11/11/2020 15:09:33 (GMT +7)
Colombia, Cuba, South Africa join Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia

11/11/2020    15:03 GMT+7

Colombia, Cuba and South Africa have joined the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) during the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Hanoi.

Colombia, Cuba, South Africa join Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh attends the signing ceremony of the instruments of accession to TAC by Colombia, Cuba and South Africa which is held online on Tuesday. VNA/VNS Photo Lam Khanh

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and other ASEAN foreign ministers witnessed the signing ceremony by the three countries which was held online on Tuesday.

In his remarks, Minh said the expansion of the treaty showed ASEAN’s position and role in enhancing co-operation, and in promoting peace and security in the region and the world.

The TAC was signed in Bali, Indonesia, in February 1976 and has 43 signatories so far. Since its signing and entry into force, the treaty has become a key instrument governing relations between states to maintain regional peace and stability.

In recent years, there had been growing interest of non-ASEAN member states in the treaty, he said, adding that the accession by Colombia, Cuba and South Africa to the TAC would contribute to the reinforcement of the importance and relevance of the treaty’s purposes and principles which encompass the peaceful settlement of disputes and resolutions of differences.

Minh called on the three countries to commit themselves to the TAC objectives and strive to strengthen ties with ASEAN while contributing to promoting peace and security in the region and beyond.

 

He also expressed his hope for more commitments, saying substantial and concrete actions should be taken to work towards a more peaceful, stable and prosperous region and the world.

Cuban FM Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla recognised the work of Vietnam and ASEAN in the fight against COVID-19 and expressed his condolences to Cambodia, the Philippines, Laos, Thailand, and Vietnam over the heavy losses caused by recent natural disasters.

The signing took place in an international context that showed the values of solidarity and co-operation to control global challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the minister said.

He pledged to work with ASEAN in biotechnology, pharmacy, medical services, Spanish language teaching, culture, sports, and strategies to address climate change, suggesting the establishment of a joint biotech research and development centre in ASEAN and the conduction of clinical tests.  VNS

ASEAN has continued to move firmly and collectively towards the goal of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, while dealing with emerging challenges, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh said today.

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers have issued a statement on the importance of maintaining peace and stability in Southeast Asia. Following is the full text of the statement:

 
 

