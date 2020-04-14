Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/04/2020 23:02:27 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Declaration of Special ASEAN Summit on Coronavirus Disease 2019

 
 
14/04/2020    23:00 GMT+7

The Special ASEAN Summit via video conference on April 14, 2020 has issued a declaration. The following is the full text of the declaration.

Declaration of Special ASEAN Summit on Coronavirus Disease 2019 hinh anh 1

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (centre) chairs the Special ASEAN Summit via video conference 



We, the Heads of State/Government of the Member States of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) held the Special ASEAN Summit via video conference on 14 April 2020. The Summit was chaired by H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister of Viet Nam, in his capacity as Chair of ASEAN.

We expressed our serious concerns about the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared as a pandemic on 11 March 2020, and its negative effects on the well-being of the people and global socio-economic developments.

We were deeply saddened by the loss of life and the suffering caused by the pandemic. We also commended our medical professionals, healthcare workers and other frontline personnel.

Recalling the Chairman’s Statement on ASEAN Collective Response to the Outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 of 14 February 2020, we reaffirmed our determination and commitment, in the spirit of a Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN, to remain united, and to act jointly and decisively to control the spread of the disease while mitigating its adverse impact on our people’s livelihood, our societies and economies.

We appreciated the extensive measures undertaken by each ASEAN Member State and the timely efforts by the ASEAN Health Sector and other sectoral bodies of ASEAN, in collaboration with ASEAN’s external partners and the international community, to prevent, detect, control and respond to the spread of COVID-19 and address its severe and multi-faceted challenges.

Recognising our interconnectedness and vulnerabilities in the face of COVID-19, we emphasised the critical importance of a coherent, multi-sectoral, multi-stakeholder and whole-of-ASEAN Community approach in ensuring ASEAN’s timely and effective response to the pandemic.

We recognised the important role of the WHO and committed to working closely with the WHO, relevant organisations and the international community towards enhancing our collective pandemic preparedness and response. We underscored the value of regular and timely exchange of information and sharing of best practices among ASEAN Member States and with ASEAN’s external partners in effectively responding to COVID-19.

We called for further enhancement of a caring and sharing ASEAN Community where ASEAN Member States help each other in this challenging time.

Building upon existing efforts by individual ASEAN Member State and that of the ASEAN Community, we hereby resolve to:

(i) Further strengthen public health cooperation measures to contain the pandemic and protect the people, including, inter alia, through timely and transparent exchange of information on real time situation and pandemic response measures taken by Member States, sharing of experience and best practices in epidemiological research and development, clinical treatment, jointresearch and development of vaccines and anti-viral medicines, enhancing capacity for the public health systems of ASEAN Member States while protecting and ensuring the safety of public health workers.

In this regard, we commend the efforts to enhance practical cooperation among ASEAN defence establishments to organise information and best practice sharing activities, and with our external partners, bilaterally or multilaterally, including the holding of a tabletop exercise on public health emergencies response by the ASEAN Center of Military Medicine (ACMM); and the Network of ASEAN Chemical, Biological and Radiological Defence Experts in promoting scientific cooperation and enhancing professional linkages, as agreed by the ASEAN Defence Ministers in their Joint Statement on Defence Cooperation against Disease Outbreak of 19 February 2020.

- Intensify cooperation for adequate provision of medicines, essential medical supplies and equipment, including, but not limited to diagnostic tools, personal protective equipment etc. and encourage the development of regional reserves of medical supplies as well as utilising relevant ASEAN reserve warehouses to support the needs of ASEAN Member States in public health emergencies.

- Strengthen the implementation ofthe WHO International Health Regulations (IHR) (2005) and consider formulating an ASEAN standard operating procedure (SOP) for public health emergencies.

 

- Bolster national and regional epidemic preparedness and response, including through the possible setting up of a network of experts on public health emergencies for future need, strengthening the capacity of existing ASEAN’s emergencies response network namely the ASEAN Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Network, the ASEAN Risk Assessment and Risk Communication Centre, the ASEAN BioDiaspora Virtual Center (ABVC) and the ASEAN Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre) for future public health emergencies.

(ii) Prioritise the well-being of our peoples in ASEAN’s collective fight against COVID-19, and provide appropriate assistance and support to the nationals of ASEAN Member States affected by the pandemic in each other’s country or in third countries.

- Encourage the effective operationalisation of the ASEAN Guidelines on the Provision of Emergency Assistance by ASEAN Mission in Third Countries to Nationals of ASEAN Member Countries in Crisis Situations.

