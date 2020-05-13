Former deputy defense minister expelled from Party

Nguyen Van Hien when serving as deputy minister of National Defense between 2009 and 2016. The Party Central Committee has decided to remove from the Party Nguyen Van Hien – PHOTO: VNA

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 12th plenum on May 14, President Trong also noted that the committee has elected two new members to the 12th-tenure Inspection Commission, the local media reported.

Earlier, the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission proposed the Politburo and the committee expel Nguyen Van Hien from the Party as he had seriously violated multiple regulations in a criminal case involving the Naval Force.

On October 22 last year, the Ministry of National Defense’s Criminal Investigation Agency cooperated with the Central Military Procuracy to initiate legal proceedings against Hien for negligence in naval land management. SGT