01/06/2020 09:17:42 (GMT +7)
Former National Assembly official dies at age of 81

 
 
01/06/2020    09:14 GMT+7

Mr. Vu Mao died at 1:39am on Saturday after a long battle with illness at his residence in Hanoi.

Vu Mao

According to an announcement on Sunday from the Party Central Committee, National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee, the NA’s Foreign Affairs Committee and the NA Office, Mão died at 1:39am on Saturday after a long battle with illness at his residence in Hanoi.

A funeral will be held according to the High-Level Funeral Ceremony, presided over by the NA Standing Committee from 7 am to 10:45 am on Wednesday at the National Funeral Hall at 5 Tran Thanh Tong Street in Hanoi.

A memorial ceremony will be held at 10:45 am. He will be buried at Thien Duc Cemetery in Phu Ninh District, Phu Tho Province.

 

Mao began his revolutionary career in 1950 and became a member of the Party on April 27, 1962.

He was a member of the 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th Party Central Committee sessions, a member of the 9th, 10th, 11th NA Standing Committees, and a deputy of the 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th National Assemblies.

He previously held the positions of Chairman of the NA Foreign Affairs Committee, Chairman of the NA Office, Chairman of the NA Office and the State Council, and Chairman of the NA's Youth, Adolescents and Children Committee. He was also First Secretary of the Central Committee of Ho Chí Minh Communist Youth Union.

For his contributions, Mao was presented the Order of 55-year Communist Party Member, First-Class Independence Order, Third-class Order on the struggle during the American War, and First-Class Merit Order. He also received the General Order of the Kingdom of Cambodia, First-class Issara Order of Laos and the Sunrise Medal of the Japanese King. — VNS

 
 

.
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc holds phone talk with Singaporean counterpart
POLITICSicon  30/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 29 discussed on the phone with his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong bilateral and regional cooperation in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

General secretaries of Committee for Vietnam–China Bilateral Cooperation hold online meeting
POLITICSicon  30/05/2020 

Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung held an online conference with the committee’s Chinese general secretary – Deputy Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui on May 29.

Coronavirus: Trump terminates US relationship with WHO
POLITICSicon  30/05/2020 

The president accuses the UN health agency of "failing" over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

National target programme looks to improve livelihoods of ethnic minority groups
POLITICSicon  29/05/2020 

Nearly VND272 trillion (US$11.8 billion) will be mobilised to implement the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas during 2021-30,

Vietnam might make exceptions to age limits for key leadership posts next term
POLITICSicon  29/05/2020 

It stated that it’s necessary to have leaders who are “politically experienced to steer the country through waves”.

Vietnam objects to China’s vegetable cultivation in Hoang Sa archipelago
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  29/05/2020 

Vice Spokesman of the Foreign Ministry Doan Khac Viet on May 28 repeated that all activities without Vietnam’s permission in the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos are valueless.

What foreign ambassadors say about Vietnam's coronavirus fight?
FEATUREicon  29/05/2020 

It seems that Vietnam has adapted to a "new normal" state after it reopened the economy in late April.

VN's participation in UN peacekeeping forces shows its responsibility to the world
POLITICSicon  28/05/2020 

Vietnam's participation in the UN peacekeeping forces represents its responsibility to the international community. The UN recognizes the commitment and results that Vietnam has achieved in this area.

Tougher sentences for child abusers: NA deputies
POLITICSicon  28/05/2020 

A number of National Assembly (NA) deputies are calling for tougher penalties to be handed down to child abusers.

Vietnam prioritises protecting civilians in armed conflicts: Ambassador
POLITICSicon  28/05/2020 

Protecting civilians in armed conflicts is the top priority of Vietnam at the United Nations and its Security Council, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, has affirmed.

ASEAN military medicine forces join online COVID-19 response exercise
POLITICSicon  28/05/2020 

An online table-top exercise (TTX) on COVID-19 response among ASEAN member states’ military medicine forces was held on May 27, chaired by the Vietnamese Defence Ministry’s Military Medical Department.

Vietnam helps ASEAN battle the COVID-19 pandemic
POLITICSicon  27/05/2020 

This year, the Chairmanship of ASEAN has been taken up by Vietnam, which is its third time since the country joined ASEAN 25 years ago. 

Vietnam cooperating with Japan on probe of alleged bribery case related to Tenma Vietnam
POLITICSicon  27/05/2020 

Vietnam is coordinating with Japan on the investigation of a Japanese company allegedly paying bribes to Vietnamese tax and customs officials, said Minister of Public Security To Lam on the sidelines of the National Assembly meeting yesterday.

Vietnamese, Philippine leaders hold phone talks
POLITICSicon  27/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held phone talks with President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday to discuss bilateral and regional cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Time to build a comprehensive and inclusive environmental law: minister
POLITICSicon  27/05/2020 

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha has said amending the Law on Environment Protection is urgent to ensure the country’s sustainable development.

Corruption fight must put common interest above all: Top leader
POLITICSicon  27/05/2020 

Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong on Tuesday said the fight against corruption must be enhanced, noting that the work must continue despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

NA deputies discuss land use tax exemption
POLITICSicon  26/05/2020 

National Assembly deputies continued discussing on the development of agricultural production at the morning working session on Monday with a focus on the draft resolution on agricultural land use tax exemptions.

Marie Cau: First transgender mayor elected in France
POLITICSicon  26/05/2020 

The council of Tilloy-lez-Marchiennes chose Marie Cau as their new mayor on Saturday.

Cambodia to organise ASEM 13 as scheduled
POLITICSicon  26/05/2020 

Cambodia will go ahead with plans to host the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM 13) from November 16-17, said Luy David, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Head of the ASEM 13 National Secretariat.

Administration Reform Index shows public trust in Government
POLITICSicon  25/05/2020 

Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan talks about the 2019 Public Administration Reform Index (PAR Index) and the Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS) which were released last week.

