biathlon event of the ongoing 2020 International Army Games in Russia yesterday.

The Foreign Ministry and the UNDP held a seminar yesterday to introduce a comprehensive plan on the implementation of recommendations accepted by Vietnam under the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism, third cycle.

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh affirmed that global and regional solidarity, cooperation and coordination are essential to help the world overcome the COVID-19 crisis while addressing online G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong asked the Party Committee of HCM City to show stronger determination to build the city into a key regional economic and financial hub in draft documents of the city’s Party Congress.

A number of provinces have elected new chairs for the 2015-2020 term.

Some countries may say Vietnam chooses this or that side. But we affirm that we choose national benefits, the general principles of the UN Charter, and international law to build our stance.

The Standing Board of the People’s Council of Hanoi has decided to suspend the duty and power of a deputy of the 15th municipal People’s Council (2016-2021 tenure) of Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung after Chung was prosecuted.

The Vietnamese team finished in second during the semi-finals of the Tank Biathlon event at the ongoing International Army Games 2020 in Moscow and will therefore take on Tajikistan, Myanmar, and Laos in the final round on September 5.

Many foreign media outlets recently ran articles highlighting Vietnam’s achievements over the last 75 years and its stature in the international arena on the occasion of the country’s 75th National Day (September 2).

Vietnam affirmed its support for a comprehensive peace process led by Afghans during the UN Security Council’s virtual meeting on September 3 on the situation in Afghanistan and the operation of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

The entirety of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world, in Dubai of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) appeared brilliantly lit up by the Vietnamese national flag on the night of September 2.

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the permanent Vietnamese mission to the UN, has called on relevant parties in Libya to soon resume peace negotiations. ​

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision to assign Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung as new Chairman of the Viet Nam National Mekong Committee (VNMC).

