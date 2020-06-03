Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Deputy PM chairs meeting to re-energize pandemic-hit tourism industry

 
 
04/06/2020    11:01 GMT+7

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam requested relevant ministries to soon set the schedules for this year’s upcoming public holidays and school summer break to boost domestic travel demand.

Deputy PM chairs meeting to re-energize pandemic-hit tourism industry hinh anh 1

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam. 

Dam made the request during a meeting with the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism; Ministry of Transport; Ministry of Finance; Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA) and several travel firms in Hanoi on June 3 to help the tourism industry weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam has more than 40,000 businesses and about 4.5 million people working in the tourism industry, one of the sectors hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Many small-size tourism enterprises have been put under great pressure by the outbreak so the government must find ways to re-energize them, he said.

Dam noted that though small firms like community-based tourism and homestay service providers are not large contributors to the State budget, they have played a crucial part in reducing poverty and improving living standards in remote and disadvantaged areas.

 

The Deputy PM asked the relevant ministries, agencies and local administrations to slash fees for hospitality firms fairly to help them overcome difficulties.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism were tasked to coordinate with local administrations and the VITA to boost domestic travel demand and advertise destinations in the Northwestern, Northeastern and central coastal regions so businesses would not have to do it all by themselves.

He also suggested to the stakeholders organize more virtual international travel promotion events and develop tourism programmes to promote Vietnam as a safe destination amid COVID-19.

According to the VITA, international tourist arrivals to Vietnam in the first five months of this year totalled 3.7 million while the number of domestic holidaymakers stood at 16 million, down 50 percent and 58.5 percent, respectively, from the same period last year.

Revenue from tourism plunged over 47 percent to 150.3 trillion VND (6.47 billion USD)./.VNA

 
 

.
Government press conference clarifies issues of concern
Government press conference clarifies issues of concern
POLITICSicon  03/06/2020 

Several issues of public concern were mentioned during a press conference following the monthly Government meeting in Hanoi on June 2.

US protests China’s unlawful maritime claims at the UN
US protests China’s unlawful maritime claims at the UN
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21 giờ trước 

The US is the fifth countries protesting China's claims in the East Sea.

Resources being mobilised to complete Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway project
Resources being mobilised to complete Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway project
POLITICSicon  03/06/2020 

Vietnam will pay 95% of the value of the contract for the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project when the project is completed, Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Ngoc Dong said at the Government’s regular press conference yesterday.

Eleven officials suspended for involvement in alleged bribery at Tenma
Eleven officials suspended for involvement in alleged bribery at Tenma
POLITICSicon  03/06/2020 

Eleven officials, including five in taxation and six in the customs have been suspended from work due to their involvement in an alleged bribery case at Japan’s Tenma Vietnam company, Government meeting.

Philippines suspends VFA termination with US
Philippines suspends VFA termination with US
POLITICSicon  03/06/2020 

The Philippines has suspended the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the US, announced Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on June 2.

Cabinet debates Jan-May socio-economic performance
Cabinet debates Jan-May socio-economic performance
POLITICSicon  02/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc presides over the Cabinet meeting Tuesday to debate socio-economic performance in the first five months.

Japan agrees to discuss travel re-connection with Vietnam
Japan agrees to discuss travel re-connection with Vietnam
POLITICSicon  02/06/2020 

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on June 1 agreed to conduct a discussion with the Vietnamese Government on considering the resumption of travel between the two countries.

NA Standing Committee discusses financial and budget policies for Hanoi
NA Standing Committee discusses financial and budget policies for Hanoi
POLITICSicon  02/06/2020 

Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung presented a report on piloting some financial and budget mechanisms and policies, affirming the need to develop a resolution suitable to the city.

George Floyd death: Trump threatens to send in army to end unrest
George Floyd death: Trump threatens to send in army to end unrest
POLITICSicon  02/06/2020 

Protests and violence continue for a seventh night amid fury over a black man's killing by police.

National Assembly Standing Committee convenes for 45th session
National Assembly Standing Committee convenes for 45th session
POLITICSicon  01/06/2020 

Hanoi played host to the opening of the 45th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on June 1, 

Ambassadors gather for Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration in Hanoi
Ambassadors gather for Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration in Hanoi
POLITICSicon  01/06/2020 

Hari Raya Aidilfitri in Malay marks the end of the month of Ramadhan and the beginning of the month of Syawal in the Islamic Calendar.

Prime Minister calls for enhancing efforts to root out fraud
Prime Minister calls for enhancing efforts to root out fraud
POLITICSicon  01/06/2020 

Recent cases of fraud to misappropriate people’s property have caused public concern in sectors including finance, banking, real estate, multi-level trading and e-commerce, with cyber fraud in particular on the rise.

Vu Mao, innovator of Vietnam’s National Assembly, dies at 80
Vu Mao, innovator of Vietnam’s National Assembly, dies at 80
POLITICSicon  01/06/2020 

Vu Mao, former chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Office, who was a key architect of the lawmaking body’s innovations, died at 1.39 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, at the age of 80.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc holds phone talk with Singaporean counterpart
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc holds phone talk with Singaporean counterpart
POLITICSicon  30/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 29 discussed on the phone with his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong bilateral and regional cooperation in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

General secretaries of Committee for Vietnam–China Bilateral Cooperation hold online meeting
General secretaries of Committee for Vietnam–China Bilateral Cooperation hold online meeting
POLITICSicon  30/05/2020 

Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung held an online conference with the committee’s Chinese general secretary – Deputy Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui on May 29.

Coronavirus: Trump terminates US relationship with WHO
Coronavirus: Trump terminates US relationship with WHO
POLITICSicon  30/05/2020 

The president accuses the UN health agency of "failing" over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

National target programme looks to improve livelihoods of ethnic minority groups
National target programme looks to improve livelihoods of ethnic minority groups
POLITICSicon  29/05/2020 

Nearly VND272 trillion (US$11.8 billion) will be mobilised to implement the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas during 2021-30,

Vietnam might make exceptions to age limits for key leadership posts next term
Vietnam might make exceptions to age limits for key leadership posts next term
POLITICSicon  29/05/2020 

It stated that it’s necessary to have leaders who are “politically experienced to steer the country through waves”.

Vietnam objects to China’s vegetable cultivation in Hoang Sa archipelago
Vietnam objects to China’s vegetable cultivation in Hoang Sa archipelago
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  29/05/2020 

Vice Spokesman of the Foreign Ministry Doan Khac Viet on May 28 repeated that all activities without Vietnam’s permission in the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos are valueless.

What foreign ambassadors say about Vietnam's coronavirus fight?
What foreign ambassadors say about Vietnam's coronavirus fight?
FEATUREicon  29/05/2020 

It seems that Vietnam has adapted to a "new normal" state after it reopened the economy in late April.

. Latest news

