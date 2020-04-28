EVFTA to be submitted to 9th National Assembly session for approval

The National Assembly Standing Committee has agreed with a proposal of the President that the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement will be submitted to the upcoming NA session for approval.

At the meeting

The proposal was discussed by the NA Standing Committee on April 28 before the committee wrapped up its 44th session.

The NA Standing Committee expressed approval of the assessment on the two agreements’ impacts presented in report of relevant agencies at the session.

However, Vice NA Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong requested more evaluation be made about the deals’ impacts after the COVID-19 pandemic, especially after the UK left the EU, as well as about the new challenges after the two deals take effect along with opportunities.

The NA Standing Committee asked the Government and relevant agencies to continue review laws related to the two agreements for adjustment so as to ensure the consistency of the legal system and the observance of the Constitution.

Later the same day, the NA Standing Committee‘s 44th session closed after six days of working.

The committee and the Government will hold a regular meeting on May 6 to review the issues to be submitted to the NA./.VNA

European Council passes final procedure for EVFTA The European Council on March 30 passed a decision to ratify the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), paving the way for the deal to come into force.