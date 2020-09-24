Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Science-Technology Minister Chu Ngoc Anh elected Hanoi Chairman

25/09/2020    15:18 GMT+7

Vice Secretary of Hanoi’s Party Committee Chu Ngoc Anh was elected Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2016-2021 tenure with 95 out of 96 votes at the 16th session of the 15th Hanoi People’s Council this morning.

Ông Chu Ngọc Anh làm Chủ tịch UBND Thành phố Hà Nội

Mr. Chu Ngoc Anh at the Hanoi People’s Council meeting this morning.

During the meeting session on September 25, the members of Hanoi People's Council started the process to dismiss Nguyen Duc Chung from all leadership positions and voted for Chu Ngoc Anh as the chairman of Hanoi People's Committee.

On September 18, the politburo of Vietnam assigned Chu Ngoc Anh as the Deputy Secretary of Hanoi Party Committee. He is currently Minister of Science and Technology and will hold the post until the National Assembly’s meeting in October when he will be relieved of the post.

In assuming his new position, Mr. Ngoc Anh, who is still the Minister of Science and Technology, stressed that Hanoi is working toward the 17th municipal Party congress, the 1010th founding anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi and many important political tasks.

In his new position, he vowed to, together with People’s Committee staff, promote the spirit of solidarity and consensus and direct municipal authorities to continue following instructions of the municipal Party Committee and People’s Council.

Attention will be paid to main missions to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development targets, promote the values of the capital city, and increase the city’s position and role, he added.

 

On August 11, the politburo suspended Nguyen Duc Chung from all of the posts including the deputy secretary of Hanoi Party Committee. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc announced that Chung was suspended from the position of the chairman of Hanoi People's Committee for the investigation for his involvement in accounting irregularities, money laundering and serious violations of bidding regulations at local firm Nhat Cuong Mobile and the Hanoi People’s Committee’s mismanagement of state assets.

On August 28, Chung was detained for four months for “appropriating documents containing state secrets."

Mr. Chu Ngoc Anh was born in 1965 in Hanoi. He holds a PhD degree in physics. He is a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (12th tenure).

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Head of the Central Organizing Commission Pham Minh Chinh hands the decision of the Politburo to Mr. Chu Ngoc Anh

From 1988 to 1995, he was a lecturer at the Institute for Technical Physics under the Ha Noi University of Science and Technology.

From 1995 to 1997 he worked at the Science and Technology Advances Application Company – MITEC under the Ministry of Industry and Environment and the Institute of Posts and Telecommunications Technology under the General Department of Posts.

From 1997 to 2003, he was deputy manager, then manager of the Institute of Posts and Telecommunications Technology under the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group.

In 2003 – 2010 he was staff, then Deputy Head of the Department on High-tech; Director of the Technology Application and Development Department under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

From August 2010 to January, 2011, he was Deputy Minister of Science and Technology cum Director of the Technology Application and Development Department.

From January 2011 through March, 2013, he was an alternate member of the 11th Party Central Committee, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology.

From March 2013 to May, 2013, he was Deputy Secretary of the Phu Tho Provincial Party Committee

From May 2013 to September, 2015, he was Deputy Secretary of the Phu Tho Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Phu Tho Provincial People’s Committee.

From September 2015 to April 2014, he was Deputy Minister of Science and Technology.

Since April 2014 he has been the Minister of Science and Technology.

 Thanh Nam

Other News

.
Vietnam proves its active role in UN
Vietnam proves its active role in UN
POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

Since officially joining the UN on September 20, 1977, Vietnam has proactively made substantial contributions to the UN’s operation.

Remarks by Party General Secretary, State President Nguyen Phu Trong at High-level General Debate of 75th session of UNGA
Remarks by Party General Secretary, State President Nguyen Phu Trong at High-level General Debate of 75th session of UNGA
POLITICSicon  12 giờ trước 

Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong on September 25 (Vietnam time) sent an important message to the High-level General Debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Vietnam calls for stronger ASEAN co-operation to fight transnational crime
Vietnam calls for stronger ASEAN co-operation to fight transnational crime
POLITICSicon  12 giờ trước 

Transnational criminals are taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic in Southeast Asian countries to commit crimes, said delegates attending the 20th ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crime (SOMTC-20).

