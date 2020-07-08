Hanoi People’s Council approves resolutions on land, development

The Hanoi People’s Council on Tuesday approved resolutions on projects on land reclamation in 2020 and on revising the land use plan in 2020.

The resolution was backed by all deputies at the 15th meeting of the council.

A total 34 projects will be reclaimed with an area of 79ha while 15 others will be transformed to land for rice cultivation with an area of 25ha.

Another 352 projects on land reclamation in 2020 with a total area of 1,360ha and 403ha of land will be used for rice farming or forest land.

The People’s Council also approved regulations on areas not permitted for animal husbandry and policies to support the relocation of animal husbandry facilities out of areas they are banned from in the city.

Areas which are not permitted to raise cattle and poultry on (except for pets or those for experimental purposes without polluting the environment) include wards of urban districts, four wards in Son Tay Town namely Son Loc, Quang Trung, Ngo Quyen and Le Loi, and townships of five outlying districts of Hanoi. The activity was also banned in old apartment buildings and urban areas in the city’s districts.

Capital support will be given to owners and labourers at animal husbandry facilities which want to stop farming or shift to another profession.

Also at the meeting, members of People’s Councils agreed to keep school fees for public pre-schools, primary, secondary and high schools the same as last year due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, the council passed a resolution allowing the spending of VND4 billion (US$172,000) for setting up a multiple-choice quiz bank for Hanoi's education and training sector.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Chairwoman of the People’s Council Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc said 13 resolutions were passed with high consensus at the meeting.

During the meeting, the council decided not to adjust its socio-economic development targets for 2020. The city anticipates 5.9 per cent growth for the year in one scenario and 5.4 per cent in the other. Both of them are 1.3 times higher than the country’s average growth.

Earlier on Monday, the People’s Council approved a resolution on the results of the implementation of the socio-economic development plan as well as budget collection and spending for the first half of this year and tasks for the remaining months.

It was agreed that all sectors, enterprises and local residents will strive to meet the set target of this year and five-year-plan with a focus on restoring and promoting economic development after the COVID-19 pandemic is controlled.

To fulfil the dual target of fighting the pandemic and maintaining socio-economic development, deputies said favourable policies should be issued to support enterprises and investors and administrative reform should be strengthened.

Deputy Pham Dinh Doan from Hoang Mai District suggested that mechanism to facilitate the development of enterprises should be set forth.

“It was a must for the city to carry out new planning with a vision to 2050 which is in accordance with the national master plan as well as the Planning Law,” he said.

Nguyen Minh Duc, a deputy from Thanh Xuan District, said the city should invest resources in planning work, particularly important items like the Red River subdivision planning.

Deputy Nguyen Hoang from Phu Xuyen District proposed the overall planning of socio-economic development should be relevant to the development of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said attention should be paid to the development of five satellite urban areas.

“This is the driving force for the city to develop economy and society in the future,” Hoang said. VNS

