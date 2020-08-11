Condolences to Vietnam over former Party leader’s passing

Top leaders of China, Laos, Cambodia and Cuba have extended their profound condolences to Vietnamese Party and State leaders, people and family of former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam

(CPV) Central Committee Le Kha Phieu over his passing.

Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Le Kha Phieu (Photo: VNA)

In a message of condolences sent to Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on August 8, Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping said comrade Le Kha Phieu was an eminent leader of the Vietnamese Party and State who led the Vietnamese people to great victories in the process of socialism building and renewal. He was also a close comrade and friend of the Chinese Party and people, contributing to the building of the China – Vietnam relationship under the motto “friendly neighbourliness, comprehensive cooperation, long-term stability, and looking forward to the future”.

China attaches great importance to strengthening and upholding the bilateral traditional friendship, and stays ready to promote political trust and solidarity with Vietnam, as well as ties between the two Parties and nations and the socialism building cause of each country, he said.

The Chinese leader believed that under the firm leadership of the CPV Central Committee led by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Vietnam will reap new achievements in the cause of socialism building.

Earlier, on August 7, the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, President, Government, National Assembly of Laos, and the Central Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction also conveyed messages of condolences to the CPV Central Committee, President, Government, National Assembly, and the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and family of comrade Le Kha Phieu.

They said the late leader made great contributions to the national liberation cause of Laos, stood side by side with the Lao people’s army in important campaigns to gain the final victory in 1975. He also dedicated to fostering the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and people over the past time.

The same day, Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni; President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen; President of the National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin and President of the Senate Samdech Say Chhum also sent messages of condolences to Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, other senior leaders of Vietnam and the family of former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu.

The Cambodian leaders said comrade Le Kha Phieu’s passing was a great loss of the Vietnamese Party, State and people, adding that Cambodia has also lost a good and long-time friend who contributed to enhancing solidarity, close cooperation and friendship between Cambodia and Vietnam.

First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba Raúl Castro and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez also extended a condolence message to Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong.

The Cuban leaders said they will forever remember meaningful contributions of the late Vietnamese leader to strengthening and developing the historic relationship between the two nations./.VNA

National mourning for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Le Kha Phieu passed away at 2.52am on August 7 and his funeral will be held as national mourning, according to a special communiqué issued on Monday.