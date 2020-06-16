Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/06/2020 12:35:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City Party chief calls for announcing ‘end’ of Vietnam pandemic, reviving economy

 
 
17/06/2020    10:22 GMT+7

Vietnam should announce “the end” of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and “develop a roadmap to gradually resume trade relations with 17 partners,” HCM City Party Committee secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan has said.

HCM City Party chief calls for announcing ‘end’ of Vietnam pandemic, reviving economy
Speakers at a National Assembly meeting on the socio-economic situation in the first half of the year held on Monday in Hanoi. — Photo courtesy of the National Assembly

Speaking on Monday at a National Assembly meeting in Hanoi on the socio-economic situation in the first half, he said Vietnam has been able to contain the outbreak without any community infection for two months.

“The rate of people infected per million in Vietnam is very low, only 3.4. No more than one person per million (the current rate is 0.2 people) is being treated. Vietnam has not reported any deaths due to the outbreak.” 

As soon as the first cases were detected, the country took more precautionary measures than recommended by the World Health Organisation, he pointed out.

Based on these and recent developments in other countries, he suggested that the Government should consider resuming trade with 17 economic partners. 

“These are Vietnam’s most important partners, accounting for 90 per cent of foreign investment, 80 per cent of international trade and 80 per cent of tourists.”

The country should first develop a specific roadmap to revive trade with 10 partners, which are Japan, South Korea, mainland China, Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Germany, Australia, and the Virgin Islands (UK), he said.

Other partners include India, the US, Russia, Singapore, the Netherlands, Indonesia, and Malaysia, he said.

“We need to monitor further to see when it is safe to reopen trade relations with these partners because ‘these partners are not completely safe yet’.”

According to official statistics, foreign investment in Vietnam this year could fall by 30 per cent, tourism by 50 per cent and international trade by 18 per cent, Nhan added. 

Concurring with Nhan, NA deputy Luu Binh Nhuong called on the NA to issue a resolution on economic recovery. “The most important is to revive the economy, which has been seriously impacted in recent months.” 

But Nguyen Lan Hieu, another deputy and director of Hanoi’s Medical University Hospital, warned: “We need to be very careful about [linking up with] foreign economies because the risk of a second wave of infection is still high in many countries. For example, China is now showing signs of a second wave in some localities.”

 

He added: "It is vital to do more scientific studies to ensure there is no second wave of the infection in Vietnam.

“Vietnam also needs a strategy for investment in the healthcare sector to deal with a pandemic.”

According to the Law on Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases, the Government can announce the end of an epidemic when there are no new cases for 28 days. But it does not distinguish between imported cases and community transmission cases.

The Ministry of Health reported no new COVID-19 cases on Monday morning, which keeps the country’s total number at 334.

The Government has already lifted almost all restrictions and social distancing measures in the country.

But the country maintains tight control over entry by people, allowing only Vietnamese citizens returning from other countries, foreign experts, high-skilled workers and people holding diplomatic passports and quarantining all of them for 14 days.

The Government has instructed border provinces to prevent illegal immigration.

Like other countries hit by the pandemic, Vietnam’s economy has suffered significantly due to the outbreak. Its GDP growth fell to 3.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 from 6.8 per cent in the same period a year ago, according to the General Statistics Office. 

In the first three months almost 35,000 businesses went bankrupt, the first time in decades that the number of companies shutting down was higher than newly registering businesses.

The International Monetary Fund has projected the economy to grow at 2.7 per cent this year.  VNS

NA deputies agree with solutions for socio-economic recovery

NA deputies agree with solutions for socio-economic recovery

The 14th National Assembly continued its ninth session on June 13 with the discussion on the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the NA resolution on the socio-economic development plan and State budget in 2019 and early 2020.

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 5)

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 5)

Science and technology help people cope with pandemics like Covid-19 and help society adapt to pandemics.  

