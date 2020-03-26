Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
27/03/2020 12:30:19 (GMT +7)
Foreigners can extend visas amid COVID-19 outbreak: spokeswoman

 
 
27/03/2020    10:13 GMT+7

Foreigners in Vietnam can make visa extension procedures at the Immigration Department  in line with regulations, spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed.

Foreigners can extend visas amid COVID-19 outbreak: spokeswoman hinh anh 1

Illustrative image

Hang made the statement at a regular press conference held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hanoi on March 26 while mentioning visa extension procedures for foreigners in Vietnam amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Vietnam frequently shares relevant information and stands ready to coordinate and create favourable conditions for foreign representative agencies in the country to conduct citizen protection and address visa-related issues on the basis of ensuring requirements on disease prevention and control in accordance with domestic and international laws, she said./.VNA

 
Visa suspension to cause economic losses

The temporary suspension of visas for foreign arrivals to the country is anticipated to have a significant impact on the Vietnamese economy in general, with the aviation industry being particularly damaged, according to economic insiders.

Vietnam likely to suspend visas to all countries to contain coronavirus' spread

The Vietnamese Government will most likely suspend all visas issued to citizens of all countries over a period of 15 to 30 days to contain the fast spread of the coronavirus.  

 
 

Other News

Vietnam asks China to respect its sovereignty
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam requests China to respect its sovereignty and take no actions that escalate tensions and complicate the situation, affecting peace and stability in the East Sea and the region,

Vietnamese stranded abroad assisted to fly home: spokeswoman
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnamese representative agencies in foreign countries are closely coordinating with international airlines and local authorities to ensure health care as well as essential supplies for Vietnamese stranded at international airports abroad.

PM holds phone talks with Lao, Cambodian counterparts
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 26 held separate phone talks with his Lao and Cambodian counterparts, during which the leaders discussed coordination between Vietnam and the two countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singapore announces second aid package to cope with COVID-19
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Heng Swee Keat on March 26 announced the government’s supplementary budget worth 48.4 billion SGD (33.7 billion USD) to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

NA report looks at COVID-19’s social impacts
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Multiple enterprises have closed down or reduced production scale due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report from the National Assembly’s Committee for Social Affairs.

Japanese outgoing ambassador honoured
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh presented the Friendship Order to Japanese outgoing ambassador Umeda Kunio during a ceremony in Hanoi on March 25.

Southeast Asian countries take stronger actions against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on March 25 decided to extend the movement control order (MCO) from March 31 to April 14, as new COVID-19 cases in the country continue to rise. ​

NA Standing Committee meeting next month to be held online
POLITICSicon  25/03/2020 

The 43rd session of the National Assembly Standing Committee wrapped up in Hanoi on March 25 after three days of working.

Prime Minister orders check of all entrants into Vietnam since March 8
POLITICSicon  25/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered a thorough review of all entrants - Vietnamese and foreigners - into Vietnam since March 8 to discover COVID-19 infection cases and prevent community spread.

Meeting reviews performance of Party resolution on social policies
POLITICSicon  25/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting in Hanoi on March 24 to review the implementation of the Resolution on several social policy issues for the 2012-2020 period adopted by the fifth plenum of the 11th Party Central Committee.

Vietnamese, Czech PMs discuss COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  24/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held talks with his Czech Republic counterpart Andrej Babis by telephone on March 23 to discuss their efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam now in third phase of COVID-19 combat: PM
POLITICSicon  23/03/2020 

Vietnam is entering the third phase of the COVID-19 fight as risks of community spread are high, and the next 20 – 25 days are a big challenge to the country’s efforts in combating the disease, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on March 23.

National Assembly deputies divided over debt collection service
POLITICSicon  24/03/2020 

The controversial debt collection service divided deputies of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Monday as they dicussed the revised Law on Investment.

Coronavirus: Trump wants US open for business amid pandemic
POLITICSicon  24/03/2020 

As conservative voices warn of damage to the economy, the president reassesses restrictions.

Vietnamese rep offices help citizens amid COVID-19 epidemic
POLITICSicon  24/03/2020 

The Vietnamese Consulate General in San Francisco and other representative agencies in the US have discussed with the host authorities and airlines on arranging flights to bring Vietnamese students home at an appropriate time.

Trump says coronavirus not Asian Americans' fault
POLITICSicon  24/03/2020 

After criticism for using the term "Chinese virus", the president praises Asian Americans as "amazing".

VN Industry and Trade Ministry makes all public administrative services online
POLITICSicon  24/03/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has made all of its 292 public administrative services online, 166 of which are level-3 and -4 services while the remainders are level-2.

NA Standing Committee convenes 43rd session
POLITICSicon  24/03/2020 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is willing to support and create favourable conditions for the Government to effectively implement countermeasures against the COVID-19 pandemic, said NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Ministry announces posters for ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020
POLITICSicon  24/03/2020 

Sixteen posters for Vietnam's ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 were selected as the best at a contest held by Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism recently.

Foreign Ministry urges Vietnamese citizens abroad to refrain from travels
POLITICSicon  25/03/2020 

The Foreign Ministry has called on Vietnamese citizens abroad to refrain from travels between countries and to Vietnam in current time, amid the complicated developments of COVID-19.

