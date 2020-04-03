COVID-19: Vietnam presents medical equipment to Laos, Cambodia

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung on April 3 handed over medical equipment worth $304,000 as gifts from the Vietnamese Government and people to their Lao and Cambodian counterparts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung (R) and Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang

The gifts include specialised protective clothing, medical masks, testing systems and COVID-19 test kits.

Addressing the hand-over ceremonies in Hanoi, Dung affirmed that Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia are neighboring countries that always stand side by side together in any circumstance.

Vietnam hopes that its support will partly help the Lao and Cambodia people overcome difficulties at present, he said.

Dung suggested the Lao and Cambodian governments continue creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese communities living in the host countries, enabling them to access necessary medical services in case of COVID-19 infection.

He expressed his belief that Laos and Cambodia, together with Vietnam and other ASEAN member states, will stand united and help each other drive back the pandemic in the spirit of the ASEAN Chair’s Statement on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung (R) and Cambodian Ambassador Chay Navuth (Photo:VNA)

Lao Ambassador Sengphet Houngboungnuang and Cambodian Ambassador Chay Navuth said the gifts provide a great source of encouragement for Laos and Cambodia to weather the existing challenges.

They pledged to work closely with Vietnam to ensure the best interests of the Vietnamese communities in Laos and Cambodia, and strive to maintain bilateral trade along the shared borders./. VNA

