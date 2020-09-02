Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Flag-salute ceremony in celebration of National Day

03/09/2020    08:15 GMT+7

A national flag salute ceremony was held in front of President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi capital on September 2 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day.

flag-salute ceremony in celebration of national day hinh 1

At 6 am every day, the flag salute ceremony takes place at Ba Dinh Square, in front of the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi capital.

flag-salute ceremony in celebration of national day hinh 2

The ceremony on September 2, 2020 is of great significance as it marks the day when President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence 75 years ago, proclaiming the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam.

flag-salute ceremony in celebration of national day hinh 3

The team in charge of the ceremony is led by 34 soldiers of the guard of honour force, representing the first 34 soldiers of the Vietnam People’s Army.

flag-salute ceremony in celebration of national day hinh 4

The soldiers march in front of the mausoleum, showing their respect for President Ho Chi Minh who founded the Communist Party of Vietnam.

flag-salute ceremony in celebration of national day hinh 5

When the flag salute ceremony takes place, the mausoleum’s doors remains open, and President Ho Chi Minh’s immortal words Nothing is more precious than independence and freedom can be seen.

flag-salute ceremony in celebration of national day hinh 6

The flag raising ceremony is held in a sacred, respectful and solemn atmosphere.

 
flag-salute ceremony in celebration of national day hinh 7

The national anthem is played during the solemn ceremony.

flag-salute ceremony in celebration of national day hinh 8

Soldiers of the High Command in charge of protecting the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum are proud to take part in the flag salute ceremony every day.

flag-salute ceremony in celebration of national day hinh 9

After the flag salute ceremony, people move and offer incense to the late President in front of this mausoleum.

flag-salute ceremony in celebration of national day hinh 10

September 2, 2020 also marks the 61st death anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh.

VOV

