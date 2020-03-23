Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/03/2020 12:42:59 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: Trump extends US guidelines beyond Easter

 
 
30/03/2020    11:33 GMT+7

He says social distancing should continue until at least 30 April as the crisis is set to peak soon.

President Donald Trump has said federal coronavirus guidelines such as social distancing will be extended across the US until at least 30 April.

He had previously suggested that they could be relaxed as early as Easter, which falls in mid-April.

"The highest point of the death rate is likely to hit in two weeks," Mr Trump said.

He appeared to be referring to peak infection rates that it is feared could overwhelm hospitals.

White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci had earlier warned that the virus could kill up to 200,000 Americans. 

Dr Fauci said that it was "entirely conceivable" that millions of Americans could eventually be infected.

The US now has more than 140,000 confirmed cases.

As of Sunday evening, 2,493 deaths had been recorded in the country in relation to Covid-19, according to figures collated by Johns Hopkins University.

The United States overtook both China and Italy last week in the number of reported cases.

What did Trump say?

Speaking during the latest Coronavirus Task Force press briefing at the White House on Sunday, the president said that measures such as social distancing were "the way you win", adding that the US "will be well on our way to recovery" by June.

Suggesting that the "peak" of death rates in the US was likely to hit in two weeks, Mr Trump said that "nothing would be worse than declaring victory before victory is won - that would be the greatest loss of all".

Analysts suggest that when Mr Trump referred to a peak in the "death rate", he probably meant the total number of recorded infections.

He said the decision to extend social distancing was made after he heard that "2.2 million people could have died if we didn't go through with all of this", adding that if the death toll could be restricted to less than 100,000 "we all together have done a very good job".

The 2.2 million figure he was referring to appeared in a coronavirus impact report published by Imperial College London on 16 March.

Mr Trump had previously said that Easter - 10-13 April - would be a "beautiful time" to be able to open at least some sections of the country. On Sunday he said that lifting restrictions at Easter was "just an aspiration".

 

"I wish we could have our old life back... but we're working very hard, that's all I know. I see things, I see numbers, they don't matter to me. What matters to me is that we have a victory over this thing as soon as possible," he said.

The president also talked on Sunday about the medical response. He said that "rapid testing" had been approved to get Covid-19 results within five minutes, and that doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers would be tested.

Meanwhile, an anti-viral drug - hydroxychloroquine - was being administered to 1,100 patients in New York.

"Let's see how it works, we may have some incredible results," he said.

Mr Trump said that experts were also looking at blood transfusions to treat the sick, using the blood taken from people who had recovered.

What about the shortage of equipment?

Earlier on Sunday, Mr Trump accused hospitals in some states of "hoarding" ventilators, face masks and other critical medical supplies.

"We do have a problem with hoarding... including ventilators. Hospitals need to release them - in some cases they have too many, they have to release medical supplies and equipment," he said.

Hospitals "can't hold [ventilators] if they think there might be a problem weeks down the road", he said, alleging that some were "stocked up".

The availability of ventilators is a major concern among health professionals as demand has surged with the spread of the virus. A number of states have warned that they will soon not have enough to treat patients suffering from Covid-19.

The new coronavirus can cause severe respiratory issues as it attacks the lungs, and ventilators help to keep patients breathing.

President Trump has ordered General Motors in Detroit to produce more of the medical machines to satisfy demand.

In a separate development, a new breathing aid has been created that can help keep coronavirus patients out of intensive care. The device was built by the Mercedes Formula One racing team, working in collaboration with engineers from University College London.

What is the latest from elsewhere?

More than 30,000 people are now confirmed to have died worldwide after being infected with the new coronavirus.

Some of the latest major global developments include:

  • Australia tightened its restrictions on movement. Public gatherings are now limited to just two people. Playgrounds, outdoor gyms and parks are closed from Monday.

  • South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said emergency cash payments would be made to all households except the top 30% by income.

  • India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked for forgiveness after imposing a nationwide lockdown, acknowledging that the move had hurt millions of poor people.

  • In the UK, a further 209 people were confirmed to have died over 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1,228. Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that things would get worse before they got better.

  • Spain recorded a new daily record of deaths, reporting 838 victims on Sunday. New restrictions also came into force in the country, meaning that all non-essential workers should stay at home for the next 11 days.

  • Italy recorded 756 new deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 10,779. This is a slight drop in the daily number of people dying.

  • France reported 292 new deaths, bringing its total to 2,606. Specially modified trains have begun transporting patients from the worst-hit areas in the east of the country to hospitals in the south.

BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Prime Minister praises public security, miliary forces in COVID-19 fight
Prime Minister praises public security, miliary forces in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  29/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised the military and public security forces for their great efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Deputy Foreign Minister talks with counterparts about COVID-19
Deputy Foreign Minister talks with counterparts about COVID-19
POLITICSicon  28/03/2020 

Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son yesterday held second phone talks with leaders of foreign ministries of the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand to discuss COVID-19 situation.

