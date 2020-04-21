Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Businesses need to select suitable jobs for workers abroad

 
 
21/04/2020    23:19 GMT+7

In the future, vocational training should be paying attention towards sending highly skilled Vietnamese workers abroad to do jobs with management skills, and gradually phasing out the catering of manual labourers such as builders and housemaids,

 said the National Assembly’s Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Nguyen Thuy Anh, head of the National Assembly Committee for Social Affairs speaks at the meeting.

Working overseas helped improve the lives of many Vietnamese people, but there were many people working in unworthy and sometimes questionable jobs that result in "very tragic consequences" or adversely affect the image of the country, Ngan said at a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Monday.

In the meeting, the members discussed the draft revised Law on Vietnamese Employees Working Overseas to update the bill 13 years since it was developed and adopted.

The revised law focuses on amending and supplementing types of contracts for working abroad, and further clarifying regulations and business conditions for entities engaging in sending, training and recruiting human resources for overseas work, said Dao Ngoc Dung, Minister of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs.

The revised law also has detailed regulations on the costs for workers abroad and responsibilities of the businesses to the workers, he said.

Addressing the evaluation report to the NASC, Nguyen Thuy Anh, head of the NA Committee for Social Affairs, said that some amendments and supplements were not fully assessed to ensure their feasibility.

It was necessary to collect opinions from other NA committees and related businesses and workers to complete the revision.

 

The NASC members agreed with the revisions of the Law on Vietnamese Employees Working Overseas.

Many deputies stressed that the enactment of the law should aim to institutionalise the Party’s views and policies on sending Vietnamese workers abroad under contracts as well as support and protect the Vietnamese workers which contributed to increase people’s incomes and improve occupational skills.

“It was necessary to recognise the activity of sending Vietnamese people to work abroad under contracts as a form of creating jobs and increasing incomes for workers,” said NA Chairwoman Ngan.

The law revisions must be suitable to the country’s social changes and economic development, she said, adding that the simple and repetitive jobs will soon be replaced by robots and there is a need to focus more on highly skilled jobs.

Along with being transparent and creating favourable conditions for businesses, it was necessary to strictly handle illegal and irresponsible acts towards workers, she added. — VNS

About 650,000 Vietnamese are working in more than 40 countries and territories worldwide, according to statistics of the Department of Overseas Labour under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

Taiwan (China) and Japan are expected to remain the top destinations for Vietnamese workers this year with 90 percent of all overseas employees working there.

 
 

Other News

.
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Monday reached a consensus on the investment scale of Public-Private Partnership projects.

POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 20 said social activities can be relaxed, given the improved situation of COVID-19. However, he still stressed the need to maintain control appropriately over and remain vigilant against the pandemic.

POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

Hanoi needed to take drastic measures to kick-start its economy after being slammed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a meeting with the city’s leaders on Monday.

POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

One governor says it would be "incredibly appreciated" if the White House helped rein in protesters.

POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

The US president says he will sign an executive order to suspend all immigration because of coronavirus.

POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

Hanoi must be a role model in COVID-19 prevention and control and must also work harder to achieve the major targets set at the beginning of the year, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on April 20.

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/04/2020 

Analyst Carl Thayer Carl Thayer , an Emeritus Professor at the University of New South Wales has called latest China's action in the East Sea "provocative," "illegal" and has no basis under international law.

POLITICSicon  20/04/2020 

Vietnam shared its experiences in COVID-19 prevention and control at the G20 health ministers’ meeting via video conference on late April 19.

POLITICSicon  20/04/2020 

National Assembly Chairwowan Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan chaired the opening of the 44th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee in Hanoi on April 20.

POLITICSicon  20/04/2020 

Administrative procedures conducted online have the same legal validity as other forms, according to the Prime Minister’s Decree No 45/2020/ND-CP.

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/04/2020 

Vietnam strongly protests the establishment of the so-called “Sansha city” and related acts as they seriously violated Vietnam’s sovereignty, the spokesperson of Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said on April 19.

FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

The 1970s was a time of huge significance in Vietnamese history, not least for the generation who responded to the movement 'Putting away pens to go to the battle'.

POLITICSicon  20/04/2020 

Up to 40 members of President Ashraf Ghani's staff have tested positive for the virus, reports say.

POLITICSicon  18/04/2020 

The 44th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee will open in Hanoi on April 20, according to a communiqué of the NA Office.

POLITICSicon  18/04/2020 

Head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy has voiced concern over recent tensions and the humanitarian situation in Yemen and support for the UN Secretary-General’s call for ceasefire in conflict areas.

POLITICSicon  19/04/2020 

Some of Europe's leaders stand accused of taking advantage of a health crisis.

POLITICSicon  18/04/2020 

Vietnam is willing to bolster cooperation with Cuba so as to boost economic growth in both countries, and to share experiences with Cuba in tackling the COVID-19, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on April 17.

POLITICSicon  19/04/2020 

He says some measures are "too tough", but health experts warn lifting them will increase infection.

POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

"The pandemic is of course challenging Vietnam’s ambitious plans for its ASEAN Chairmanship. However, from what I see, Vietnam has turned the challenge into opportunity," wrote Norway's Ambassador to Vietnam Grete Lochen.

POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc has called on US firms to continue to accompany the Vietnamese Government and people in the fight against COVID-19 and bolster socioeconomic development.

