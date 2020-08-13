Former Party chief Le Kha Phieu wholeheartedly devotes to nation

Comrade Le Kha Phieu was the General Secretary of the Party Central Committee from December 1997 to April 2001.

Under his leadership, the Vietnamese people, the army, and the Communist Party made great strides in the country’s renewal, industrialisation, modernisation, national construction and defence.

French President Jacques Chirac welcomes Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu at the Élysée Palace in Paris, on the evening of May 22, 2000 during his official visit to France. Photos: VNA

Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu pays a visit to the Gia Lam railway factory (Hanoi), on August 27, 2000.

Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu visits students and teachers of Dien Bien Phu Ethnic Boarding High School on a working visit to Lai Chau from May 10-11, 1998.

Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu with workers at the Cao Bang sugar factory, on December 27, 1998.

Chinese Party General Secretary and President Jiang Zemin welcomes Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, during his official friendship visit to China from March 25 to March 2, 1999.

Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu holds talks with Chinese Party General Secretary and President Jiang Zemin on an official friendship visit to China from March 25 to March 2, 1999.

First Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party Fidel Castro welcomes Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu in Havana, during the latter's friendship visit to Cuba from 7-14 July 1999. Photos: VNA

Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu and First Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party Fidel Castro after the signing ceremony of the Vietnam-Cuba Joint Statement, in the capital city of Havana, during the former’s official friendship visit to Cuba from 7-14 July 1999.

Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu surveys the bank of Tra Khuc River in Nghia Dung Commune, Quang Ngai City, which was eroded after the flood in December 1999.

Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu in a trip to Mekong Delta provinces to inspect relief work for people in flooded areas, September 27-29, 2000.

Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival with children in Hanoi at Ho Tay Water Park, on the evening of September 11, 2000.

Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu, State President Tran Duc Luong and Chairman of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Khamtai Siphandon at the Presidential Palace, during the Lao official's visit to Vietnam, on January 4, 1999.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen greets former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu on his official visit to Vietnam, on December 27, 2013, in Hanoi.

Former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu and VNA leaders pose at the exchange program commemorating 55 years of friendship between the Vietnam News Agency and Division 304, April 15, 2015.

Former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu at the meeting with delegates who are retired high-ranking military cadres at a meeting organised by the Ministry of Defense, on January 30, 2016. Photos: VNA

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, Secretary of the Central Military Commission awards the 70-year-old Party badge to former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu, on the morning of August 25, 2019, in Hanoi.

Condolences pour in over former Party leader’s passing The Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) and top leaders of the Republic of Korea (RoK), the Republic of Nicaragua and political parties sent messages of condolences to Vietnamese Party and State leaders,