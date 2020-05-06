Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
COVID-19: Laos agrees to facilitate repatriation of Vietnamese citizens

 
 
07/05/2020    10:55 GMT+7

Lao authorities have agreed to allow Vietnamese citizens living and working in Laos to return to Vietnam via international border gates, the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos said on Tuesday.

COVID-19: Laos agrees to facilitate repatriation of Vietnamese citizens
Monitoring passengers entering Vietnam at Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi. All people entering Vietnam including returnees will have to be quarantined for 14 days. 

Following a notice of the Lao Foreign Ministry on the continued closure of border gates to May 17, the Vietnamese Embassy held working sessions with the Lao side and asked the Lao Government to facilitate the repatriation of Vietnamese citizens.

Subsequently, the Lao Foreign Ministry sent a diplomatic note to the embassy, informing that Laos allows foreign citizens to register with their home country’s embassy to exit Laos. The list of such citizens should be provided to the Lao Foreign Ministry, and the ministry will coordinate with relevant agencies to facilitate foreign citizens' exit through international border gates.

Accordingly, those wishing to return to Vietnam must submit applications at the Vietnamese Embassy or Consulate Generals in Laos.

 

The list of those eligible for repatriation will be transferred to Lao authorities and publicised on the websites of Vietnamese Embassy and Consulate Generals. VNS

Vietnam send experts to help Laos fight COVID-19

Vietnam send experts to help Laos fight COVID-19

The Ministry of National Defence has sent medical experts to Laos to exchange experience in COVID-19 prevention and control.

COVID-19: new entry-exit regulations between Vietnam and Laos

COVID-19: new entry-exit regulations between Vietnam and Laos

The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on April 5 informed Vietnam citizens of new entry-exit regulations the Lao Government has issued as an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

.
