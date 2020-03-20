Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/03/2020 01:26:49 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Disciplinary measures imposed on HCM City’s former leaders

 
 
21/03/2020    23:21 GMT+7

The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on March 20 decided to give a reprimand to the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in the 2010-2015 tenure for its violations.

Disciplinary measures imposed on HCM City’s former leaders hinh anh 1

Former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Thanh Hai

The decision was made in line with the Politburo’s Regulation No. 07-QDi/TW, dated August 28, 2018, on disciplinary measures against Party organisations that commit violations.

The Secretariat found that the Standing Board of the HCM City Party Committee violated the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations of the municipal Party Committee, showed lax leadership and a lack of responsibility, examination and supervision, which resulted in many serious violations and wrongdoings during the implementation of the Thu Thiem New Urban Area project, negatively affecting the prestige of the city’s Party Organisation and administration, and stirring public concerns.

The same day, the Politburo also decided to relieve Le Thanh Hai from the position of Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee in the 2010-2015 tenure.

Hai, in his capacity as Politburo member and Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee, must bear the main responsibility for violations and wrongdoings of the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee in the 2010-2015 tenure regarding the above-said project, the Politburo said.

 

Hai violated the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations of the municipal Party Committee when he directly made decisions on many issues under the jurisdiction of the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee.

While serving as Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Hai must take responsibility for violations of the HCM City People’s Committee. Hai directly signed a number of documents that ran counter to guidelines of the municipal People’s Council, the Law on State Budget in 2002 and the Construction Law in 2003.

Also on March 20, the Secretariat agreed to issue a warning against Le Hoang Quan, former member of the Party Central Committee, former Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and former Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCM City.

Quan must bear the responsibility for the violations and shortcomings of the municipal Party Committee’s Standing Board in the 2010-2015 term. Besides, he was the main person responsible for the violations and mistakes of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and the municipal People’s Committee for the 2011-2016 tenure during the implementation of the Thu Thiem New Urban Area project.

The meetings on March 20 of the Politburo and the Secretariat were chaired by Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam rejects China’s so-called “nine-dash line” in East Sea
Vietnam rejects China’s so-called “nine-dash line” in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/03/2020 

Vietnam rejects any maritime claims of China that are based on the so-called “nine-dash line” in the East Sea, the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Top leader stresses avoiding complacency in COVID-19 fight
Top leader stresses avoiding complacency in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  20/03/2020 

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired the Politburo’s meeting on the COVID-19 combat on March 20, saying over-confidence or complacency must be avoided as the pandemic’s development remains very complex and unpredictable.

Italian ambassador hails VN initiative to assist COVID-19 hit country
Italian ambassador hails VN initiative to assist COVID-19 hit country
POLITICSicon  22/03/2020 

Antonio Alessandro, the Italian ambassador to Vietnam, has expressed his sincere gratitude to Vietnamese alumni of Italian universities for starting up a fund-raising initiative

Vietnamese diplomatic mission support citizens in Switzerland
Vietnamese diplomatic mission support citizens in Switzerland
POLITICSicon  20/03/2020 

Vietnam’s diplomatic mission in Switzerland have launched measures to assist Vietnamese citizens in Switzerland in coping with the COVID-19 epidemic in line with guidance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and local authorities.

Vietnam adjusts entry regulations based on non-discriminatory principles
Vietnam adjusts entry regulations based on non-discriminatory principles
POLITICSicon  20/03/2020 

Adjustments to Vietnam’s entry regulations amid the rapid and complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic are based on the principle of non-discrimination, said spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on March 20.

ASEAN 2020: Vietnam proposes postponing 36th ASEAN Summit, related meetings
ASEAN 2020: Vietnam proposes postponing 36th ASEAN Summit, related meetings
POLITICSicon  20/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 19 wrote to leaders of ASEAN countries and New Zealand proposing that the 36th ASEAN Summit, the ASEAN-New Zealand Summit and related meetings.

