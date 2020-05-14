VN Embassy takes necessary measures after murder of intern in Japan

The Embassy of Vietnam in Japan is closely following the investigation into the murder of a Vietnamese technical intern and will carry out the necessary citizen protection measures to ensure his legitimate rights and interests.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang made the statement on May 14 at a regular press conference.

According to the Embassy in Japan, on May 12 the Toyama Chuo Police Station announced the arrest of a Vietnamese person from Hai Phong city who was working at the Takeda Shoji Company in Toyama prefecture on suspicion of being involved in the killing of a citizen from Ha Tinh province, she said.

Local police are now investigating and collecting evidence, she added.

According to Hang, on April 23 the Ha Tinh provincial Department of Foreign Affairs sought help in searching for a missing citizen in Japan. The ministry directed the embassy to contact local police to verify the information and seek the person’s whereabouts.

The Toyama Chuo Police Station said on May 7 that the body of the Vietnamese citizen had been found in an area near his dormitory.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has directed the Consular Department to coordinate with domestic and foreign agencies in settling the worker’s interests in accordance with regulations and to provide guidance and support to the victim’s family.

The embassy is working closely with relevant parties and Vietnamese associations in Japan to complete funeral procedures and bring the victim’s ashes home./.VNA