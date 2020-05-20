Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
First working day of 14th National Assembly’s ninth session

 
 
21/05/2020    11:44 GMT+7

The 14th-tenure National Assembly (NA) started its 9th session in Hanoi on May 20 in the form of a teleconference.

First working day of 14th National Assembly’s ninth session hinh anh 1

At the opening session 

Under the chair of Standing Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong, NA deputies heard a report on COVID-19 prevention and key measures for post-pandemic economic recovery presented by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and another one related to socio-economic development plan and State budget in 2019 presented by Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Economic Affairs Vu Hong Thanh.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man presented a report collecting comments and recommendations of voters and people to the 9th session.

Head of the NA’s Ombudsman Committee Nguyen Thanh Hai presented a report on supervising the solution of the voters' petitions to the 8th session of the 14th NA.

Other reports were related to a proposal from the State President to the National Assembly (NA) for ratifying the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

In the afternoon, NA deputies focused their discussion on the approval of the two agreements.

Nine deputies gave opinions during the discussion,. Most of the opinions agreed with the content of the President's proposal, the Government's explanatory report, and the verification report of the National Assembly's Committee for External Affairs on the agreements.

 

Participants stressed that the Government's action programme to implement the EVFTA should have more attention for policies for small- and medium-sized enterprises, improve the transparency of the investment environment, further assess the impact of the trade pact on Vietnam, and build measures to improve national competitiveness.

Regarding the EVIPA, some lawmakers said the agreement will pose great challenges to domestic enterprises because of their limited competitiveness and human resources.

Based on the opinions of NA deputies, the NA Standing Committee will direct the inspecting agency to closely coordinate with relevant agencies to revise the draft Resolution in order to submit to the NA for consideration and approval, Phong said.

Legislators agreed with the proposal of the State President and relevant reports presented at the session.

Concluding the discussion, Phong said joining Convention 105 needs a roadmap and thorough preparations, and affirmed that Vietnam continues to respect and protect fundamental rights of labourers in accordance with the ILO Declaration.

The NA is scheduled to look into the PM’s proposal for the draft Vietnam Border Guard Law and reports on the legal document on May 21 morning.

Lawmakers will have an online discussion on the contents of the amended Law on Enterprises.
In the afternoon, they will mull over the Law on Vietnamese Guest Workers (reviewed) and the draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Judicial Assessment./.VNA

 
 

National Assembly deliberates Vietnam's joining ILO convention against forced labour
National Assembly deliberates Vietnam’s joining ILO convention against forced labour
21/05/2020 

Joining the International Labour Organisation (ILO)'s Abolition of Forced Labour Convention (Convention 105) is significant to Vietnam in political, economic, social and legal spheres, Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh said on May 20.

After COVID-19 rains, skies between Vietnam and RoK will be bright again
After COVID-19 rains, skies between Vietnam and RoK will be bright again
20/05/2020 

Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Park Noh-wan has written an article on the relationship between the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Vietnam. Following is the full text of the article.

PM highlights anti-COVID-19 efforts, recovery solutions in report to legislature
PM highlights anti-COVID-19 efforts, recovery solutions in report to legislature
20/05/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 20 reported on the anti-COVID-19 work and key solutions for socio-economic recovery and development, calling for joint concerted efforts and high resolve to weather difficulties and perform tasks as best as possible.

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 3)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 3)
21/05/2020 

Originally regarded as a "savior", the Covid-19 pandemic has created new skepticism, considering globalization as a "criminal" that spread the coronavirus epidemic across the globe and caused the current disaster.

National Assembly commences ninth session
National Assembly commences ninth session
20/05/2020 

The 14th-tenure National Assembly (NA) opened the ninth session in Hanoi on May 20 morning.

PM attends online meeting of 73rd World Health Assembly
PM attends online meeting of 73rd World Health Assembly
20/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the 73rd World Health Assembly which was held in the form of video conference on May 18-19 at the invitation of General Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

President Ho Chi Minh's birthday observed in many countries
President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday observed in many countries
20/05/2020 

The Venezuelan Government held a ceremony to mark the 130th birthday of late President Ho Chi Minh on May 19, with the participation of officials of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

Vietnamese, Italian FMs hold phone talks
Vietnamese, Italian FMs hold phone talks
20/05/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on May 19 talked on the phone with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio to discuss measures against COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam calls for special attention to COVID-19 response in Syria
Vietnam calls for special attention to COVID-19 response in Syria
20/05/2020 

Vietnam has called for special attention to responding to the COVID-19 epidemic which is exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Syria, at a regular monthly meeting of the UN Security Council.

More administrative procedures to go online: Minister
More administrative procedures to go online: Minister
20/05/2020 

The Government wants the business community to provide feedback and input to help improve the National Public Service Portal, heard a conference held by the PM's Council on Administrative Reform and the WB in Hanoi on May 19.

President Ho Chi Minh in the eyes of foreign friends
President Ho Chi Minh in the eyes of foreign friends
20/05/2020 

Park Chan Kyong, a journalist in the Republic of Korea who worked for French news agency AFP for 35 years, has expressed his admiration for late President Ho Chi Minh's endless love for the Vietnamese people.

Former deputy defence minister on trial for land fraud
Former deputy defence minister on trial for land fraud
20/05/2020 

A Navy Court Martial on Monday opened the first instance hearing regarding the mismanagement of defence land in HCM City's District 1 in which former deputy defence minister Nguyen Van Hien, other Navy officials and company leaders are accused.

President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts on diplomacy still valuable heritage, says top diplomat
President Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts on diplomacy still valuable heritage, says top diplomat
19/05/2020 

President Ho Chi Minh, the founder of Vietnam's modern diplomacy, left the diplomatic sector a valuable heritage, namely unique thoughts on diplomacy, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh wrote in an article

National ceremony marks President Ho Chi Minh's 130th birthday
National ceremony marks President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday
19/05/2020 

A ceremony to mark the 130th birthday of late President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – May 19, 2020) was held on Monday by the Hanoi Party Committee and Government. 

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 2)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 2)
20/05/2020 

Some questions must be answered clearly: Where and in what context did Covid-19 appear? Were the World Health Organization's (WHO) detection and warnings timely enough in preventing the pandemic outbreak?

Ninth session of 14th National Assembly to open on May 20
Ninth session of 14th National Assembly to open on May 20
19/05/2020 

The 9th session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) will open in Hanoi on May 20, according to deputy head of the NA Office Nguyen Manh Hung.

Vietnam joins 32nd ASEAN – Australia Forum
Vietnam joins 32nd ASEAN – Australia Forum
19/05/2020 

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of the ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) Vietnam, on May 18 participated in the 32nd ASEAN – Australia Forum, which was held in the form of an online conference.

Vietnam presents medical supplies to eight countries
Vietnam presents medical supplies to eight countries
19/05/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung on May 18 presented the token of medical supplies worth 420,000 USD as gifts from the Vietnamese Government and people to eight countries in Southeast Asia, South Asia and South Pacific.

Public Security Forces must work for the people: late President Ho Chi Minh
Public Security Forces must work for the people: late President Ho Chi Minh
19/05/2020 

Throughout the life of late President Ho Chi Minh, he devoted a lot of special affection to the People's Public Security Forces. On the occasion of the late President's 130th birthday, Minister of Public Security General To Lam presents an article

Top leader calls for joint efforts in response to natural disasters
Top leader calls for joint efforts in response to natural disasters
19/05/2020 

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has called on citizens and soldiers nationwide to be united in natural disaster prevention, control and response tasks, 

