Foreign media spotlight Ho Chi Minh’s ideas, revolutionary career

Foreign media have highlighted the morality and intelligence of Vietnamese late leader Ho Chi Minh as well as his invaluable ideas, on the occasion of his 130th birthday on May 19.

In a 2,700-word article published on May 19, German daily Junge Welt cited studies and assessments of President Ho Chi Minh by international politicians, historians, and researchers.

The article traced the life and career of the late leader, from his departure to seek national salvation until the founding of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam in 1945 and then the adoption of policies for reconstruction and national development.

Cuban and Latin American newspapers also published articles honouring President Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary ideas and career.

Cuban media agencies also ran congratulations from the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba to its Vietnamese counterpart on the memorable milestone, emphasising the sincere and unbreakable friendship between the two countries.

The portal of South American TV channel TeleSur has an article on the President’s important position in global history, saying he is remembered as one of the smartest and most effective leaders in the socialist struggle.

Vietnam’s struggle and its heritage relating to President Ho Chi Minh serve as inspiration for countries that have been occupied or suffer from military violence, it said.

Meanwhile, India’s Moderndiplomacy magazine spotlighted his ideas on world peace, saying he always expressed a desire for common interest and loyalty to the nation.

The President was equally concerned with regard to peace in Asia and the world, it said.

The resonance in President Ho Chi Minh’s ideas was primarily aimed at bringing about global peace through anti-colonialism and reducing the influence of imperialist powers so that development and growth could be ushered in among newly-independent nations, it noted.

In letters the President sent to various leaders, he always strived for global peace and development, it added./.

Foreign leaders offer congratulations on President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday

Foreign leaders offer congratulations on President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday

President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro Moros on May 19 sent a letter of congratulations to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on the occasion of the 130th birthday of late President Ho Chi Minh.

In his letter, the leader praised the late President as an outstanding and intelligent political figure of the region and the world, who gave birth to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

He was an inspirational and powerful leader for Vietnamese people and those in many countries around the world, the letter said.

On the occasion, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also sent a congratulatory letter to her Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc./.

Lao, German media praise President Ho Chi Minh on his 130th birthday

Lao media praise President Ho Chi Minh on his 130th birthday

The Khaosan Pathet Lao (KPL) news agency and Pasason daily of Laos have ran articles highlighting President Ho Chi Minh’s life and revolutionary career, and his close relationship with the Lao revolution, on the occasion of his 130th birthday (May 19).

The country’s media also praised the late leader for his great contributions to the national liberation movements of oppressed nations worldwide.

In its article, the news agency said President Ho Chi Minh was one of the outstanding activists of the international labour and communist movement to liberate Vietnam from the yoke of old and new colonialism.

He always followed the struggles of Lao revolutionaries, it noted, adding that the President also directed Vietnamese officials, soldiers and people to help the Lao revolution.

It stressed the importance to safeguard and nurture the Vietnam-Laos special solidarity that was founded by the late President.

Meanwhile, Pasason emphasised great contributions of President Ho Chi Minh to the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) during the two countries’ struggles for national liberation, saying that his contributions were particularly appreciated by international friends.

The UZ newspaper and the website Redglobe.de of Germany also ran articles on the late leader on the occasion of his 130th birthday.

They recalled his life and glorious revolutionary career.

The German Communist Party’s Central Committee sent congratulations to its Vietnamese counterpart on the occasion, affirming that President Ho Chi Minh is one of the outstanding politicians of the 20th century./.

Uncle Ho’s 130th birthday marked in Switzerland, Chile

The Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland on May 20 holds a ceremony gathering local representative offices of Vietnam to mark President Ho Chi Minh's 130th birthday.

The Vietnamese embassies in Switzerland and Chile paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on May 19 to commemorate his 130th birthday (May 19, 1890 – 2020).

In Geneva, the Vietnamese Embassy held a ceremony gathering local representative offices of Vietnam to pay respect to the late president.

Ambassador Le Linh Lan spoke highly of President Ho Chi Minh as the first foreign minister of Vietnam, saying he had formed Vietnam’s modern diplomacy.

His diplomatic ideology is still lighting the way for the country’s foreign policies, she said.

The embassy also screened a documentary on President Ho Chi Minh and planted a tree at the embassy in Switzerland to pay homage to the Vietnamese leader.

The Embassy of Vietnam in Chile offered wreaths at President Ho Chi Minh’s monument at Ho Chi Minh Park in Cerro Navia district, Santiago.

At the event, Ambassador Nguyen Ngoc Son and Cerro Navia governor Ramon Sotomayo expressed their admiration for the president and his contributions to Vietnam’s struggle for independence and national reconstruction./.

International friends speak of admiration for President Ho Chi Minh

Professor Jayachandra Reddy



Foreign officials and scholars have expressed their admiration for President Ho Chi Minh on the occasion of his 130th birthday.

Director of the Centre for Southeast Asian and Pacific Studies at the Sri Venkateswara University in India, Professor Jayachandra Reddy, said the world recognises Ho Chi Minh as a legendary leader.

The Indian people admire him for his sound leadership and unyielding fighting spirit in the cause of national liberation and independence.

General Secretary of the India-Vietnam Solidarity Committee of West Bengal state, Dr Prava Samantaray, lauded the late President as a leader who inspired and guided Vietnam to defeat major global powers like the French colonialists, the American imperialists, and the Japanese fascists, adding that Ho Chi Minh is her idol and also a great thinker.

Head of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP)’s Commission for External Relations, Sounthone Sayachak, affirmed that the success of the Lao revolution is attributable to the leadership and guidance of President Ho Chi Minh.

Vinaythong Souphanouvong, 74, son of the late Prince Souphanouvong, who was also the first President of Laos, was most impressed by Uncle Ho’s modesty, sincerity, and straightforwardness.

Vice President for the Americas and the Caribbean of the International Democratic Women’s Federation, Elizabeth Tortosa, who is the wife of the Secretary General of the Communist Party of Venezuela, Jesus Faria Tortosa, shared her memories about meeting President Ho in 1965.

Elizabeth arrived in Vietnam as part of a campaign for the release of her husband, who was in bad health in prison. She recalled that during the meeting with President Ho in Hanoi, the President inquired about her husband’s health and expressed his support for the campaign.

“I was impressed by the simple style, wisdom, and revolutionary modesty of the President,” she said.

The meeting was one of the biggest political lessons of her life, she said, and President Ho was among the great revolutionary leaders of the 20th century.

Wang Feng, a former military doctor in Beijing who met the President in 1957 when she was five, recalled that she burst into tears when hearing about his death.

Park Chan Kyong, a journalist in the Republic of Korea, also admired the late leader for his endless love for the Vietnamese people and their unyielding struggle for national independence.

French historian Alain Ruscio said President Ho was a legend in the hearts of Vietnam’s international friends./.