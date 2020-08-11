Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/08/2020 12:00:38 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Draft bill proposes easing requirements for residency in major cities

11/08/2020    11:51 GMT+7

The need to have extra requirements for people when applying for regular residency in cities affiliated to the central Government, also known as centrally-run cities like Hanoi or HCM City, 

 remains controversial in the agenda of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Monday.

Draft bill proposes easing requirements for residency in major cities
Ta Hien Street in Hanoi's downtown area. Many National Assembly deputies agreed that in the revised law on residency, there is no need to regulate extra requirements for residents when they want to register to live in centrally-run cities like Hanoi. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Dat

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the Legal Committee of the National Assembly, Hoang Thanh Tung, said that many National Assembly deputies agreed that in the revised law on residency, there was no need to regulate extra requirements.

Some said a roadmap was needed to remove the extra requirements, especially for residency registration in Hanoi and HCM City to ensure that infrastructure and necessary services could deal with increasing population if the current residency policy is loosened.

However, there remain opinions supporting the existence of extra requirements in centrally-run cities as regulated in current law.

Under the draft of the revised law on residency, People’s Councils at the provincial level are empowered to decide average housing areas as a criterion for applying for regular residency.

Meanwhile, Hung said the regulation would add a requirement for people when they applied for regular residency in provinces, creating discrimination in exercising people’s residency rights in different localities.

Another controversial issue relating to the revised residency law is the removal of citizens’ regular residency registration. Many deputies agreed to add the regulation on the removal of regular residency registration when “citizens are absent from their registered regular residency for at least 12 continuous months without registering temporary residency in another location, nor reporting their absence to the ward/commune/town police except when they legally go overseas.”

Other deputies argued that when citizens’ regular residency registration was removed, their rights would be affected and they would face difficulties when applying for relevant public administrative services.

Household registration books

Under the draft law, the manual method of residence management by household registration book and temporary residence certificate will be replaced with e-management using information technology.

Specifically, authorities will use citizens' personal identification numbers to access and update information on the National Database on Population, which is shared and connected with ministries and agencies.

The draft also removed the regulations on household registration books, household registration transfer papers, and making changes in the household registration book as stated in the current resident law.

As the draft revised law is approved and is expected to take effect from July next year, the household registration books will be invalid.

However, some deputies are still sceptical about the deadline, saying that there was not enough time to complete the relevant population database and make it ready for use.

The NA Standing Committee suggested adding a regulation on the transition period during which State agencies and people can use both information available on the national population database and paper-based residency documents like household registration books in administrative services, especially in localities with infrastructure failing to connect to the national population database.

The transition period is suggested to last until the end of 2025.

 

Speaking at the meeting, vice chairman of the NA Standing Committee Uong Chu Luu said that the revised law on residency was an important bill concretising the Constitution 2013’s regulations on citizens’ freedom to residency.

The bill also required speeding up the application of information and technology in population management, administrative procedure simplification and creating more convenience for people when exercising their rights.

Vice chairwoman of NA Standing Committee Tong Thi Phong said that to manage temporary residency, requirements were needed but regulations should help people access housing conveniently and help authorities manage residency effectively.

The residency policy aimed to ensure citizens’ living conditions, the right to education and the implementation of disaster relief or social welfare.

“Residency registration requirements must not be used to prevent rural people from moving to urban areas for living and working,” Phong said.

Higher fines for illegal immigration

Also at Monday's meeting of the NA Standing Committee, the draft revised law on administrative fines was discussed.

NA’s Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Nguyen Van Giau suggested that the maximum fine in border protection and illegally bringing people into Vietnam should be increased to VND75 million.

Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long said that fines for the violation under current law were up to VND30-40 million.

Accommodation which receives foreigners and lets them stay overnight without reporting to authorities about their stay or instructing them to report their stay face a fine of up to VND2 million.

Foreigners crossing the border without undergoing immigration procedures face a fine of up to VND5 million. Besides fines, violators would have property seized, they would be expelled or face other criminal sanctions.

Giau said that stricter punishments were needed as illegal immigration was growing in Vietnam.

The Border Guard Command stopped over 16,000 illegal immigrants in the last seven months. Criminal proceedings were launched in 30 cases involving 70 people.

“At first, I heard about illegal immigration at border provinces but then learned that illegal immigrants travelled far into the country,” Giau said, urging lawmakers to review and revise current regulations. VNS

National Assembly discusses managing citizen residency via ID numbers

National Assembly discusses managing citizen residency via ID numbers

Members of the National Assembly (NA) Committee of Legal Affairs on Tuesday agreed on managing citizen residency via 12-digit personal identification numbers updated on the national online database.

48 people detained after illegally entering Vietnam

48 people detained after illegally entering Vietnam

Authorities in An Giang Province have detained 41 people who illegally entered Vietnam from Cambodia.  

 
 

Other News

.
Remarkable milestones of ASEAN
Remarkable milestones of ASEAN
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Since its official establishment in 1967, the Assocation of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has obtained several achievements.

Vietnam supports UNSC’s resolution for peace, security in Guinea-Bissau
Vietnam supports UNSC’s resolution for peace, security in Guinea-Bissau
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the UN, has reaffirmed Vietnam’s support for the implementation of duties of the UN Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea-Bissau (UNIOGBIS) 

National mourning for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu
National mourning for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu
POLITICSicon  13 giờ trước 

Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Le Kha Phieu passed away at 2.52am on August 7 and his funeral will be held as national mourning, according to a special communiqué issued on Monday.

