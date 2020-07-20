Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
23/07/2020 17:25:44 (GMT +7)
China-US row: Fugitive researcher 'hiding in San Francisco consulate'

23/07/2020    16:03 GMT+7

The researcher lied about her military background, the FBI says, amid a row over Chinese consulates.

Men were filmed acting suspiciously at China's consulate in Houston on Tuesday

The US says a Chinese scientist suspected of visa fraud and concealing ties to the military has fled to China's consulate in San Francisco.

Court filings by US prosecutors also say other Chinese researchers in the US have been arrested for visa fraud.

On Wednesday the Trump administration ordered the closure of China's mission in Houston, saying it was involved in stealing intellectual property.

The Chinese government called the move a "political provocation".

But President Donald Trump said it was "always possible" he would order the closure of more Chinese consulates. 

In recent months his administration has clashed repeatedly with Beijing over trade, the coronavirus pandemic and China's imposition of a controversial new security law on Hong Kong.

What are the allegations about the San Francisco mission?

Court filings by prosecutors in a federal court in San Francisco say the defendant, named as Juan Tang, was a biology researcher at the University of California, Davis.

According to the filings, during an interview with FBI agents last month she said she had not served in the Chinese military.

However, the document says, an open-source investigation uncovered photos of her wearing military uniform and a search of her home found further evidence of her affiliation with China's People's Liberation Army (PLA).

"At some point following the search and interview of Tang on June 20, 2020, Tang went to the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, where the FBI assesses she has remained," the court filing, first reported on by the Axios news site. reads.

It adds: "As the Tang case demonstrates, the Chinese consulate in San Francisco provides a potential safe harbor for a PLA official intent on avoiding prosecution in the United States."

 

The prosecutors say that this is not an isolated one but "appears to be part of a program conducted by the PLA... to send military scientists to the United States on false pretenses".

China has not commented on the allegations.

What is happening at China's consulates?

The Houston consulate came under scrutiny on Tuesday when people overlooking the building's courtyard noticed several bins on fire.

Footage showed people throwing what appeared to be paper into the bins.

Emergency services were called to the building but Houston police say they were not granted access.

On Wednesday, the administration gave China 72 hours to close the consulate "to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information".

Secretary of Mile Pompeo said: "We are setting out clear expectations for how the Chinese Communist Party is going to behave. And when they don't, we're going to take actions that protect the American people, protect... our national security, and also protect our economy and jobs."

The consulate is one of five in the US, not counting the embassy in Washington.

What is stoking tensions between China and US?

There are a number of flashpoints between Beijing and Washington currently. Some of the most serious are:

  • Coronavirus: President Trump has repeatedly referred to Covid-19, the first cases of which were reported in Wuhan in late 2019, as the "China virus". He has also alleged it originated from a Chinese laboratory, despite his own intelligence officers saying it "was not manmade or genetically modified". In response, Chinese officials have suggested, without evidence, that Covid-19 might have originated in the US

  • Trade: Mr Trump has long accused China of unfair trading practices and intellectual property theft but in Beijing there is a perception that the US is trying to curb its rise as a global economic power. The US and China have engaged in a tit-for-tat tariff war since 2018 as a result of the dispute

  • Hong Kong: China's imposition of a sweeping new national security law in Hong Kong in June led the US to revoke the region's preferential economic treatment. Mr Trump has also signed a law to impose sanctions on officials who cracked down on rights. Beijing has accused the US of "gross interference" in its domestic affairs, promising it would retaliate

BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Trump to send 'surge' of hundreds of federal agents to cities
Trump to send 'surge' of hundreds of federal agents to cities
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Talking tough on crime with an election looming, Mr Trump vows to end the "bloodshed".

Malaysian scholars speak highly of Vietnam as Chair of ASEAN
Malaysian scholars speak highly of Vietnam as Chair of ASEAN
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

Embracing ASEAN has internationalised Vietnam, while Vietnam has also contributed to ASEAN’s miracle, said a Malaysian scholar on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Vietnam’s admission to the ASEAN (July 28, 1995).

25 years of joining ASEAN: Vietnam is on the path of integration
25 years of joining ASEAN: Vietnam is on the path of integration
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

The comprehensive and extensive integration into ASEAN is a way for Vietnam to actively participate in global integration.

Vietnam asks for better sea dispute management, enhanced trade cooperation with China
Vietnam asks for better sea dispute management, enhanced trade cooperation with China
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has expressed concerns over the recent complicated developments over the East Sea with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Tuesday.