(iii) Enhance effective and transparentpublic communication involving multiple forms of media including timely updates of relevant government policies, public health and safety information, clarifications on misinformation, and efforts to reduce stigmatisation and discrimination. Encourage the ASEAN information sector to strengthen cooperation in countering misinformation and fake news, as well as to develop a set of guidelines and a possible common platform to facilitate timely sharing of information in ASEAN.

(iv) Reaffirm our commitment to take collective action and coordinate policies in mitigating the economic and social impact from the pandemic, safeguarding the people’s well-being and maintaining socio-economic stability.

- Task our ministers and officials to implement the ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Joint Statement on Strengthening ASEAN’s Economic Resilience in Response to the Outbreak of COVID-19 of 10 March 2020, including, inter alia:

Remain committed to keeping ASEAN’s markets open for trade and investment, and enhance cooperation among ASEAN Member States and also with ASEAN’s external partners with a view to ensuring food security, such as the utilisation of the ASEAN Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve (APTERR), and strengthening the resiliency and sustainability of regional supply chains, especially for food, commodities,medicines, medical and essential supplies.

Implement appropriate measures to boost confidence and improve stability of the regional economy, including through policy stimulus, assist people and businesses suffering from the impact of COVID-19, especially the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and vulnerable groups.

- Cooperate in ensuring social safety netfor our peoples, preventing social disruption and instability as a consequence of negative impact of the pandemic, continue efforts to design and implement risk-informed and shock-responsive social protection systems to reduce the vulnerabilities of at-risk populations and improve their overall resilience.

- Encourage the development of a post-pandemic recovery plan to share lessons learned, restore ASEAN’s connectivity, tourism, normal business and social activities, prevent potential economic downturns.

(v) Stress the importance of a multi-stakeholder, multi-sectoral, and comprehensive approach by ASEAN to effectively respond to COVID-19 and future public health emergencies. Commend the active role of the ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) and the good work of the ASEAN Coordinating Council Working Group on Public Health Emergencies (ACCWG-PHE) and other relevant sectoral bodies of ASEAN. Instruct the ACCWG-PHE to assist the ACC serving as the main platform that coordinates ASEAN’s overall response to public health emergencies situations.

(vi) Task our Economic Ministers and Senior Economic Officials to explore an arrangement to preserve supply chain connectivity, particularly amongst ASEAN Member States, that provides for trade to continue for the smooth flow of essential goods, including medical, food and essential supplies; ensures our critical infrastructure for trade and trading routes via air, land and sea ports remain open; and refrain from imposing unnecessary restrictions on the flow of medical, food and essential supplies, in accordance with the rights and obligations under the World Trade Organization (WTO) covered agreements, the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) and principles of international law.

(vii) Support reallocating existing available funds and encourage technical and financial support from ASEAN’s partners to facilitate cooperation against COVID-19, including the proposed establishment of the COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund.

We tasked the ACC, supported by the ACCWG-PHE to oversee ASEAN’s coordinated efforts in responding to COVID-19 and addressing its socio-economic challenges, regularly report to the ASEAN Leaders with appropriate recommendations for further guidance and instructions. In this regard, we call on all relevant sectoral bodies of ASEAN to fully and closely cooperate with ACC in realising the commitments and agreements by the Leaders set forth in this Declaration.

We pledge to remain united and vigilant against COVID-19 and commit to work closely with the WHO, ASEAN’s external partners and the international community to suppress the spread of the pandemic, protect people’s lives and livelihoods, maintain socio-economic stability while sustaining ASEAN Community building momentum for sustainable development, inclusive growth and leaving no one behind./.

 
 

Other News

.
Special ASEAN Summit on COVID-19 in pictures
Special ASEAN Summit on COVID-19 in pictures
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of ASEAN 2020, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the Special ASEAN Summit on COVID-19 in Hanoi on April 14 morning.

PM: Vietnam maintaining support for virus-hit nations
PM: Vietnam maintaining support for virus-hit nations
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam will continue supporting countries hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, maintain normal economic activities with them, and provide them with basic necessities, including food, as needed, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said

Special summits strengthen ASEAN, partners’ ties in COVID-19 fight
Special summits strengthen ASEAN, partners’ ties in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  8 giờ trước 

Leaders of the ASEAN nations and the partner countries of China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (ASEAN+3) discuss measures and initiatives during online special summits on April 14 aimed at further enhancing cooperation in the COVID-19 fight

PM Phuc delivers opening speech at ASEAN Special Summit on COVID-19 Response
PM Phuc delivers opening speech at ASEAN Special Summit on COVID-19 Response
POLITICSicon  12 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of ASEAN 2020, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the ASEAN Special Summit on COVID-19 Response in Hanoi on April 14 morning.