E-government growth to closely connect with smart city, digital transformation
E-government growth to closely connect with smart city, digital transformation
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has just held a consultation session with businesses about proper strategies for e-government development in the period from 2021 – 2025, with a vision to 2030.

ASEAN Foreign Ministers release statement on regional peace, stability
ASEAN Foreign Ministers release statement on regional peace, stability
POLITICSicon  09/08/2020 

For the first time ASEAN Foreign Ministers on August 8 issued a statement on the importance of maintaining peace and stability in Southeast Asia. Following is the full text of the statement:

Freedom of belief and religion respected in Vietnam
Freedom of belief and religion respected in Vietnam
POLITICSicon  09/08/2020 

Although hostile forces against the Vietnamese Party and State always distort that religion is oppressed in Vietnam, legal religious activities are respected in Vietnam and practiced nationwide.

ASEAN celebrates 53rd founding anniversary
ASEAN celebrates 53rd founding anniversary
POLITICSicon  09/08/2020 

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s Secretariat held a virtual ceremony on Saturday to mark the bloc’s 53rd founding anniversary under the theme “ASEAN 53: A Cohesive Journey to Recovery”.

Beirut explosion: Donors pledge aid for Lebanon but want reform
Beirut explosion: Donors pledge aid for Lebanon but want reform
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

World leaders promise an aid package after the huge Beirut blast, as clashes again erupt in the city.

Vietnam actively contributes to strengthening ASEAN solidarity
Vietnam actively contributes to strengthening ASEAN solidarity
POLITICSicon  09/08/2020 

Since joining the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) 25 years ago, Vietnam has rapidly integrated and deeply participated in all cooperation areas of ASEAN, 

PM Phuc's ASEAN Day Message: Think Community, Act Community
PM Phuc's ASEAN Day Message: Think Community, Act Community
POLITICSicon  09/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has rolled out a message on the occasion of the 53rd founding anniversary of ASEAN and the 25th anniversary of Vietnam’s ASEAN membership.

NA Standing Committee to convene 47th meeting next week
NA Standing Committee to convene 47th meeting next week
POLITICSicon  09/08/2020 

The 47th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee (NASC) will take place at the NA Building in Hanoi from August 10-12.

ASEAN's relations with partners develop strongly and practically: Official
ASEAN's relations with partners develop strongly and practically: Official
POLITICSicon  09/08/2020 

Over the past 53 years, ASEAN's foreign relations have been expanded towards deeper and more practical orientations, helping to ensure peace, security, stability, cooperation and development

State Audit Office of Vietnam fulfills ASOSAI's chairmanship actively and responsibly
State Audit Office of Vietnam fulfills ASOSAI's chairmanship actively and responsibly
POLITICSicon  09/08/2020 

The State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) has been making great efforts in managing tasks and fulfilling its responsibilities as chairman of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) during the 2018-2021 term

Vietnamese missions abroad celebrate ASEAN’s founding anniversary
Vietnamese missions abroad celebrate ASEAN’s founding anniversary
POLITICSicon  08/08/2020 

Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in its capacity as ASEAN Chair in New York hosted a virtual ceremony on August 7 to celebrate the 53rd founding anniversary of ASEAN (August 8).

Vietnamese embassy chairs meeting of ASEAN Committee in Bern
Vietnamese embassy chairs meeting of ASEAN Committee in Bern
POLITICSicon  09/08/2020 

The Embassy of Vietnam in Switzerland has hosted a ceremony to mark the 53rd founding anniversary of ASEAN and presided over the first meeting of the ASEAN Committee in Bern (ACB) in its capacity as the chair of the committee.

ASEAN should stay cohesive and responsive in new normal period: Officials
ASEAN should stay cohesive and responsive in new normal period: Officials
POLITICSicon  09/08/2020 

Under Vietnam’s chairmanship, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has effectively implemented cooperation and connectivity targets, 

ASEAN FMs’ statement on maintaining peace and stability in Southeast Asia
ASEAN FMs’ statement on maintaining peace and stability in Southeast Asia
POLITICSicon  09/08/2020 

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers have issued a statement on the importance of maintaining peace and stability in Southeast Asia. Following is the full text of the statement:

ASEAN contributes to peace, stability of world and region
ASEAN contributes to peace, stability of world and region
POLITICSicon  08/08/2020 

During its 53 years of constant development, ASEAN has been affirming its position in the region and the world. 

Vietnam maintains ASEAN cooperation process despite pandemic: Indonesian ambassador
Vietnam maintains ASEAN cooperation process despite pandemic: Indonesian ambassador
POLITICSicon  08/08/2020 

As rotating ASEAN Chair 2020, Vietnam has made great efforts to ensure the bloc’s cooperation activities take place in a timely manner amid the COVID-19 pandemic, affirmed Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Ibnu Hadi.

Vietnam ready to cooperate in combating terrorism: diplomat
Vietnam ready to cooperate in combating terrorism: diplomat
POLITICSicon  07/08/2020 

Vietnam is ready to join other UN member states and sides involved in fighting terrorism and organised crime for peace and stability regionally and globally, stated Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 