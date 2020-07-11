Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
11/07/2020 18:27:07 (GMT +7)
Former trade minister to be prosecuted for State asset misuse

11/07/2020    15:19 GMT+7

The Ministry of Public Security has decided to prosecute former Minister of Industry and Trade Vu Huy Hoang on charges of violating regulations over the management and use of State assets,

causing losses and wastefulness, To An Xo, chief of the ministry’s Office, said on Saturday.

Former trade minister to be prosecuted for State asset misuse

Former Minister of Industry and Trade Vu Huy Hoang. — VNA/VNS Photo

According to the conclusions of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, Hoang personally showed a lack of good example and had committed self-interested behaviour when receiving and appointing his son Vũ Quang Hải as an inspector of the Việt Nam National Tobacco Corporation (Vinataba), and allowing him to join the Board of Directors and take the position of Deputy General Director of the Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Company (Sabeco).  

Hoang also violated the Party Central Committee’s regulations on not-to-dos for Party members, the Law on Corruption Prevention and Control, and the Secretariat’s regulations on officials and Party members’ responsibility to show good examples.   

He did not follow the Party and State law on principles, procedures and criteria in personnel management while incorrectly directing and implementing the working regulations of the Party Delegation in presenting the Hero of Labour title to the PetroVietnam Construction Joint Stock Corporation (PVC) and rewarding the third-class Labour Order to Dang Vu Ngoan, rector of the Ho Chí Minh City University of Food Industry.  

He also loosened examinations of some of the ministry’s units, allowing them to break regulations on personnel recruitment, reception, evaluation, and appointments.  He was also found guilty of violating the Party and State’s regulations on reception and appointment of Trinh Xuan Thanh as Deputy Chief of Office and Head of Representative Office of the Ministry in Da Nang, and Chief of Office of the Party Delegation to the Ministry. 

 

Despite learning of Thanh’s violations and ineligibility, he still agreed with the Party Committee of Hau Giang Province’s proposal to move Thanh to work in Hậu Giang for the appointment of him as Vice Chairman of the provincial Party Committee for the 2011-16 term.

Hoang asked the provincial Party Committee to make it easier for Thanh to join its standing committee, which was not under his authority.

Before that, the former minister made dishonest reports about PVC’s activities and Thanh. 

Hoang also flouted principles, process, procedures and criteria when it came to personnel appraisal, planning, and approval of deputy minister post for Thanh and several other individuals.

In November 2016, the Party Central Committee’s Secretary took disciplinary action against Hoang for his violations, dismissing him from the position as Secretary of the Party Delegation.

In 2017, the National Assembly Standing Committee issued a resolution on disciplinary measures against Hoang, who served as Minister of Industry and Trade in the 2011-216 tenure. The resolution said Hoang was deprived of his title as former Minister of Industry and Trade for committing violations of regulations on personnel management during his tenure. — VNS

 
 