ASEAN 2020: ASEAN promotes cooperation in COVID-19 response
ASEAN 2020: ASEAN promotes cooperation in COVID-19 response
POLITICSicon  12 giờ trước 

The online ASEAN Special Summit and ASEAN+3 Special Summit on COVID-19 response are taking place today in Hanoi.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc orders stricter physical distancing
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc orders stricter physical distancing
POLITICSicon  13/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 13 ordered the serious continuation of the implementation of Directive No.16 and anti-COVID-19 strategy to mitigate the risk of infection in the community.

Vietnamese, Indian PMs discuss COVID-19 fight in phone talks
Vietnamese, Indian PMs discuss COVID-19 fight in phone talks
POLITICSicon  13/04/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc held a phone discussion with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on April 13 regarding the two countries' joint efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the strengthening of the comprehensive strategic partnership.

Lao official lauds Vietnam’s initiatives in ASEAN Chairmanship Year
Lao official lauds Vietnam’s initiatives in ASEAN Chairmanship Year
POLITICSicon  13/04/2020 

Lao Deputy Foreign Minister Thongphane Savanphet has spoken highly of Vietnam’s role as the Chair of ASEAN 2020 in guiding and promoting the building of the ASEAN Community in this year.

ASEAN+3 Summit necessary for regional cooperation in addressing dual crisis: Thai experts
ASEAN+3 Summit necessary for regional cooperation in addressing dual crisis: Thai experts
POLITICSicon  13/04/2020 

The ASEAN+3 Special Summit on COVID-19 Response on April 14 will bring in great opportunities for regional cooperation in dealing with an “unprecedented" dual crisis, said Thai experts.

ASEAN’s cooperation to combat COVID-19: Strength in unity
ASEAN’s cooperation to combat COVID-19: Strength in unity
POLITICSicon  13/04/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has written an article on ASEAN cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, in which he described solidarity as the grouping’s strength in the combat.

To tackle COVID-19, a united ASEAN must deliver urgently
To tackle COVID-19, a united ASEAN must deliver urgently
POLITICSicon  13/04/2020 

The number of active COVID-19 patients in ASEAN passed 10,000 at the beginning of this week. 

Online administrative procedures improved to save time, cost
Online administrative procedures improved to save time, cost
POLITICSicon  13/04/2020 

Administrative procedures conducted online have the same legal validity as other forms, according to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s Decree No 45/2020/NĐ-CP.

Free trade agreement a priority for Swiss ties
Free trade agreement a priority for Swiss ties
POLITICSicon  13/04/2020 

As one of the large European investors in Vietnam, Switzerland currently negotiates a free trade agreement with Vietnam so that its companies can invest more in untapped fields in the Southeast Asian country.

US senators express concern over East Sea situation
US senators express concern over East Sea situation
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/04/2020 

US Senator Jim Risch, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, along with three others on April 11 criticised the Chinese Coast Guard’s recent sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago waters.

Visits promote Vietnam- France relations
Visits promote Vietnam- France relations
POLITICSicon  12/04/2020 

Over the past 47 years, Vietnam- France relations have developed in all spheres, especially since the countries established a strategic partnership in 2013.

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson 'owes his life to NHS staff'
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson 'owes his life to NHS staff'
POLITICSicon  12/04/2020 

Boris Johnson has said he owes his life to the NHS staff treating him for coronavirus.

Ho Chi Minh Campaign – Strategic battle
Ho Chi Minh Campaign – Strategic battle
YOUR VIETNAMicon  12/04/2020 

The general offensive in the spring of 1975, with the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign as its pinnacle, ended successfully, leading to the ultimate victory of the resistance war against the US aggressors and the country's reunification.

PM calls on expats to keep joining nation's efforts in pandemic combat
PM calls on expats to keep joining nation's efforts in pandemic combat
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  12/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent a letter to the overseas Vietnamese community, calling on them to remain unanimous and stand side by side with the homeland in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A whole battle ahead: Deputy Prime Minister
A whole battle ahead: Deputy Prime Minister
POLITICSicon  12/04/2020 

Việt Nam still has a whole battle ahead as no specific cure or vaccines for COVID-19 are available at the moment, and the Government needs the support of the people to fight the pandemic, said Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam.

Foreign Ministry announces changes in RoK’s visa policy
Foreign Ministry announces changes in RoK’s visa policy
POLITICSicon  11/04/2020 

Amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Korean Government has decided to suspend the validity of short-term visa for foreigners, irrespective of countries and territories, starting from 00:00 am on April 13.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 