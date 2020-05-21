Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
22/05/2020 22:16:14 (GMT +7)
Draft law on Vietnamese guest workers debated at NA

 
 
22/05/2020    11:28 GMT+7

The National Assembly (NA) mulled over a draft revised law on Vietnamese guest workers with contracts in Hanoi on May 21, the second working day of its ongoing ninth session.

Draft law on Vietnamese guest workers debated at NA hinh anh 1

Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung 

Authorised by the Prime Minister, Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung presented a proposal for the draft law.

He said the amendment aims to institutionalise relevant policies and guidelines recently adopted by the Party and the national constitution that was supplemented and reviewed in 2013.

Sending Vietnamese workers abroad is a long-term and consistent policy in job generation, poverty reduction, and skills training during national construction amid industrialisation and modernisation, he said.

With eight chapters and 79 articles, the draft law supplements the types of contracts and regulations on non-State funds for overseas job support used to serve information efforts, assist enterprises expanding operations, and promote Vietnamese human resources, among others.

 

Nguyen Thuy Anh, head of the NA’s Committee for Social Affairs, presented a report assessing the draft law, saying the assessment agency basically agrees on the necessity of building the legal document.

The committee proposed the Government and the compilation board make clear those subject to the draft law and whether it suits the policy on mobilising the participation of different economic sectors in public services.

The assessment agency also agreed with the Government’s proposal for maintaining the overseas job support fund which it said should serve both enterprises and workers.

The Government and the compilation board should pay more heed to the fund’s feasibility, equality, transparency, and efficiency./.VNA

 
 

