Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/08/2020 18:19:31 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

E-government growth to closely connect with smart city, digital transformation

10/08/2020    16:52 GMT+7

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has just held a consultation session with businesses about proper strategies for e-government development in the period from 2021 – 2025, with a vision to 2030.

E-government growth to closely connect with smart city, digital transformation

A business is introducing its digital traffic map. (Photo: SGGP)

It is identified that this process must be strongly linked to digital transformation and smart city establishment and ensure cyber security as well as national digital sovereignty.

According to Mr. Nguyen Phu Tien, Deputy Director General of the Authority of Information Technology Application (under MIC), to answer the request by the Government in Resolution No.01 (issued on January 1, 2020) about e-government forming, MIC has already finished the draft for e-government development strategies.

The draft states that an e-government must become a pillar in the new socio-economic model in that it will closely connect with both the digital economy and society so as to customize services to the needs of each individual, business.

Therefore, this e-government needs to strongly link to digital transformation and smart city establishment and ensure cyber security as well as national digital sovereignty.

In other words, all activities of state offices must be digitalized; these offices will use suitable digital technologies and database to make sensible decisions on society management, with a clear focus on citizens and businesses; transparency in administrative procedures and citizen participation in state activities must be increased; digital culture and habits should be formed; a harmony between united and divided models must exist; and the architecture frame of the Vietnamese e-government must be strictly observed.

Certain major goals of this strategy until 2025 include 100 percent of online public services having the 1-time identification feature and online payment; an administrative procedure being done completely online, except those which legally require real presence of subjects; 100 percent of national databases (land use, population, business registration, finance, insurance) becoming the foundation for e-government development via there common sharing nationwide; 80 percent of state offices providing open data to offer timely public services to the public; 50 percent of examination activities by state units being done in the digital environment.

The draft also mentions the development of an e-government has a mutual effect on the growth of domestic digital technology enterprises. These companies should master open platforms to serve the new e-government via administrative service provision.

 

Representatives of Viettel Solutions, VNPT-IT, VietnamPost, FPT IS, CMC, Vietnam Association for Information Processing, Vietnam Digital Communications Association, Vietnam Free Open Source Software Association (VFOSSA), and related IT associations agreed that it is necessary to build a suitable e-government development strategy that corresponds to the global tendency and connects with smart city establishment, digital transformation process.

Chairman of VFOSSA Nguyen Hong Quang praised the draft for its detailed direction on forming an e-government towards a digital version later, a great contribution to improving management tasks of the Government in Industry 4.0.

Secretary General of Vietnam Association for Information Processing confirmed the importance of this strategy draft, saying that it has clearly displayed the active role of digital technology enterprises in e-government development via breakthrough details like assigning them to the tasks that were formerly done solely by state offices.

He hoped that this draft will soon be perfected for implementation so that Vietnam can change from a traditional environment of applying IT to a digital one in order to form a digital nation in the near future. SGGP

Tran Luu – Thanh Tam

Vietnam’s e-government initiatives showing worth

Vietnam’s e-government initiatives showing worth

Vietnam’s efforts to develop a pro-business e-government have earned applause from the international community, especially amid a surge in the pandemic hurting economic growth.

Vietnam jumps two places in United Nations E-Government Development Index

Vietnam jumps two places in United Nations E-Government Development Index

Vietnam climbs up two places to rank 86th in the 2020 United Nations E-Government Development Index (EGDI).  

 
 

Other News

.
ASEAN Foreign Ministers release statement on regional peace, stability
ASEAN Foreign Ministers release statement on regional peace, stability
POLITICSicon  09/08/2020 

For the first time ASEAN Foreign Ministers on August 8 issued a statement on the importance of maintaining peace and stability in Southeast Asia. Following is the full text of the statement:

Freedom of belief and religion respected in Vietnam
Freedom of belief and religion respected in Vietnam
POLITICSicon  09/08/2020 

Although hostile forces against the Vietnamese Party and State always distort that religion is oppressed in Vietnam, legal religious activities are respected in Vietnam and practiced nationwide.

ASEAN celebrates 53rd founding anniversary
ASEAN celebrates 53rd founding anniversary
POLITICSicon  09/08/2020 

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s Secretariat held a virtual ceremony on Saturday to mark the bloc’s 53rd founding anniversary under the theme “ASEAN 53: A Cohesive Journey to Recovery”.

Beirut explosion: Donors pledge aid for Lebanon but want reform
Beirut explosion: Donors pledge aid for Lebanon but want reform
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

World leaders promise an aid package after the huge Beirut blast, as clashes again erupt in the city.

