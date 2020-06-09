Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/06/2020 12:12:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi slated to be given more financial autonomy: NA

 
 
10/06/2020    10:57 GMT+7

The Government on Tuesday presented in front of the National Assembly a proposed resolution, which would give Hanoi more autonomy in terms of finance and budget to pursue its development goals during a pilot period.

Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung presents a brief on the draft resolution on a special mechanisms for Hanoi in front of the National Assembly on Tuesday. 

According to Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung, Hanoi has made significant strides in socio-economic development which in turn, help out the financial and budget situation of the whole country. However, the accelerating urbanisation and spike in population have put enormous pressure on the city’s infrastructure and institutions, leading to rampant pollution, traffic congestion and a range of social order and security issues. 

While the NA has already released the Capital City Law in 2012, the new context demands special mechanisms that might stand at odds with existing laws and regulations but will be fitting with Hanoi's socio-economic scale.

It would also be allowed to use the remainder of the salary reform source to spend on development investment projects and implement social security systems and policies.

The length of the pilot period is supposed to be five years, in which Hanoi can make its own decisions regarding finance and budget, budget collection, outstanding debts and use of financial reserve funds.

Head of NA Finance and Budget Committee Nguyen Duc Hai, in charge of assessing the draft resolution, said that the committee agreed with the contents of the report and deemed it eligible for a fast-track consideration and approval at a parliamentary sitting at another date. 

Regarding the proposal, which would allow Hanoi to retain 50 per cent of all land use fees obtained after selling off public assets attached to land, most comments within the committee said that while the fees should rightfully go into the central budget, the Government could let the city have it to invest in key infrastructure projects under the capital city’s development strategy towards 2030.

Regarding the authority to decide on the supplementation and increase on charges and fees, the Committee for Finance and Budget agreed with the Government’s proposal on allowing the city to increase charge rates but not exceeding 1.5 times compared to current levels for all types of charges.

 

During the discussions, NA deputies are in favour of piloting a number of schemes including expanding the number of taxes and fees outside of the current ones, and how the city could keep all the excess money when the fees are increased via an authorisation from the municipal People’s Council -- its law-making body. 

Nguyen Van Son, a deputy from Ha Tinh Province, said that the resolution is an opportunity for Hanoi to promote socio-economic development. 

“Other localities with dynamic economies are also wanting to “break the chains,” but the laws are not so accommodating. The restrictions put in place are meant to manage and control [the economies], but we still need to create chances for the localities to rise up and unleash their full potentials and resources,” Son said. 

However, many are urging that the public must be allowed to participate in the decision-making process and be asked for input, especially for decisions regarding new fees or increasing fees that have direct impacts on people’s lives and livelihoods. 

Deputy Nguyen Bac Viet from Ninh Thuan Province’s delegation said that while he agreed that special mechanisms for Hanoi's development is a sound policy, if the proposal is meant only to jack up the fees as a way of increasing budget collection then strict review must be in order. 

However, given the current hardship triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and Hanoi still being among the top earners, the resolution should strike a balance between the needs and demands of the capital city and those of the country and the central budget, NA deputies argued.

Nguyen Thi Quyet Tam, from HCM City's delegation, asked that the central government demand a clear “percentage” from Hanoi's revenue to contribute to the national budget on a yearly basis depending on the scale of the country's economy; the remaining amount would be used at the city's discretion. — VNS 

 
 

Other News

.
Australia and Vietnam: tackling the shared challenges of COVID-19
Australia and Vietnam: tackling the shared challenges of COVID-19
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

When I returned to Vietnam last year, decades after my first posting here in 1993, I was amazed at how far and how fast a country could develop over a 25-year period, and how much had changed.

Trade, investment agreements deepen and broaden Europe-Vietnam economic ties
Trade, investment agreements deepen and broaden Europe-Vietnam economic ties
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to Vietnam Giorgio Aliberti shared his comment on the effects of the EVFTA and EVIPA on the EU-Vietnam economics relations.

