Government press conference clarifies issues of concern

Several issues of public concern were mentioned during a press conference following the monthly Government meeting in Hanoi on June 2.

At the press conference

Speaking at the event, Chief of the Office of the Ministry of Public Security Maj. Gen. To An Xo cited the Department of Criminal Police’s report as saying that ‘black’ credit crime now accounts for 22.6 percent of the total with various tricks in almost localities.

Xo added that the ministry gave a warning about this crime on its portal and instructed people how to avoid its trap.

In the coming time, the ministry will review the implementation of the Prime Minister’s Decree 12/CT-TTg on fighting all types of crimes and law violations related to ‘black’ credit activities.

About investigation on five major economic cases causing serious consequences at Nhat Cuong company, the Vietnam Expressway Corporation, the Da Nang – Quang Nam expressway management board, the Saigon Agriculture Corporation (Sagri), the Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (Sabeco) and the Thai Nguyen Iron and Steel Corporation, he said the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption directed the ministry to fully verify and address them between now and the year’s end.

As regards the responsibility of individuals, if any, for proposing rice export management policy, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said the Prime Minister ordered setting up an inspection team.

Inspections on the issue will be completed on June 18, and conclusions will be publicised, he said, adding that the Ministry of Industry and Trade pledged to follow decisions of the Government Inspectorate.

Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung also said during the Government meeting the same day, the PM requested striving to export 7 million tonnes of rice this year, or 400,000 – 500,000 tonnes higher than the same period last year./.VNA