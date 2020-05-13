Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Former deputy defense minister expelled from Party

 
 
15/05/2020    14:49 GMT+7

The Party Central Committee has decided to remove from the Party Nguyen Van Hien, former member of the Party unit and former Deputy Minister of Defense, 

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong told the 12th plenum of the committee.

Nguyen Van Hien when serving as deputy minister of National Defense between 2009 and 2016. The Party Central Committee has decided to remove from the Party Nguyen Van Hien – PHOTO: VNA

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 12th plenum on May 14, President Trong also noted that the committee has elected two new members to the 12th-tenure Inspection Commission, the local media reported.

Earlier, the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission proposed the Politburo and the committee expel Nguyen Van Hien from the Party as he had seriously violated multiple regulations in a criminal case involving the Naval Force.

On October 22 last year, the Ministry of National Defense’s Criminal Investigation Agency cooperated with the Central Military Procuracy to initiate legal proceedings against Hien for negligence in naval land management. SGT

 
 
 

Other News

ASEAN fosters defence co-operation in response to pandemic
POLITICS 

ASEAN defence senior officials held a video conference on Friday to share experiences of ASEAN defence forces in preventing the COVID-19 pandemic and discuss future co-operation direction for disease response.

Vietnam urges parties to not take action to further complicate situation in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY 

Amid the current regional and international context, Vietnam urges parties to not take any action to further complicate the situation in the East Sea, said Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.

ASEAN ministers talk impacts of COVID-19 on labour, employment
POLITICS 

Labour ministers from 10 member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) had a video conference on May 14 to look into impacts of COVID-19 on labour and employment.

Vietnamese NA presents medical supplies to foreign parliaments
POLITICS 

National Assembly (NA) General Secretary Nguyen Hanh Phuc, on behalf of the NA, presented gifts of medical supplies to international parliaments and inter-parliamentary organisations during ceremonies held from May 11-14.

Vietnam condemns cyberattacks in all forms: Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
POLITICS 

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed there is no basis to believe that a group of hackers related to Vietnam attacked some foreign websites to gain information.

Vietnam strives to well perform ASEAN Chairmanship: spokesperson
POLITICS 

Vietnam is focusing on well performing the 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship, said spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang.

Party Central Committee's 12th plenum concludes
POLITICS 

The 12th plenum of the 12th Party Central Committee (PCC) wrapped up in Hanoi on May 14 after four days of working. All agenda items were completed.

VN Embassy takes necessary measures after murder of intern in Japan
POLITICS 

The Embassy of Vietnam in Japan is closely following the investigation into the murder of a Vietnamese technical intern and will carry out the necessary citizen protection measures to ensure his legitimate rights and interests.

Vietnam ready to join hands to use Mekong River's water resources sustainably
POLITICS 

Vietnam hopes and stands ready to join hands with countries along the Mekong River to manage and use its water resources effectively and sustainably, said Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang.

Vietnam supports UN peace plan for Yemen: Ambassador
POLITICS 

Vietnam supports the United Nations (UN) three-point peace plan for Yemen, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Mission to the UN, at an online meeting of the UN Security Council on May 14.

Vietnam believes world will soon put pandemic under control: spokeswoman
POLITICS 

Vietnam recently held unofficial phone discussions with the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand to look into post-COVID-19 cooperation and economic recovery, 

President Ho Chi Minh: From Nha Rong Wharf to historic Ba Dinh Square
PHOTOS 

On June 5, 1911, from Saigon port, Nguyen Tat Thanh set foot on a journey abroad in the ship Admiral Latouche Treville to France, beginning his journey for national salvation.

Belgium-Vietnam Friendship Association opposes China's unilateral actions in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY 

President of the Belgium-Vietnam Friendship Association Pierre Grega has voiced the association's support for Vietnam as China has increasingly undertaken unilateral actions in the East Sea.

ASEAN, Mexico exchange experience in COVID-19 response
POLITICS  14/05/2020 

Ambassadors and chargé d'affaires of ASEAN countries in Mexico, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, on May 13 had an online exchange with Director General for Asia-Pacific

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends state funeral of former Lao PM
POLITICS  14/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 13 led a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese Party and State to attend the state funeral of former Politburo member, former Prime Minister of Laos 

UNSC lauds Lebanon for overcoming difficulties
POLITICS  14/05/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Mission to the United Nations, has expressed support for the Lebanese government’s comprehensive measures to meet people’s aspirations.

President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts on int'l solidarity
PHOTOS  14/05/2020 

Throughout his revolutionary life dedicated to national liberation and human liberation, President Ho Chi Minh confirmed the message of international friendship and solidarity.

Ho Chi Minh – a role model in practice of Patriotic Emulation
PHOTOS  13/05/2020 

On June 11, 1948, President Ho Chi Minh issued an appeal for patriotic emulation.

Public services on national portal to support 4 million people
POLITICS  13/05/2020 

Six public services to assist people and enterprises affected by the COVID-19 pandemic were launched on the national public service portal on May 12, according to the Government Office.

Vietnam opposes use of chemical weapons
POLITICS  13/05/2020 

The Vietnamese diplomat asserted Vietnam’s support for the full implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, and activities of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in line with the convention.

