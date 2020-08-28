Hanoi Chairman prosecuted and detained

The Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Agency today decided to detain for four months and launch criminal proceedings against Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung

on charges of “appropriating State secret documents” in line with Article 337 of the Criminal Code 2015.

Mr. Nguyen Duc Chung.

The Investigation Agency also searched his home in Dong Da district, and his working office.

Earlier, three defendants were also prosecuted on the same charge, including Nguyen Anh Ngoc working at the secretariat of the Hanoi People’s Committee, Nguyen Hoang Trung, a driver of Chung, and Pham Quang Dung, a former officer at the Police Department for Corruption, Smuggling and Economic Crimes under the Ministry of Public Security.

On August 11, Chung was suspended from official duties for 90 days, while a police investigation was carried out into his role in a number of cases under a decision signed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

On the same day, the Politburo announced Chung would be suspended from his position as Vice Secretary of Hanoi's Party Committee.

Chung was also under the verification and investigation to clarify his responsibility regarding two other cases.

The first case involves smuggling, violations of accounting and bidding regulations causing serious consequences, and money laundering at the Nhat Cuong Trading & Technical Services Co. Ltd., the Department of Planning and Investment of Hanoi, and some related agencies.

Nhat Cuong's director-general Bui Quang Huy is currently wanted for questioning by police.

The second case regards the violation of regulations on the use and management of State assets causing waste and losses in Hanoi.

Chung was born in 1967 in Hai Duong province. Before becoming the chair of the Hanoi People’s Committee in 2015, Chung served in many positions in Hanoi's public security force, including deputy head and then head of the Criminal Police Department, deputy director of the Hanoi Police and head of the investigation agency of the Hanoi Police. He was awarded the title of Hero of the Armed Forces at the age of 37 (2004) and was promoted to Major General on July 13, 2013, at the age of 46, becoming the youngest Major General of the police at the time of his promotion. In September 2012, he was appointed the director of the Hanoi Police when holding the rank of colonel. Chung took office as the chair of Hanoi Police Director in 2012-2016, during which he directed the investigation of many cases. In September 2014, he successfully persuaded the person who took a hostage in Thanh Xuan district. In November 2011, when he was deputy director of the Hanoi Police, he successfully instructed relevant units to discover the case in which a criminal posed as a doctor to kidnap a newborn at the Central Obstetrics and Gynaecology Hospital. Chung was elected as Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee for the 2015-2020 tenure at the 16th City Party Congress. At the meeting of the Hanoi People's Council in December 2015, he was elected Chairman of the People's Committee of Hanoi. From there, he officially moved out of the police to assume this new position. At the Hanoi People’s Council meeting in December 2015, he was elected chair of the Hanoi People’s Committee.

Investigators searched the home of Mr. Nguyen Duc Chung in Dong Da district, Hanoi this evening:

Investigators searched the home of Mr. Nguyen Duc Chung in Dong Da district, Hanoi.







Investigators searched the office of Mr. Nguyen Duc Chung.

