22/07/2020 11:33:02 (GMT +7)
EU mobilises over $900 million to help ASEAN battle COVID-19

22/07/2020    10:33 GMT+7

The European Union has mobilised a “Team Europe” package of over 800 million EUR (920 million USD) to support ASEAN nation in the fight against COVID-19.

Following this “Team Europe” approach, the EU combines its resources with those of member states and financial institutions. The funds will support actions at country and regional level to address the immediate health crisis, strengthen health, water and sanitation systems, as well as mitigate the socio-economic impact.

“We are facing an unprecedented health crisis with severe consequences in the EU and ASEAN,” said EU Ambassador to ASEAN Igor Driesmans.

In the spirit of strong cooperation, building on four decades of region-to-region partnership, the EU has mobilised a “Team Europe” package to assist ASEAN and its member states to alleviate the economic and social impacts of the pandemic, he added.

The package includes regional support to the World Health Organisation (WHO), as well as to enhance collaboration between scientific organisations. In ASEAN countries, programmes target civil society support, budget support for economic recovery, health care facilities and testing capacities, as well as humanitarian assistance.

The EU is working with ASEAN on a regional level to exchange experiences in regional response to the crisis, Driesmans noted.

 

The first virtual EU-ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting held on March 20 agreed that both regions would work together to deal with the coronavirus crisis and its consequences.

The EU has announced a “Team Europe” package of almost 36 billion EUR to support partner countries around the globe.

On the ASEAN regional level, the funds will support the WHO in Southeast Asia with 20 million EUR to strengthen the health system capacity and to respond to the COVID-19 and future diseases.

It also fosters collaboration with ASEAN scientific organisations funded through the EU’s Framework Programme for Research and Innovation Horizon 2020./. VNA

 
 

Steering Committee for Vietnam-China Bilateral Cooperation holds 12th meeting
Steering Committee for Vietnam-China Bilateral Cooperation holds 12th meeting
POLITICSicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnam and China defined major tasks in the time ahead to beef up their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in a sustainable way, 

Sri Lanka and Vietnam celebrate 50 years of formal diplomatic relations
Sri Lanka and Vietnam celebrate 50 years of formal diplomatic relations
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

Ambassador Walpita Gamage Sampath Prasanna sends a message to Việt Nam News readers to celebrate 50th anniversary of friendship between Vietnam and Sri Lanka.

ASEAN Regional Forum Senior Officials Meeting held via video conference
ASEAN Regional Forum Senior Officials Meeting held via video conference
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

The ASEAN Regional Forum Senior Officials’ Meeting (ARF SOM) was held via video conference on July 21 under the chair of Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung.

ASEAN+3 discusses COVID-19 response plans
ASEAN+3 discusses COVID-19 response plans
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (RoK) affirmed their support for ASEAN’s initiatives in promoting co-operation to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic at an online meeting of ASEAN+3 Senior Officials’ Meeting on Monday.

Inspection Commission decides disciplinary measures on ranking officials
Inspection Commission decides disciplinary measures on ranking officials
POLITICSicon  21/07/2020 

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission issued an announcement on July 20 about the outcomes of its 46th session from July 15-17 under the chair of Secretary of the Party Central Committee and its head Tran Cam Tu.

Online meeting talks post-2025 ASEAN Community Vision
Online meeting talks post-2025 ASEAN Community Vision
POLITICSicon  21/07/2020 

In Vietnam’s capacity as the ASEAN Chair, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung on July 20 chaired an online inter-sectoral meeting of ASEAN senior officials to discuss orientations to building post-2025 ASEAN Community Vision.

Portland protests: Trump threatens to send officers to more US cities
Portland protests: Trump threatens to send officers to more US cities
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

President Donald Trump has threatened to send more federal law enforcement officers to major US cities to control ongoing protests.

Deputy FM chairs ASEAN+3 Senior Officials’ Meeting
Deputy FM chairs ASEAN+3 Senior Officials’ Meeting
POLITICSicon  21/07/2020 

Nguyen Quoc Dung, Deputy Foreign Minister and head of SOM ASEAN of Vietnam, as the Chair of the ASEAN and the ASEAN+3 cooperation framework, 

Coronavirus: EU leaders reach recovery deal after marathon summit
Coronavirus: EU leaders reach recovery deal after marathon summit
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

After four days of fractious talks, leaders approve €750bn ($859bn) in aid to hard-hit member states.

A patriotic intellectual in profile
A patriotic intellectual in profile
POLITICSicon  21/07/2020 

With extraordinary patriotism and energy, lawyer Nguyen Huu Tho overcame many temptations and the constraints of society at the time to become a leader of the South Vietnam liberation force,

Vietnam actively engages in UN Human Rights Council’s 44th session
Vietnam actively engages in UN Human Rights Council’s 44th session
POLITICSicon  20/07/2020 

A Vietnamese delegation, led by Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai - Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, Switzerland – 

Vietnam, New Zealand Prime Ministers to hold virtual summit this month
Vietnam, New Zealand Prime Ministers to hold virtual summit this month
POLITICSicon  17/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and New Zealand’s counterpart Jacinda Ardern will hold online summit on July 22, Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang told reporters Thursday.

US election 2020: Kanye West launches unconventional bid for presidency
US election 2020: Kanye West launches unconventional bid for presidency
POLITICSicon  20/07/2020 

Fans have questioned whether the rapper's last-minute bid for the presidency is genuine.

VN Foreign Ministry warns over scam repatriation flights
VN Foreign Ministry warns over scam repatriation flights
POLITICSicon  17/07/2020 

The foreign ministry has urged overseas Vietnamese wishing to go home to be cautious and only rely on official channels to get tickets for repatriation flights.

Coronavirus: EU leaders start third day of recovery talks
Coronavirus: EU leaders start third day of recovery talks
POLITICSicon  19/07/2020 

As global cases rise by record numbers, EU leaders struggle to reach a deal on a recovery package.

Japanese governor honoured with Vietnam’s Friendship Medal
Japanese governor honoured with Vietnam’s Friendship Medal
POLITICSicon  17/07/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam, empowered by the State President, presented the Friendship Medal to Seiji Hagiwara, Governor of Mimasaka city in Japan’s Okayama prefecture, 

Vietnam contributes to maintaining peace, stability in East Sea
Vietnam contributes to maintaining peace, stability in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  17/07/2020 

Since joining ASEAN on July 25, 1995, Vietnam has always proactively communicated and cooperated with other member countries on promoting the bloc’s common role and each member’s interests on the sea.

Vietnam reaffirms sovereignty over Spratly and Paracels islands
Vietnam reaffirms sovereignty over Spratly and Paracels islands
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16/07/2020 

Vietnam has a full legal foundation and historical evidence to back up its sovereignty claims over the Truong Sa (Spratly) and Hoang Sa (Paracel) islands and calls for all countries to respect international law.

US tech and film 'collaborating' with China - US Attorney General William Barr
US tech and film 'collaborating' with China - US Attorney General William Barr
POLITICSicon  17/07/2020 

US Attorney General William Barr has accused Hollywood and US tech firms of "collaborating" with the Chinese government to do business there.

Malaysia calls for resolution of East Sea disputes based on int’l law
Malaysia calls for resolution of East Sea disputes based on int’l law
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  17/07/2020 

Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishamuddin Hussein on July 16 affirmed his country’s consistent position that parties should work together to ensure peace, security and stability in the East Sea.

