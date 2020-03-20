Disciplinary measures imposed on HCM City’s former leaders

The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on March 20 decided to give a reprimand to the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in the 2010-2015 tenure for its violations.

Former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Thanh Hai

The decision was made in line with the Politburo’s Regulation No. 07-QDi/TW, dated August 28, 2018, on disciplinary measures against Party organisations that commit violations.

The Secretariat found that the Standing Board of the HCM City Party Committee violated the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations of the municipal Party Committee, showed lax leadership and a lack of responsibility, examination and supervision, which resulted in many serious violations and wrongdoings during the implementation of the Thu Thiem New Urban Area project, negatively affecting the prestige of the city’s Party Organisation and administration, and stirring public concerns.

The same day, the Politburo also decided to relieve Le Thanh Hai from the position of Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee in the 2010-2015 tenure.

Hai, in his capacity as Politburo member and Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee, must bear the main responsibility for violations and wrongdoings of the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee in the 2010-2015 tenure regarding the above-said project, the Politburo said.

Hai violated the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations of the municipal Party Committee when he directly made decisions on many issues under the jurisdiction of the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee.

While serving as Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Hai must take responsibility for violations of the HCM City People’s Committee. Hai directly signed a number of documents that ran counter to guidelines of the municipal People’s Council, the Law on State Budget in 2002 and the Construction Law in 2003.

Also on March 20, the Secretariat agreed to issue a warning against Le Hoang Quan, former member of the Party Central Committee, former Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and former Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCM City.

Quan must bear the responsibility for the violations and shortcomings of the municipal Party Committee’s Standing Board in the 2010-2015 term. Besides, he was the main person responsible for the violations and mistakes of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and the municipal People’s Committee for the 2011-2016 tenure during the implementation of the Thu Thiem New Urban Area project.

The meetings on March 20 of the Politburo and the Secretariat were chaired by Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong./.VNA