Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/04/2020 00:43:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: Trump feuds with governors over authority

 
 
15/04/2020    00:33 GMT+7

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the president was "spoiling for a fight".

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo accused President Donald Trump of "spoiling for a fight", as the US leader lashed out at "Democrat Governors".

Several states, including New York, have begun cautious talks on reopening, but Mr Trump has claimed "total" power to lift virus lockdowns.

Mr Cuomo refuted the claim on Tuesday as the president took to Twitter to criticise the governor.

The US is the epicentre of the pandemic with 554,684 cases and 23,608 deaths.

New York has the most cases, but has seen signs of improvement, leading Mr Cuomo and regional governors to discuss plans for eventual relaxation of restrictions.

The governor criticised Mr Trump at his daily press briefing, telling reporters that this was the governors' prerogative, not the president's. He would "not engage" in a fight with Mr Trump, he claimed, but added he would have "no choice" if the president the threatened the welfare of New Yorkers.

What's been said?

Mr Trump drew rebuke after claiming on Monday that he had the ultimate authority to lift lockdown orders, contradicting governors and legal experts.

He took the row to Twitter on Tuesday, criticising Mr Cuomo and issuing an oblique snipe at other governors.

"Tell the Democrat Governors that 'Mutiny On The Bounty" was one of my all time favourite movies," Mr Trump, a Republican, wrote on Twitter.

 staff retrieve deceased bodies for burial as New York's death toll climbs

"A good old fashioned mutiny every now and then is an exciting and invigorating thing to watch, especially when the mutineers need so much from the Captain." The tale tells of a ship's revolt in which mutineers meet with unhappy ends, with Mr Trump appearing to compare himself to the captain.

The president aimed particular fire at Mr Cuomo, who he said was calling "daily, even hourly, begging for everything," like hospitals, beds, ventilators for his state. New York remains the US state hardest-hit by the coronavirus outrbeak, reporting 778 deaths in the past 24 hours.

"I put my hand out in total partnership and cooperation with the president," said Mr Cuomo on Tuesday, who had earlier called Mr Trump a "king" on CNN.

The comments follow Mr Trump's assertion on Monday that "the president of the United States calls the shots," during a combative press conference in which he feuded with reporters.

But the US Constitution says the states maintain public order and safety.

The Trump administration has signalled 1 May as a potential date for easing the restrictions.

The current White House recommendations for Americans to avoid restaurants and non-essential travel and keep in-person gatherings to no more than 10 people expire on 30 April.

Mr Cuomo described the president's position as a "shift" for the president, who had left the shuttering of states to governors.

"On the first phase, the president took a different tack," Mr Cuomo said. "It's a shift, but it's ok."

 

What are governors saying?

Governors assert it is their prerogative when the coronavirus-related restrictions get lifted.

Responding to a Trump tweet earlier in the day claiming unilateral authority on the matter, Governor Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania said: "Well, seeing as how we had the responsibility for closing the state down, I think we probably have the primary responsibility for opening it up."

State governors are discussing plans to resume economic activity without apparent input from the Trump administration.

Officials in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania promised an "overwhelmingly prudent" approach, but gave no timeline.

New York has almost 190,000 coronavirus cases and has seen more than 10,000 deaths - among the highest rates in the world.

What strategies are other countries taking?

Globally, different approaches have been adopted to loosening lockdown restrictions.

The Chinese province of Wuhan, where coronavirus was first reported last December, has partially reopened after more than two months of isolation.

Spain has allowed around 300,000 nonessential workers to return to their jobs.

Italy - the hardest-hit country in Europe - will allow a narrow range of businesses to resume operations this week.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron has announced the country's near-lockdown will extend until 11 May.

The UK government has said no one should expect any changes to its lockdown restrictions this week.

What else did Trump say?

Mr Trump told Monday's briefing he did not intend to fire the top US expert on infectious diseases, Anthony Fauci - a day after the president shared a tweet with the hashtag "#firefauci".

Dr Fauci incurred the ire of the president's supporters after he told CNN that lives could have been saved if the US had shut down earlier during the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Trump invited Dr Fauci - a key member of the White House coronavirus task force - to the stage in the opening minutes of the briefing.

The president said that he and Dr Fauci had been on the same page "from the beginning" and declared he liked the respected doctor.

"I think he's a wonderful guy," Mr Trump said, while adding that not everyone was happy with the health expert.

Dr Fauci has contradicted or corrected Mr Trump on scientific matters during the public health crisis. But on Monday, he conceded he had used "a poor choice of words" in his CNN interview.

While Mr Trump initially played down the threat of coronavirus, he was by no means alone among US public officials in doing so.

Dr Fauci himself on 17 February said the danger from coronavirus is "just minuscule" compared with the "real and present danger" of flu. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
PM Narendra Modi says India will extend coronavirus lockdown until 3 May
PM Narendra Modi says India will extend coronavirus lockdown until 3 May
POLITICSicon  0 giờ trước 

PM Narendra Modi says the coronavirus lockdown will continue for nearly three more weeks.

Special ASEAN Summit on COVID-19 in pictures
Special ASEAN Summit on COVID-19 in pictures
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of ASEAN 2020, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the Special ASEAN Summit on COVID-19 in Hanoi on April 14 morning.