Vietnam an invaluable member of ASEAN Community: Philippine Ambassador
Vietnam an invaluable member of ASEAN Community: Philippine Ambassador
POLITICSicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam is an invaluable member of the ASEAN Community and has actively shepherded a number of important initiatives and led efforts that continue to enrich the ASEAN agenda and experience, 

Vietnam, New Zealand renew Strategic Engagement Plan on Education
Vietnam, New Zealand renew Strategic Engagement Plan on Education
POLITICSicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam and New Zealand have renewed their Strategic Engagement Plan on Education for the period from 2020 to 2023.

Vietnam, New Zealand aim to lift bilateral ties to new high
Vietnam, New Zealand aim to lift bilateral ties to new high
POLITICSicon  22/07/2020 

Online high-level talks between Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern, 

Brunei stresses significance of UNCLOS to dispute settlement in East Sea
Brunei stresses significance of UNCLOS to dispute settlement in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  22/07/2020 

The Brunei Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Brunei Darussalam) has reaffirmed its commitment to the maintenance of peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

EU mobilises over $900 million to help ASEAN battle COVID-19
EU mobilises over $900 million to help ASEAN battle COVID-19
POLITICSicon  22/07/2020 

The European Union has mobilised a “Team Europe” package of over 800 million EUR (920 million USD) to support ASEAN nation in the fight against COVID-19.

Steering Committee for Vietnam-China Bilateral Cooperation holds 12th meeting
Steering Committee for Vietnam-China Bilateral Cooperation holds 12th meeting
POLITICSicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam and China defined major tasks in the time ahead to beef up their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in a sustainable way, 

Sri Lanka and Vietnam celebrate 50 years of formal diplomatic relations
Sri Lanka and Vietnam celebrate 50 years of formal diplomatic relations
POLITICSicon  21/07/2020 

Ambassador Walpita Gamage Sampath Prasanna sends a message to Việt Nam News readers to celebrate 50th anniversary of friendship between Vietnam and Sri Lanka.

ASEAN Regional Forum Senior Officials Meeting held via video conference
ASEAN Regional Forum Senior Officials Meeting held via video conference
POLITICSicon  22/07/2020 

The ASEAN Regional Forum Senior Officials’ Meeting (ARF SOM) was held via video conference on July 21 under the chair of Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung.

ASEAN+3 discusses COVID-19 response plans
ASEAN+3 discusses COVID-19 response plans
POLITICSicon  21/07/2020 

China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (RoK) affirmed their support for ASEAN’s initiatives in promoting co-operation to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic at an online meeting of ASEAN+3 Senior Officials’ Meeting on Monday.

Inspection Commission decides disciplinary measures on ranking officials
Inspection Commission decides disciplinary measures on ranking officials
POLITICSicon  21/07/2020 

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission issued an announcement on July 20 about the outcomes of its 46th session from July 15-17 under the chair of Secretary of the Party Central Committee and its head Tran Cam Tu.

Online meeting talks post-2025 ASEAN Community Vision
Online meeting talks post-2025 ASEAN Community Vision
POLITICSicon  21/07/2020 

In Vietnam’s capacity as the ASEAN Chair, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung on July 20 chaired an online inter-sectoral meeting of ASEAN senior officials to discuss orientations to building post-2025 ASEAN Community Vision.

Portland protests: Trump threatens to send officers to more US cities
Portland protests: Trump threatens to send officers to more US cities
POLITICSicon  21/07/2020 

President Donald Trump has threatened to send more federal law enforcement officers to major US cities to control ongoing protests.

Deputy FM chairs ASEAN+3 Senior Officials’ Meeting
Deputy FM chairs ASEAN+3 Senior Officials’ Meeting
POLITICSicon  21/07/2020 

Nguyen Quoc Dung, Deputy Foreign Minister and head of SOM ASEAN of Vietnam, as the Chair of the ASEAN and the ASEAN+3 cooperation framework, 

Coronavirus: EU leaders reach recovery deal after marathon summit
Coronavirus: EU leaders reach recovery deal after marathon summit
POLITICSicon  21/07/2020 

After four days of fractious talks, leaders approve €750bn ($859bn) in aid to hard-hit member states.

A patriotic intellectual in profile
A patriotic intellectual in profile
POLITICSicon  21/07/2020 

With extraordinary patriotism and energy, lawyer Nguyen Huu Tho overcame many temptations and the constraints of society at the time to become a leader of the South Vietnam liberation force,

Vietnam actively engages in UN Human Rights Council’s 44th session
Vietnam actively engages in UN Human Rights Council’s 44th session
POLITICSicon  20/07/2020 

A Vietnamese delegation, led by Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai - Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, Switzerland – 

More News
. Latest news

