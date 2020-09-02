Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Foreign leaders congratulate Vietnam on National Day

02/09/2020    14:35 GMT+7

Leaders of Laos, China, Cambodia, Cuba, Russia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and Myanmar have sent messages and letters of congratulations to Vietnamese leaders on the country’s 75th anniversary of National Day (September 2).

Foreign leaders congratulate Vietnam on National Day hinh anh 1

President Ho Chi Minh's Mousoleum (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President Bounnhang Vorachith, Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith and Chairwoman of the National Assembly of Laos Pany Yathotou sent a message of congratulations to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President Nguyen Phu Trong, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

In the message, the Lao leaders warmly congratulated Vietnam on its great achievements in the process of national construction and protection over the past 75 years, saying these successes are a source of encouragement to Laos.

They expressed their profound gratitude to the fraternal Vietnamese Party, State and people for their huge, valuable and timely assistance to the revolutionary cause of the Lao people.

The Lao leaders affirmed that despite changes in the world and regional situation, the great relationship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam will be always treasured and preserved and perpetually exist together with the two nations, becoming a invaluable common asset, a rule of survival and development and a decisive factor of the revolution in each country.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President Xi Jinping extended a congratulatory message to General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President Nguyen Phu Trong, while Premier Li Keqiang and Chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee Li Zhanshu sent messages of congratulations to PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc and NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, respectively.

The Chinese leaders spoke highly of Vietnam’s recent achievements and expressed their belief that under the leadership of the CPV, the Vietnamese people will fulfill the targets set by the 12th National Party Congress, towards the 13th National Party Congress.

They affirmed that China attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations and stays ready to join hands with Vietnam to promote the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in a stable, healthy and sustainable manner.

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and the Central Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) sent letters of congratulations to General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President Nguyen Phu Trong, and the CPV Central Committee.

The Cambodian King and CPP highly evaluated the development of the traditional solidarity, friendship and cooperation between the two countries and affirmed the determination to consolidate and strengthen the bilateral relationship with the motto “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability.”

First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee Raul Castro Ruz sent a congratulatory message to General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President Nguyen Phu Trong, while President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez extended congratulatory messages to General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President Nguyen Phu Trong and PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and PM Manuel Marrero Cruz sent a message of congratulations to PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

The Cuban leaders said they are proud of the historical solidarity which was nurtured and enhanced during the common struggle for national independence, freedom and development, and expressed their wish to further promote the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended a congratulatory message to General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President Nguyen Phu Trong. PM Mikhail Mishustin sent a message of congratulations to his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc while Chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko and Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin extended congratulations to NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

The Russian leaders congratulated Vietnam on its achievements in socio-economic development and its high role and prestige in the international community. They believed that the two countries will join hands to further deepen the Russia-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership, thus meeting their interests and for prosperous development, stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region.

Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah sent a letter of congratulations to General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President Nguyen Phu Trong, while PM Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin sent a letter of congratulations to his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

The Malaysian leaders said they are delighted at the positive development of the bilateral strategic partnership and affirmed that Vietnam has become one of the closest economic and strategic partners of Malaysia. They express their wish to closely coordinate with Vietnam in its capacity as Chair of ASEAN 2020 to promote peace, security and prosperity in the region.

 

King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongorn sent a congratulatory message to General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President Nguyen Phu Trong, and PM Prayut Chan-o-cha cabled a message of congratulations to PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

The Thai leaders promised to join hands with Vietnam to expand cooperation in all spheres, including the settlement of adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter of congratulations addressed to PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong reiterated his commitment to support Vietnam successfully takes over the ASEAN Chairmanship 2020. He spoke highly of Vietnam’s efforts in strengthening ASEAN’s centrality and cohesion, and promoting cooperation within the bloc and with outside partners to cope with and mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lee said he was pleased with the dynamic development of the Singapore-Vietnam strategic partnership over the recent past and expressed his wish to expand and further deepen the bilateral multifaceted cooperation.

President of Myanmar U Win Myint sent a letter of congratulations to General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President Nguyen Phu Trong. State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi sent a congratulatory letter to PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc, while Vice Presidents U Myint Swe and Henry Van Thio extended congratulations to Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh.

The Myanmar leaders hoped that the two nations will enhance trade and investment ties and people-to-people exchange, and both Myanmar and Vietnam will overcome the medical and socio-economic challenges caused by COVID-19.

They believed that the bilateral comprehensive cooperative partnership will see breakthrough development steps in the coming years.

On this occasion, Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith; Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is Chairman of the Steering Committee for China-Vietnam Bilateral Cooperation; Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla; Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov; Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishamuddin Hussein; Thai Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai; and Myanmar Minister for International Cooperation U Kyaw Tin sent messages and letters of congratulations to Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh.

Chairman of the LPRP Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Sunthon Saynhachac also cabled a congratulatory message to Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan.

Activities held in Laos & Brunei to mark National Day

More than 130 photos on the traditional friendship, special solidarity, and close, comprehensive cooperation between the Vietnamese and Lao Parties, States, and people are on display at the Lao National Cultural Hall in Vientiane.

Jointly held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos and the Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, the exhibition marks the 75th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2).

Speaking at the opening ceremony on September 1, Lao Deputy Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Buangean Saphouvong said the exhibition gives insight into milestones in bilateral ties as well as the achievements posted by the two countries over recent decades, which contributed to enhancing and tightening their relationship.

The exhibition will last until September 3.

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s National Day was also observed by the Vietnamese Embassy in Brunei on August 30, with various cultural, arts, and sporting activities held that drew the participation of representatives from several Brunei ministries and foreign embassies in the country.

Vietnam and Brunei set up a comprehensive partnership in 2019, and are working to raise bilateral trade to 500 million USD in 2022. VNA

 
 

