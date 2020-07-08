Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Defence cooperation key to addressing regional security issues: Official

09/07/2020    11:26 GMT+7

Defence cooperation plays a significant role in settling regional security matters, especially in the context of COVID-19, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of National Defence, said

while chairing the ASEAN Regional Forum Security Policy Conference (ASPC) in Hanoi on July 8.

Defence cooperation key to addressing regional security issues: Official hinh anh 1

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of National Defence

He called upon countries to enhance their comprehensive cooperation to prevent the pandemic from spreading, describing defence cooperation as one of the most important channels.

Vinh, who is also head of ADSOM+  of Vietnam, suggested countries continue working together to prevent war, create peace, and build a foundation and strategic trust to step up cooperation in all arenas.

Besides the pandemic, traditional and non-traditional security challenges remain, he went on, referring to the environment, cyber security, nuclear issues on the Korean Peninsula, terrorism, and maritime security, with the East Sea being one of the region’s hot spots.

 

ASEAN member states should pay attention to these security matters which may pose threats to regional peace and stability, he recommended.

Large-scale cooperation and trust are needed to address regional security issues based on respecting international law and via peaceful means and for mutual benefit, the official emphasised.

The ASPC consists of three sessions: sharing views on the global and regional situation and defence policies; strengthening connections between the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) and the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting Plus (ADMM+); and promoting the role of defence cooperation within the ARF framework.

Founded in 1967, ASEAN has 10 member countries: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam./.VNA

 
 

