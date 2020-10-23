Czech Republic to set up Consulate General in HCM City

The Czech Republic will soon establish a Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, to promote economic-cultural activities and consular work, Czech Deputy Ambassador to Vietnam Lukas Musil said on October 23.

Czech Deputy Ambassador to Vietnam Lukas Musil speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

He announced the plan at a gathering held in the southern economic hub to mark the 102nd National Day of the European nation (October 28, 1918 - 2020) and the 70th anniversary of Vietnam - Czech Republic diplomatic relations (February 2, 1950 - 2020).

Speaking at the event, Nguyen Muoi, Chairman of the city’s Vietnam - Czech Republic Friendship Association, said the long-standing traditional ties and multifaceted cooperation between the two nations have grown fruitfully from both bilateral and multilateral perspectives.

Two-way trade reached close to 1.2 billion USD last year, and Czech investors are currently investing about 100 million USD in 35 projects across Vietnam.

Muoi said his association appreciated the assistance it has received from the Czech Embassy and pledged to do his utmost to cement the bilateral friendship.

For his part, Musil said events such as this gathering contribute significantly to fostering mutual understanding, solidarity, and traditional friendship between the people of the two countries.

He took the occasion to thank the Vietnamese Government, people, and Vietnamese expatriates in the Czech Republic for their support in his nation’s COVID-19 prevention and control work over recent times.

Cooperation programmes to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations, which were postponed due to the pandemic, will be carried out shortly if conditions permit, he said, adding that programmes include a State-level visit by a Czech leader and the opening of direct flights between Hanoi and Prague./.VNA