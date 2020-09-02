Flag-salute ceremony in celebration of National Day

A national flag salute ceremony was held in front of President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi capital on September 2 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day.

At 6 am every day, the flag salute ceremony takes place at Ba Dinh Square, in front of the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi capital.

The ceremony on September 2, 2020 is of great significance as it marks the day when President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence 75 years ago, proclaiming the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam.

The team in charge of the ceremony is led by 34 soldiers of the guard of honour force, representing the first 34 soldiers of the Vietnam People’s Army.

The soldiers march in front of the mausoleum, showing their respect for President Ho Chi Minh who founded the Communist Party of Vietnam.

When the flag salute ceremony takes place, the mausoleum’s doors remains open, and President Ho Chi Minh’s immortal words Nothing is more precious than independence and freedom can be seen.

The flag raising ceremony is held in a sacred, respectful and solemn atmosphere.

The national anthem is played during the solemn ceremony.

Soldiers of the High Command in charge of protecting the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum are proud to take part in the flag salute ceremony every day.

After the flag salute ceremony, people move and offer incense to the late President in front of this mausoleum.

September 2, 2020 also marks the 61st death anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh.

VOV

Hanoi flag hoisting ceremony marks ASEAN’s 53rd founding anniversary An ASEAN flag hoisting ceremony was held in Hanoi on August 7 to mark the 53rd founding anniversary of the association and 25 years of Vietnam’s ASEAN membership.