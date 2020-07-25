HCM City marks 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on July 24 organised a meeting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the US (July 12, 1995-2020).

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on July 24 organised a meeting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the US (July 12, 1995-2020).

Addressing the event, HUFO Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong affirmed the historical value of the Vietnam-US relationship that has been tested over the past 25 years.

She reiterated the statement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on July 11, saying over the last quarter century, the two countries have built a partnership and friendship founded on shared interests, mutual respect and people-to-people ties.

The highlight of the ceremony was a ballet based on Truyen Kieu (The Tale of Kieu), a Vietnamese masterpiece in the 18th century.

In her remarks, Marie C. Damour, US Consul General to HCM City, said Vietnam and the US have made great strides in healing war wounds, and the bilateral comprehensive partnership has developed fruitfully in various areas, from security to trade, economy, people-to-people diplomacy, health care, environment, education and energy.

The US will continue to consolidate the partnership and hopes for positive cooperation outcomes in the next 25 years, she said./VNA

HUFO Chairman Vuong Duc Hoang Quan and US Consul General to HCM City Marie C. Damour (Photo: VNA)

HUFO Chairman Vuong Duc Hoang Quan (1st R) presents certificates of merit to collectives and individuals (Photo: VNA)