Science-Technology Minister Chu Ngoc Anh elected Hanoi Chairman

Vice Secretary of Hanoi’s Party Committee Chu Ngoc Anh was elected Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2016-2021 tenure with 95 out of 96 votes at the 16th session of the 15th Hanoi People’s Council this morning.

Mr. Chu Ngoc Anh at the Hanoi People’s Council meeting this morning.

During the meeting session on September 25, the members of Hanoi People's Council started the process to dismiss Nguyen Duc Chung from all leadership positions and voted for Chu Ngoc Anh as the chairman of Hanoi People's Committee.

On September 18, the politburo of Vietnam assigned Chu Ngoc Anh as the Deputy Secretary of Hanoi Party Committee. He is currently Minister of Science and Technology and will hold the post until the National Assembly’s meeting in October when he will be relieved of the post.

In assuming his new position, Mr. Ngoc Anh, who is still the Minister of Science and Technology, stressed that Hanoi is working toward the 17th municipal Party congress, the 1010th founding anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi and many important political tasks.

In his new position, he vowed to, together with People’s Committee staff, promote the spirit of solidarity and consensus and direct municipal authorities to continue following instructions of the municipal Party Committee and People’s Council.

Attention will be paid to main missions to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development targets, promote the values of the capital city, and increase the city’s position and role, he added.

On August 11, the politburo suspended Nguyen Duc Chung from all of the posts including the deputy secretary of Hanoi Party Committee. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc announced that Chung was suspended from the position of the chairman of Hanoi People's Committee for the investigation for his involvement in accounting irregularities, money laundering and serious violations of bidding regulations at local firm Nhat Cuong Mobile and the Hanoi People’s Committee’s mismanagement of state assets.

On August 28, Chung was detained for four months for “appropriating documents containing state secrets."

Mr. Chu Ngoc Anh was born in 1965 in Hanoi. He holds a PhD degree in physics. He is a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (12th tenure). Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Head of the Central Organizing Commission Pham Minh Chinh hands the decision of the Politburo to Mr. Chu Ngoc Anh From 1988 to 1995, he was a lecturer at the Institute for Technical Physics under the Ha Noi University of Science and Technology. From 1995 to 1997 he worked at the Science and Technology Advances Application Company – MITEC under the Ministry of Industry and Environment and the Institute of Posts and Telecommunications Technology under the General Department of Posts. From 1997 to 2003, he was deputy manager, then manager of the Institute of Posts and Telecommunications Technology under the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group. In 2003 – 2010 he was staff, then Deputy Head of the Department on High-tech; Director of the Technology Application and Development Department under the Ministry of Science and Technology. From August 2010 to January, 2011, he was Deputy Minister of Science and Technology cum Director of the Technology Application and Development Department. From January 2011 through March, 2013, he was an alternate member of the 11th Party Central Committee, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology. From March 2013 to May, 2013, he was Deputy Secretary of the Phu Tho Provincial Party Committee From May 2013 to September, 2015, he was Deputy Secretary of the Phu Tho Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Phu Tho Provincial People’s Committee. From September 2015 to April 2014, he was Deputy Minister of Science and Technology. Since April 2014 he has been the Minister of Science and Technology.

Thanh Nam