Vietnam, Germany boost strategic partnership
Vietnam, Germany boost strategic partnership
POLITICSicon  24/09/2020 

In 2011, leaders of Vietnam and Germany signed the Hanoi Joint Declaration, upgrading bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, creating a new impetus to promote cooperation between the two countries.

The people and the ruling party's measure of value
The people and the ruling party's measure of value
FEATUREicon  24/09/2020 

"In all works of the Party and State, the people are always defined as the root," Party Chief and President Nguyen Phu Trong wrote in his article about the work that needs to be done for the 13th National Party Congress.

Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia holds online meeting with detained fishermen
Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia holds online meeting with detained fishermen
POLITICSicon  24/09/2020 

The Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia has held an online meeting with over 50 Vietnamese fishermen temporarily kept at a detention centre of the immigration office in Pontianak City.

Hundreds of administrative procedures connected to National Single Window
Hundreds of administrative procedures connected to National Single Window
POLITICSicon  24/09/2020 

The National Single Window had successfully connected 200 administrative procedures of 13 relevant ministries by the end of August, in addition to processing over 3.2 million records and more than 40,000 enterprises.

Vietnam proposes establishment of ASEAN military intelligence community
Vietnam proposes establishment of ASEAN military intelligence community
POLITICSicon  23/09/2020 

Vietnam proposed the establishment of an ASEAN Military Intelligence Community (AMIC) at the 17th ASEAN Military Intelligence Meeting (AMIM) held via video conference on September 22.

Prime minister to host third dialogue with farmers
Prime minister to host third dialogue with farmers
POLITICSicon  23/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is scheduled to have a third dialogue with farmers next week on the difficulties they are facing in agricultural production.

Vietnam and Germany enjoy fruitful co-operation for 45 years
Vietnam and Germany enjoy fruitful co-operation for 45 years
POLITICSicon  23/09/2020 

September 23 marks 45 years of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the Federal Republic of Germany.

Vietnam a responsible UN member
Vietnam a responsible UN member
POLITICSicon  23/09/2020 

Since officially joining the United Nations on September 20, 1977, Vietnam has been a responsible member, making positive contributions to the United Nations.

PM sends message to high-level meeting to commemorate UN’s 75th anniversary
PM sends message to high-level meeting to commemorate UN’s 75th anniversary
POLITICSicon  22/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a message to the United Nations (UN) High-Level Meeting marking the 75th anniversary of the UN in New York on Monday (local time), as part of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

Le Thi Thuy reelected as Secretary of Ha Nam Party’s Committee
Le Thi Thuy reelected as Secretary of Ha Nam Party’s Committee
POLITICSicon  22/09/2020 

Le Thi Thuy, Secretary of the 19th Ha Nam Party Committee in the 2015-2020 tenure, was reelected for the post at the first session of the new provincial Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure, held on September 21 afternoon.

Three scenarios for US-China competition
Three scenarios for US-China competition
FEATUREicon  22/09/2020 

Entering the third quarter of the year, US-China tensions have become increasingly fierce, in all aspects from trade and human rights to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, issues related to the East Sea, and closure of technology firms.

Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development
Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

VietNamNet would like to introduce an article by Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, entitled “Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development". 

Former Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung’s family asks to apply for bail
Former Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung’s family asks to apply for bail
POLITICSicon  21/09/2020 

The family and lawyer of the arrested former chairman of Hanoi are applying for bail for former mayor Nguyen Duc Chung, who needs medical treatment, said lawyer Truong Trong Nghia, the advocate for the legal rights and interests of Chung.

Former HCMC vice chairman receives eight-year jail term
Former HCMC vice chairman receives eight-year jail term
POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

Nguyen Thanh Tai, former vice chairman of HCMC, on Sunday was sentenced eight years on the charges of violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness.

Note Verbales of France, UK, Germany and the legal war in the East Sea
Note Verbales of France, UK, Germany and the legal war in the East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/09/2020 

France, the United Kingdom and Germany have submitted note verbales expressing their views against the seven notes the Chinese mission had proposed for circulation at the United Nations. 

Vietnam proves its active role in UN: Ambassador
Vietnam proves its active role in UN: Ambassador
POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

Vietnamese leaders will present a number of important messages to the United Nations General Assembly when it meets over the next ten days.

. Latest news

