08/07/2020 17:06:30 (GMT +7)
Hanoi People’s Council approves resolutions on land, development

08/07/2020    17:04 GMT+7

The Hanoi People’s Council on Tuesday approved resolutions on projects on land reclamation in 2020 and on revising the land use plan in 2020.

Deputies votes to approve resolutions on projects on land reclamation in 2020 and on revising the land use plan in 2020 on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Van Diep

The resolution was backed by all deputies at the 15th meeting of the council.

A total 34 projects will be reclaimed with an area of 79ha while 15 others will be transformed to land for rice cultivation with an area of 25ha.

Another 352 projects on land reclamation in 2020 with a total area of 1,360ha and 403ha of land will be used for rice farming or forest land.

The People’s Council also approved regulations on areas not permitted for animal husbandry and policies to support the relocation of animal husbandry facilities out of areas they are banned from in the city.

Areas which are not permitted to raise cattle and poultry on (except for pets or those for experimental purposes without polluting the environment) include wards of urban districts, four wards in Son Tay Town namely Son Loc, Quang Trung, Ngo Quyen and Le Loi, and townships of five outlying districts of Hanoi. The activity was also banned in old apartment buildings and urban areas in the city’s districts.

Capital support will be given to owners and labourers at animal husbandry facilities which want to stop farming or shift to another profession.

Also at the meeting, members of People’s Councils agreed to keep school fees for public pre-schools, primary, secondary and high schools the same as last year due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, the council passed a resolution allowing the spending of VND4 billion (US$172,000) for setting up a multiple-choice quiz bank for Hanoi's education and training sector.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Chairwoman of the People’s Council Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc said 13 resolutions were passed with high consensus at the meeting. 

During the meeting, the council decided not to adjust its socio-economic development targets for 2020. The city anticipates 5.9 per cent growth for the year in one scenario and 5.4 per cent in the other. Both of them are 1.3 times higher than the country’s average growth.

 

Earlier on Monday, the People’s Council approved a resolution on the results of the implementation of the socio-economic development plan as well as budget collection and spending for the first half of this year and tasks for the remaining months.

It was agreed that all sectors, enterprises and local residents will strive to meet the set target of this year and five-year-plan with a focus on restoring and promoting economic development after the COVID-19 pandemic is controlled.

To fulfil the dual target of fighting the pandemic and maintaining socio-economic development, deputies said favourable policies should be issued to support enterprises and investors and administrative reform should be strengthened.

Deputy Pham Dinh Doan from Hoang Mai District suggested that mechanism to facilitate the development of enterprises should be set forth.

“It was a must for the city to carry out new planning with a vision to 2050 which is in accordance with the national master plan as well as the Planning Law,” he said.

Nguyen Minh Duc, a deputy from Thanh Xuan District, said the city should invest resources in planning work, particularly important items like the Red River subdivision planning.

Deputy Nguyen Hoang from Phu Xuyen District proposed the overall planning of socio-economic development should be relevant to the development of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said attention should be paid to the development of five satellite urban areas.

“This is the driving force for the city to develop economy and society in the future,” Hoang said.  VNS

Legislature passes resolution on specific fincial-budgetary mechanisms for Hanoi

With 91.51% of votes in favor, the National Assembly on Friday ratified a resolution on specific financial-budgetary mechanisms for Ha Noi.

NA Standing Committee discusses financial and budget policies for Hanoi

Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung presented a report on piloting some financial and budget mechanisms and policies, affirming the need to develop a resolution suitable to the city.

 
 

Other News

Vietnam, US boost defence ties
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Vietnam- US comprehensive partnership has flourished in all spheres over the past years, including security and national defence.

Vietnam joins UNSC open debate on peace operation, human rights
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

Head of Vietnam's Permanent Mission to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy highlighted the basic principles of peacekeeping operations and the primary role of host countries in protecting and promoting human rights

Vietnam stresses co-operation against pandemic at ADSOM+
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam hopes countries will co-operate to successfully implement ASEAN military and defence activities amidst the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam prioritises child right protection: ambassador
POLITICSicon  07/07/2020 

Vietnam always pays attention to and prioritises protecting children's rights in armed conflicts, said Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Vietnamese delegation in Geneva.

FBI director: China is 'greatest threat' to US
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

China is working to be the world's superpower "by any means necessary," Christopher Wray said.

Prime Minister names acting Minister of Health
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision promoting Permanent Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long to acting Minister of the health ministry.

Coronavirus: Trump moves to pull US out of World Health Organization
POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

President Donald Trump has formally moved to withdraw the US from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Vietnam expands defence cooperation with RoK, India
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of National Defence, on July 6 held phone talks with his RoK and Indian counterparts Park Jae-min and Ajay Kumar.

Japan thanks Vietnam for assisting military aircraft in trouble
POLITICSicon  07/07/2020 

The Japanese Embassy in Vietnam, on behalf of the Japanese Government, expressed gratitude to Vietnam for its assistance in repairing and refueling a P-3C plane from the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force in the past two months.

Kazakhstan Ambassador calls for deeper cooperation with Vietnam
POLITICSicon  07/07/2020 

Although bilateral trade between Vietnam and Kazakhstan has increased considerably over the past three years, it hasn’t met the two countries’ potential, said Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Vietnam, Yerlan Baizhanov.

Vietnam joins UNSC’s discussion on Central Asia’s centre for preventive diplomacy
POLITICSicon  07/07/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy on July 6 expressed his expectation that the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) will further assist the regional states in responding to the COVID-19 and combating terrorism.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hold talks with Lao counterpart
POLITICSicon  06/07/2020 

Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith started a visit to Vietnam on July 5 at the invitation of the host PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc

Cambodia postpones ASEM 13 to mid-2021 due to COVID-19
POLITICSicon  06/07/2020 

Cambodia, the host of the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting Summit (ASEM 13), has decided to postpone the meeting, initially scheduled for November 16 – 17 in Phnom Penh, to mid-2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus in Singapore: Election campaigning without the handshakes
POLITICSicon  06/07/2020 

Wooing the public typically involves lots of physical interaction, but this vote's a little different.

Vietnam undertakes Chairmanship of ASEAN Committee in Bern
POLITICSicon  05/07/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland Le Linh Lan assumed the Chairmanship of the ASEAN Committee in Bern (ACB) during an online meeting in Bern on July 2, the first of the committee since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in Switzerland on February 25.

Vietnam, Russia boost bilateral defence cooperation
POLITICSicon  05/07/2020 

Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh had an online discussion on July 3 with his Russian counterpart Sen. Lieut. Gen. A.V. Fomin, 

Lifetime employment for public employees in VN abolished from July 1
POLITICSicon  04/07/2020 

The amended and supplemented Law on Cadres and Civil Servants and the revised Law on Public Employees took effect from July 1, with the lifetime employment policy for State employees eliminated.

US Defence Department voices concern about China’s military drills in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/07/2020 

The US Department of Defence on July 2 voiced its concern about China’s decision to conduct military exercises around the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Archipelago in the East Sea on July 1-5.

Philippines criticises Chinese military drills in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/07/2020 

Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has raised alarm over China's holding of military exercises in the East Sea, saying the move could create tension in the region and impact Beijing’s relationship with its neighbours.

US Ambassador hails Vietnam-US cooperation over 25 years of relations
POLITICSicon  04/07/2020 

US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink has highlighted the two countries’ cooperation, as the 25th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations (July 12) is just around the corner.

