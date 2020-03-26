Foreigners can extend visas amid COVID-19 outbreak: spokeswoman

Foreigners in Vietnam can make visa extension procedures at the Immigration Department in line with regulations, spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed.

Illustrative image

Hang made the statement at a regular press conference held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hanoi on March 26 while mentioning visa extension procedures for foreigners in Vietnam amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Vietnam frequently shares relevant information and stands ready to coordinate and create favourable conditions for foreign representative agencies in the country to conduct citizen protection and address visa-related issues on the basis of ensuring requirements on disease prevention and control in accordance with domestic and international laws, she said./.VNA

