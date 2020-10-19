Friendship Order bestowed upon Special Advisor to Japanese PM

Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, empowered by President Nguyen Phu Trong, today presented a Friendship Order to Iijima Isao, Special Advisor to the Japanese PM, in honour of his contributions to Vietnam-Japan ties.

Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung (R) presents Friendship Order to Special Advisor to the Japanese Prime Minister Iijima Isao

Speaking at the ceremony, Trung said that Isao has actively promoted bilateral ties in various areas over recent years, from politics and diplomacy to business-to-business and locality-to-locality exchanges and culture.

He expressed his belief that Isao will make further contributions to the effective and substantial development of the Japan - Vietnam extensive strategic partnership.

Isao expressed thanks for receiving the noble distinction from the Vietnamese State.

He highlighted the significance of two Japanese PMs having selected Vietnam as the destination of their first overseas trips, expressing the Japanese Government’s appreciation of Vietnam and the bilateral relationship.

The official vowed to continue proposing specific policies and measures to the Japanese Government to bolster the bilateral friendship in the future./.VNA