ILO lauds Vietnam’s move to tackle forced labour
ILO lauds Vietnam’s move to tackle forced labour
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

The International Labour Organisation has sent its congratulations to Vietnam after the 14th National Assembly adopted a resolution ratifying the country’s membership of the Convention on the Abolition of Forced Labour (Convention 105), 

Vietnam lauds progress made by UN Security Council’s Residual Mechanism
Vietnam lauds progress made by UN Security Council’s Residual Mechanism
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam spoke highly of progress made by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT), 

US Democrats introduce sweeping legislation to reform police
US Democrats introduce sweeping legislation to reform police
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

The "martyrdom" of George Floyd will spark changes in policing, says Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

NA ratifies Vietnam’s membership of ILO convention against forced labour
NA ratifies Vietnam’s membership of ILO convention against forced labour
POLITICSicon  08/06/2020 

The 14th National Asembly (NA) adopted a resolution ratifying Vietnam’s membership of the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Abolition of Forced Labour Convention, with 94.82 percent of votes during the ongoing ninth sitting on June 8.

The Government’s e-notary service to be launched in July
The Government’s e-notary service to be launched in July
POLITICSicon  08/06/2020 

The national public service portal will launch its e-notary service on July 1, minister and head of the Government Office, Mai Tien Dung, said at a recent meeting

VN lawmakers ratifies Vietnam-EU FTA
VN lawmakers ratifies Vietnam-EU FTA
POLITICSicon  08/06/2020 

Lawmakers voted on a resolution ratifying the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) during the June 8 session of the nine session of the 14th National Assembly.

Coronavirus: US-China virus row flares with senator's comments
Coronavirus: US-China virus row flares with senator's comments
POLITICSicon  08/06/2020 

Rick Scott tells the BBC, without evidence, China is trying to "slow down" vaccine development in the West.

Trump 'drifted away' from constitution, says ex-military chief Colin Powell
Trump 'drifted away' from constitution, says ex-military chief Colin Powell
POLITICSicon  08/06/2020 

Former US military chief condemns the president's threat to use the army to quell unrest in US cities.

Lawmakers expected to adopt resolutions ratifying EVFTA, EVIPA
Lawmakers expected to adopt resolutions ratifying EVFTA, EVIPA
POLITICSicon  07/06/2020 

Lawmakers are scheduled to vote for resolutions ratifying the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and the EVIPA at plenary meetings during the second round of the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi from June 8-13.

NA deputies to meet in person from June 8-18
NA deputies to meet in person from June 8-18
POLITICSicon  07/06/2020 

Lawmakers will continue with the nine session of the 14th National Assembly with plenary meetings at the NA building in Hanoi from June 8-18.

Vietnam voices concerns over terror attacks in African region
Vietnam voices concerns over terror attacks in African region
POLITICSicon  07/06/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Mission to the UN, voiced concerns over recent terror attacks which have caused a large number of fatalities in the Sahel while addressing a UNSC session on the African region’s situation on June 5.

Trump 'approves plan' to cut US troops in Germany
Trump 'approves plan' to cut US troops in Germany
POLITICSicon  07/06/2020 

The US president reportedly wants to reduce the number by 9,500, or more than a quarter.

Politburo proposed to punish Secretary of Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee
Politburo proposed to punish Secretary of Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee
POLITICSicon  06/06/2020 

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission held its 45th session in Hanoi from June 1 to 4, during which it proposed the Politburo discipline Secretary of the Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee Le Viet Chu.

VN strives to rank among world’s top 50 countries in e-government development by 2030
VN strives to rank among world’s top 50 countries in e-government development by 2030
POLITICSicon  06/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed Decision No. 749/QD-TTg approving the national digital transformation program until 2025, with a vision to 2030, 

Environment ministry launches smart operating centre
Environment ministry launches smart operating centre
POLITICSicon  05/06/2020 

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha chaired an inauguration of the ministry’s smart operating centre in Hanoi on June 4.

Vietnam bolsters ASEAN cooperation in sustainable development
Vietnam bolsters ASEAN cooperation in sustainable development
POLITICSicon  05/06/2020 

Vietnam, performing its roles as the ASEAN Chair in 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, will continue boosting cooperation in sustainable development for the goal of building a cohesive and responsive ASEAN, 

Vietnam welcomes US firms amid global supply chain shifts: Ambassador
Vietnam welcomes US firms amid global supply chain shifts: Ambassador
POLITICSicon  05/06/2020 

Vietnam hopes US firms with potential in technology, professionalism, and capital will continue to select the country as an attractive and safe destination for relocating business and supply chains, 

ASEAN+3 Economic Ministers adopt joint statement on COVID-19 response
ASEAN+3 Economic Ministers adopt joint statement on COVID-19 response
POLITICSicon  05/06/2020 

Economic ministers from ASEAN member nations and the three partners of China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea (known as ASEAN+3) adopted a joint statement on June 4 on mitigating the economic impact of COVID-19.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 