UNSC: Vietnam calls for adherence to ceasefire in Libya
UNSC: Vietnam calls for adherence to ceasefire in Libya
POLITICSicon  28/03/2020 

Vietnam has called on all concerned parties in Libya to abide to the temporary ceasefire in Libya and work to early reach a long-term ceasefire and ensure access to humanitarian aid, at an online meeting of the UNSC on Libya on March 26.

Vietnam offers US$200,000 in medical aid to help Laos, Cambodia fight coronavirus
Vietnam offers US$200,000 in medical aid to help Laos, Cambodia fight coronavirus
POLITICSicon  27/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc announced the Vietnamese Government has decided to offer US$200,000 in medical aid to help Laos and Cambodia fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

PM joins G20 leaders’ video conference on COVID-19 combat
PM joins G20 leaders’ video conference on COVID-19 combat
POLITICSicon  27/03/2020 

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 26 evening joined a G20 leaders’ video conference on COVID-19 prevention and control held as an initiative by Saudi Arabia which holds the presidency of G20.

Foreigners can extend visas amid COVID-19 outbreak: spokeswoman
Foreigners can extend visas amid COVID-19 outbreak: spokeswoman
POLITICSicon  27/03/2020 

Foreigners in Vietnam can make visa extension procedures at the Immigration Department  in line with regulations, spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed.

Vietnam asks China to respect its sovereignty
Vietnam asks China to respect its sovereignty
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  26/03/2020 

Vietnam requests China to respect its sovereignty and take no actions that escalate tensions and complicate the situation, affecting peace and stability in the East Sea and the region,

Vietnamese stranded abroad assisted to fly home: spokeswoman
Vietnamese stranded abroad assisted to fly home: spokeswoman
POLITICSicon  27/03/2020 

Vietnamese representative agencies in foreign countries are closely coordinating with international airlines and local authorities to ensure health care as well as essential supplies for Vietnamese stranded at international airports abroad.

PM holds phone talks with Lao, Cambodian counterparts
PM holds phone talks with Lao, Cambodian counterparts
POLITICSicon  27/03/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 26 held separate phone talks with his Lao and Cambodian counterparts, during which the leaders discussed coordination between Vietnam and the two countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singapore announces second aid package to cope with COVID-19
Singapore announces second aid package to cope with COVID-19
POLITICSicon  27/03/2020 

Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Heng Swee Keat on March 26 announced the government’s supplementary budget worth 48.4 billion SGD (33.7 billion USD) to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

NA report looks at COVID-19’s social impacts
NA report looks at COVID-19’s social impacts
POLITICSicon  26/03/2020 

Multiple enterprises have closed down or reduced production scale due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report from the National Assembly’s Committee for Social Affairs.

Japanese outgoing ambassador honoured
Japanese outgoing ambassador honoured
POLITICSicon  26/03/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh presented the Friendship Order to Japanese outgoing ambassador Umeda Kunio during a ceremony in Hanoi on March 25.

Southeast Asian countries take stronger actions against COVID-19
Southeast Asian countries take stronger actions against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  26/03/2020 

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on March 25 decided to extend the movement control order (MCO) from March 31 to April 14, as new COVID-19 cases in the country continue to rise. ​

NA Standing Committee meeting next month to be held online
NA Standing Committee meeting next month to be held online
POLITICSicon  25/03/2020 

The 43rd session of the National Assembly Standing Committee wrapped up in Hanoi on March 25 after three days of working.

Prime Minister orders check of all entrants into Vietnam since March 8
Prime Minister orders check of all entrants into Vietnam since March 8
POLITICSicon  25/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered a thorough review of all entrants - Vietnamese and foreigners - into Vietnam since March 8 to discover COVID-19 infection cases and prevent community spread.

Meeting reviews performance of Party resolution on social policies
Meeting reviews performance of Party resolution on social policies
POLITICSicon  25/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting in Hanoi on March 24 to review the implementation of the Resolution on several social policy issues for the 2012-2020 period adopted by the fifth plenum of the 11th Party Central Committee.

Vietnamese, Czech PMs discuss COVID-19 fight
Vietnamese, Czech PMs discuss COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  24/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held talks with his Czech Republic counterpart Andrej Babis by telephone on March 23 to discuss their efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam now in third phase of COVID-19 combat: PM
Vietnam now in third phase of COVID-19 combat: PM
POLITICSicon  23/03/2020 

Vietnam is entering the third phase of the COVID-19 fight as risks of community spread are high, and the next 20 – 25 days are a big challenge to the country’s efforts in combating the disease, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on March 23.

National Assembly deputies divided over debt collection service
National Assembly deputies divided over debt collection service
POLITICSicon  24/03/2020 

The controversial debt collection service divided deputies of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Monday as they dicussed the revised Law on Investment.

Coronavirus: Trump wants US open for business amid pandemic
Coronavirus: Trump wants US open for business amid pandemic
POLITICSicon  24/03/2020 

As conservative voices warn of damage to the economy, the president reassesses restrictions.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 