Vietnam actively contributes to strengthening ASEAN solidarity
Vietnam actively contributes to strengthening ASEAN solidarity
POLITICSicon  09/08/2020 

Since joining the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) 25 years ago, Vietnam has rapidly integrated and deeply participated in all cooperation areas of ASEAN, 

PM Phuc's ASEAN Day Message: Think Community, Act Community
PM Phuc's ASEAN Day Message: Think Community, Act Community
POLITICSicon  09/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has rolled out a message on the occasion of the 53rd founding anniversary of ASEAN and the 25th anniversary of Vietnam’s ASEAN membership.

NA Standing Committee to convene 47th meeting next week
NA Standing Committee to convene 47th meeting next week
POLITICSicon  09/08/2020 

The 47th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee (NASC) will take place at the NA Building in Hanoi from August 10-12.

ASEAN's relations with partners develop strongly and practically: Official
ASEAN's relations with partners develop strongly and practically: Official
POLITICSicon  09/08/2020 

Over the past 53 years, ASEAN's foreign relations have been expanded towards deeper and more practical orientations, helping to ensure peace, security, stability, cooperation and development

State Audit Office of Vietnam fulfills ASOSAI's chairmanship actively and responsibly
State Audit Office of Vietnam fulfills ASOSAI's chairmanship actively and responsibly
POLITICSicon  09/08/2020 

The State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) has been making great efforts in managing tasks and fulfilling its responsibilities as chairman of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) during the 2018-2021 term

Vietnamese missions abroad celebrate ASEAN’s founding anniversary
Vietnamese missions abroad celebrate ASEAN’s founding anniversary
POLITICSicon  08/08/2020 

Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in its capacity as ASEAN Chair in New York hosted a virtual ceremony on August 7 to celebrate the 53rd founding anniversary of ASEAN (August 8).

Vietnamese embassy chairs meeting of ASEAN Committee in Bern
Vietnamese embassy chairs meeting of ASEAN Committee in Bern
POLITICSicon  09/08/2020 

The Embassy of Vietnam in Switzerland has hosted a ceremony to mark the 53rd founding anniversary of ASEAN and presided over the first meeting of the ASEAN Committee in Bern (ACB) in its capacity as the chair of the committee.

ASEAN should stay cohesive and responsive in new normal period: Officials
ASEAN should stay cohesive and responsive in new normal period: Officials
POLITICSicon  09/08/2020 

Under Vietnam’s chairmanship, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has effectively implemented cooperation and connectivity targets, 

ASEAN FMs’ statement on maintaining peace and stability in Southeast Asia
ASEAN FMs’ statement on maintaining peace and stability in Southeast Asia
POLITICSicon  09/08/2020 

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers have issued a statement on the importance of maintaining peace and stability in Southeast Asia. Following is the full text of the statement:

ASEAN contributes to peace, stability of world and region
ASEAN contributes to peace, stability of world and region
POLITICSicon  08/08/2020 

During its 53 years of constant development, ASEAN has been affirming its position in the region and the world. 

Vietnam maintains ASEAN cooperation process despite pandemic: Indonesian ambassador
Vietnam maintains ASEAN cooperation process despite pandemic: Indonesian ambassador
POLITICSicon  08/08/2020 

As rotating ASEAN Chair 2020, Vietnam has made great efforts to ensure the bloc’s cooperation activities take place in a timely manner amid the COVID-19 pandemic, affirmed Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Ibnu Hadi.

Vietnam ready to cooperate in combating terrorism: diplomat
Vietnam ready to cooperate in combating terrorism: diplomat
POLITICSicon  07/08/2020 

Vietnam is ready to join other UN member states and sides involved in fighting terrorism and organised crime for peace and stability regionally and globally, stated Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc: Testing key to containing spread of coronavirus
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc: Testing key to containing spread of coronavirus
POLITICSicon  07/08/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a virtual meeting today between Cabinet members and leaders of 12 cities and provinces that have reported COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks.

Hanoi flag hoisting ceremony marks ASEAN’s 53rd founding anniversary
Hanoi flag hoisting ceremony marks ASEAN’s 53rd founding anniversary
POLITICSicon  07/08/2020 

An ASEAN flag hoisting ceremony was held in Hanoi on August 7 to mark the 53rd founding anniversary of the association and 25 years of Vietnam’s ASEAN membership.

US discusses with Philippines, Malaysia on East Sea
US discusses with Philippines, Malaysia on East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  07/08/2020 

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo held talks with his Philippine counterpart on August 6 to update the latter on recent changes in US policy on maritime claims in the East Sea, 

Vietnam condemns China’s illegal moves, confirms respect for international law in East Sea
Vietnam condemns China’s illegal moves, confirms respect for international law in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  07/08/2020 

Vietnam called out China on a range of reports alleging China's illegal moves in the East Sea and the two archipelagos that Vietnam sees as its own.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 