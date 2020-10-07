Hanoi aims to become ASEAN’s artificial intelligence hub

Hanoi aims to build a digital transformation strategy to turn the city into ASEAN's center for cyber security, artificial intelligence and big data.

According to the Political Report of the Hanoi Party Executive Committee, in the past term, the Municipal Party Committee implemented in a timely and effective manner eight major programs, focusing on five key tasks, and three breakthrough stages, and achieved important, comprehensive results, with many outstanding marks.

Accounting for only 1% of the area and 8.5% of the population, Hanoi contributes over 16% of GDP, 18.5% of budget revenue, 20% of domestic revenue and 8.6% of total import- export turnover of the country.

Technical and social infrastructure, with a number of large-scale and modern projects, have been developed. Waste, wastewater treatment, pollution prevention has significantly improved.

The Party building and reorganization task has had many innovations. The inspection and supervision work has been strengthened. Through inspections, officials who violated the rules have been strictly disciplined, including a number of key officials of districts and towns. During the term, 4,143 party members and 59 party organizations were disciplined.

The political report also pointed out some limitations such as: The quality of some planning projects, planning management, population management, land management, construction order, and traffic safety is still limited. The land devoted for public transport development, air pollution treatment, control and treatment of wastewater, transport... have not reached the set goal.

The leadership and capacity of some party committees and party organizations, especially at grassroots levels, remained low. Some Party committees lost the role of leadership, and as a result, some complicated cases occurred. Some Party committees had signs of losing "internal solidarity", negatively affecting the local movements.

There were also signs of deterioration of political ideas, morals and lifestyles among some officials and party members. Several party members showed signs of "self-development", "self-transformation". They violated the rules and were criminally punished.

Hanoi sets the following targets: By 2025 - to quickly and sustainably develop the city towards a green, smart, modern city with high competitiveness in the country and the region; completing the industrialization target, with per capita GRDP of $8,300-8,500;

By 2030 – to become a "green - smart - modern" city; to develop dynamically, effectively with regional and international competitiveness; to complete industrialization; per capita GRDP to reach $12,000-13,000.

By 2045 – to have a high quality of life; comprehensive and sustainable economic, cultural and social development; to be a globally connected city with international competitiveness, per capita GRDP to reach over $36,000.

One of the main tasks and solutions in the period 2020-2025 emphasized by the capital city is to focus on building a contingent of officials to meet the requirements in the new phase, doing well in protecting internal politics, speeding up decentralization and authorization associated with strict inspection and control of power in the work of cadres, especially for the leaders;

To perform the assessment of personnel qualifications well, not to let people with political and power ambitions engage in bribery for power to enter the city’s contingent of key officials and at the same time not lose virtuous and talented people.

Towards a digital government

Other goals include: To complete management mechanisms suitable to the digital business environment, create favorable conditions for innovation and development of the digital economy, to build digital infrastructure to reach the advanced level of ASEAN together with strongly develop digital services; to complete digitalization of the entire database system on population, land, public property ...; to complete digital transformation in agencies of the city’s political system.

To actively participate and take advantage of the achievements of the 4.0 Industrial Revolution to improve labor productivity, develop advantageous new industries, and join the global chain. To attach importance to developing supporting industries and raising the localization rate. To build a digital transformation strategy to turn Hanoi into a center of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and big data in the ASEAN region.

To innovate, improve the quality of planning and planning management. To complete the planning of historical urban area, planning of the Red River and Duong River urban areas, and the planning of satellite urban areas.

To speed up the overhead traffic projects, urban railways and underground works associated with the synchronous connectivity between forms of public transport. To prioritize investment in 2-3 urban railway routes for high-speed passenger transportation...

To build Hanoi into a leading innovation, research, development, application and technology transfer center of the country, aiming to be a science and technology center of Southeast Asia in some fields.

To develop mechanisms and policies to support and encourage private groups and enterprises to invest in technology application, innovation and transfer; especially source technology, new technologies, such as digital technology, artificial intelligence, block chain, 3D printing, biotechnology, environmental technology, and others; To develop information and communication technology development and to widely apply information technology and digital technology in economic, cultural and social fields, creating a strong driving force for innovation and development.

To complete and effectively operate the Smart Operations Center and Data Center; basically complete the building of e-government by 2025, and then the formation of the digital government.

To provide 100% online public services at level 4, to increase the rate of people and enterprises using online public services. To rapidly develop the information technology industry; increase the knowledge content of software products, digital content; training human resources for information technology ...

Huong Quynh