PM Phuc delivers opening speech at ASEAN Special Summit on COVID-19 Response
PM Phuc delivers opening speech at ASEAN Special Summit on COVID-19 Response
POLITICSicon  13 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of ASEAN 2020, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the ASEAN Special Summit on COVID-19 Response in Hanoi on April 14 morning.

PM: Vietnam maintaining support for virus-hit nations
PM: Vietnam maintaining support for virus-hit nations
POLITICSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam will continue supporting countries hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, maintain normal economic activities with them, and provide them with basic necessities, including food, as needed, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said

Special summits strengthen ASEAN, partners’ ties in COVID-19 fight
Special summits strengthen ASEAN, partners’ ties in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

Leaders of the ASEAN nations and the partner countries of China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (ASEAN+3) discuss measures and initiatives during online special summits on April 14 aimed at further enhancing cooperation in the COVID-19 fight

ASEAN 2020: ASEAN promotes cooperation in COVID-19 response
ASEAN 2020: ASEAN promotes cooperation in COVID-19 response
POLITICSicon  13 giờ trước 

The online ASEAN Special Summit and ASEAN+3 Special Summit on COVID-19 response are taking place today in Hanoi.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc orders stricter physical distancing
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc orders stricter physical distancing
POLITICSicon  13/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 13 ordered the serious continuation of the implementation of Directive No.16 and anti-COVID-19 strategy to mitigate the risk of infection in the community.

Vietnamese, Indian PMs discuss COVID-19 fight in phone talks
Vietnamese, Indian PMs discuss COVID-19 fight in phone talks
POLITICSicon  13/04/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc held a phone discussion with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on April 13 regarding the two countries' joint efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the strengthening of the comprehensive strategic partnership.

Lao official lauds Vietnam’s initiatives in ASEAN Chairmanship Year
Lao official lauds Vietnam’s initiatives in ASEAN Chairmanship Year
POLITICSicon  13/04/2020 

Lao Deputy Foreign Minister Thongphane Savanphet has spoken highly of Vietnam’s role as the Chair of ASEAN 2020 in guiding and promoting the building of the ASEAN Community in this year.

ASEAN+3 Summit necessary for regional cooperation in addressing dual crisis: Thai experts
ASEAN+3 Summit necessary for regional cooperation in addressing dual crisis: Thai experts
POLITICSicon  13/04/2020 

The ASEAN+3 Special Summit on COVID-19 Response on April 14 will bring in great opportunities for regional cooperation in dealing with an “unprecedented" dual crisis, said Thai experts.

ASEAN’s cooperation to combat COVID-19: Strength in unity
ASEAN’s cooperation to combat COVID-19: Strength in unity
POLITICSicon  13/04/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has written an article on ASEAN cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, in which he described solidarity as the grouping’s strength in the combat.

To tackle COVID-19, a united ASEAN must deliver urgently
To tackle COVID-19, a united ASEAN must deliver urgently
POLITICSicon  13/04/2020 

The number of active COVID-19 patients in ASEAN passed 10,000 at the beginning of this week. 

Online administrative procedures improved to save time, cost
Online administrative procedures improved to save time, cost
POLITICSicon  13/04/2020 

Administrative procedures conducted online have the same legal validity as other forms, according to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s Decree No 45/2020/NĐ-CP.

Free trade agreement a priority for Swiss ties
Free trade agreement a priority for Swiss ties
POLITICSicon  13/04/2020 

As one of the large European investors in Vietnam, Switzerland currently negotiates a free trade agreement with Vietnam so that its companies can invest more in untapped fields in the Southeast Asian country.

US senators express concern over East Sea situation
US senators express concern over East Sea situation
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/04/2020 

US Senator Jim Risch, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, along with three others on April 11 criticised the Chinese Coast Guard’s recent sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago waters.

Visits promote Vietnam- France relations
Visits promote Vietnam- France relations
POLITICSicon  12/04/2020 

Over the past 47 years, Vietnam- France relations have developed in all spheres, especially since the countries established a strategic partnership in 2013.

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson 'owes his life to NHS staff'
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson 'owes his life to NHS staff'
POLITICSicon  12/04/2020 

Boris Johnson has said he owes his life to the NHS staff treating him for coronavirus.

Ho Chi Minh Campaign – Strategic battle
Ho Chi Minh Campaign – Strategic battle
YOUR VIETNAMicon  12/04/2020 

The general offensive in the spring of 1975, with the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign as its pinnacle, ended successfully, leading to the ultimate victory of the resistance war against the US aggressors and the country's reunification.

PM calls on expats to keep joining nation's efforts in pandemic combat
PM calls on expats to keep joining nation's efforts in pandemic combat
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  12/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent a letter to the overseas Vietnamese community, calling on them to remain unanimous and stand side by side with the homeland in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A whole battle ahead: Deputy Prime Minister
A whole battle ahead: Deputy Prime Minister
POLITICSicon  12/04/2020 

Việt Nam still has a whole battle ahead as no specific cure or vaccines for COVID-19 are available at the moment, and the Government needs the support of the people to fight the pandemic, said Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 