ILO ready to help Vietnam weather COVID-19-triggered labour crisis
ILO ready to help Vietnam weather COVID-19-triggered labour crisis
POLITICSicon  20/03/2020 

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Vietnam stands ready to support the Vietnamese government, employers and employees in the fight for decent work at the time of the global health, labour and economic crisis.

Food security must be ensured in every circumstance: PM
Food security must be ensured in every circumstance: PM
POLITICSicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnam was among the top rice exporters in the world but still ranked at an average level of food security, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Wednesday.

PM orders food security ‘under any circumstance’
PM orders food security ‘under any circumstance’
POLITICSicon  19/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 18 ordered authorities and localities nationwide to ensure food security “under any circumstance”, stressing this is not only an immediate but also long-term issue.

Further contributions needed for COVID-19 fight: Prime Minister
Further contributions needed for COVID-19 fight: Prime Minister
POLITICSicon  17/03/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has called upon every citizen, especially businesspeople and overseas Vietnamese, to strengthen solidarity and make greater contributions to help the country overcome difficulties in the fight against COVID-19.

Former defence ministry official prosecuted for land management violations
Former defence ministry official prosecuted for land management violations
POLITICSicon  18/03/2020 

The Central Military Procuracy has completed an indictment to prosecute a former high ranking official from the Ministry of Defence and other defendants for violations relating to fraud and land management.

Vietnam consults ASEAN members about postponement of summit
Vietnam consults ASEAN members about postponement of summit
POLITICSicon  18/03/2020 

Vietnam has been consulting ASEAN member nations and partners about the possibility of postponing the 36th ASEAN Summit and related meetings in early April as scheduled due to complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic.

COVID-19: UK Ambassador thanks Vietnamese doctors, Gov’t officials
COVID-19: UK Ambassador thanks Vietnamese doctors, Gov’t officials
POLITICSicon  17/03/2020 

UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward has recently made a clip in Vietnamese language, thanking Vietnam for its support for British citizens and tourists amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Vietnam now at “golden stage” of COVID-19 fight: PM
Vietnam now at “golden stage” of COVID-19 fight: PM
POLITICSicon  17/03/2020 

Vietnam is now at the “golden stage” of COVID-19 prevention and control, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on March 16.

Strong measures must be maintained to contain COVID-19 spread: Deputy PM
Strong measures must be maintained to contain COVID-19 spread: Deputy PM
POLITICSicon  16/03/2020 

Vietnam needs to continue with strong measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 and respond to complex developments of the pandemic around the globe, according to Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.

How Vietnam sacrifices economy to protect its people?
How Vietnam sacrifices economy to protect its people?
FEATUREicon  16/03/2020 

Taking tough measures for the safety of people has become the government's top priority.

The credibility of cooperation
The credibility of cooperation
FEATUREicon  15/03/2020 

It may not be hard to discern that through the EU’s defiance towards Italy’s desperate calls for aid and America’s freshly-imposed barriers on its European allies, inter-state cooperation has been lacking in the fight against COVID-19.

Foreign Ministry issues notice on COVID-19 epidemic
Foreign Ministry issues notice on COVID-19 epidemic
POLITICSicon  14/03/2020 

The Foreign Ministry issued a notice on March 14, asking people who come from or transit areas hit by the COVID-19 epidemic to keep themselves updated on regulations of airlines and ensure they have all required documents in order to take flights.

PM: Vietnam pools all resources to fight COVID-19
PM: Vietnam pools all resources to fight COVID-19
POLITICSicon  14/03/2020 

Vietnam has engaged the entire political system, including the military and public security forces, in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc told WHO Representative in Vietnam Kidong Park.

Foreign Ministry issues advice to citizens on COVID-19 threat
Foreign Ministry issues advice to citizens on COVID-19 threat
POLITICSicon  14/03/2020 

The Consular Department under the Foreign Ministry has issued advice to Vietnamese citizens on what they should do amid latest complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic in many countries and territories worldwide.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 