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese peacekeepers report on COVID-19 prevention
Vietnamese peacekeepers report on COVID-19 prevention
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnamese forces engaged in UN peacekeeping missions in the Central African Republic and South Sudan reported on the COVID-19 situation in their areas via a video conference in Hanoi on Monday.

Vietnam welcomes UNITAD's investigation of terrorist crimes
Vietnam welcomes UNITAD's investigation of terrorist crimes
POLITICSicon  16/06/2020 

Vietnam welcomed the results that the UN Investigative Team to promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by the self-claimed Islamic State (IS) group (UNITAD) has achieved in its investigations and collection of evidence of the IS’s crimes, 

Vietnam attends UN Human Rights Council’s 43rd session
Vietnam attends UN Human Rights Council’s 43rd session
POLITICSicon  16/06/2020 

Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland on June 15.

North Korea 'blows up joint liaison office' with South
North Korea 'blows up joint liaison office' with South
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

North Korea blows up the joint liaison office with the South in border town of Kaesong.

Deputy PM: Utilise COVID-19 success to raise VN's global profile
Deputy PM: Utilise COVID-19 success to raise VN's global profile
POLITICSicon  15/06/2020 

Vietnam must capitalise on its COVID-19 success to “elevate the country’s profile” on the world stage, according to Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.

Important issues to be decided during final week of NA’s ninth session
Important issues to be decided during final week of NA’s ninth session
POLITICSicon  15/06/2020 

The 14th National Assembly will discuss and decide on a number of important issues during the final working week of the ongoing ninth session from June 15-19.

Vietnam, Indonesia ask to resolve Central Africa’s root of instability
Vietnam, Indonesia ask to resolve Central Africa’s root of instability
POLITICSicon  14/06/2020 

Vietnam and Indonesia stressed the need to address the root of security instability in Central Africa via comprehensive and long-term measures at an online meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on June 12.

NA deputies agree with solutions for socio-economic recovery
NA deputies agree with solutions for socio-economic recovery
POLITICSicon  14/06/2020 

The 14th National Assembly continued its ninth session on June 13 with the discussion on the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the NA resolution on the socio-economic development plan and State budget in 2019 and early 2020.

Vietnam requests China to investigate incident related to Vietnamese fishing vessel in Hoang Sa
Vietnam requests China to investigate incident related to Vietnamese fishing vessel in Hoang Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/06/2020 

Vietnam has affirmed its sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago and requested China to investigate the incident involving the acts of Chinese vessels against a Vietnamese fishing boat in the archipelago’s waters on June 10.

NA approves chairpersons, members of National Election Council
NA approves chairpersons, members of National Election Council
POLITICSicon  13/06/2020 

The 14th National Assembly (NA) continued its ninth session on June 12 with personnel of the National Election Council (NEC) among the issues high on the agenda.

Programme to train 100 e-Government experts opens
Programme to train 100 e-Government experts opens
POLITICSicon  13/06/2020 

The Department of Computerisation under the Ministry of Information and Communications held the opening ceremony of a programme to train 100 e-Government experts in Hanoi on June 11.

Vietnam, EU to further strengthen defence cooperation
Vietnam, EU to further strengthen defence cooperation
POLITICSicon  13/06/2020 

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh and Chairman of the EU Military Committee Gen. Claudio Graziano looked into Vietnam-EU defence cooperation during their teleconferenced talks on June 11.

NA delegates wary of transferring parts of North-South Expressway to public investment
NA delegates wary of transferring parts of North-South Expressway to public investment
POLITICSicon  12/06/2020 

Some National Assembly delegates yesterday expressed concerns over the Government's decision to transfer certain components of the North-South Expressway from the PPP model to public investment, Thanh Nien newspaper reported.

Vietnam calls on countries to contribute to peace, security in East Sea
Vietnam calls on countries to contribute to peace, security in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/06/2020 

Countries need to act responsibly in the East Sea, not complicate the situation, and contribute to preserving peace and security in the waters, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Vietnam opposes China's illegal activities in East Sea
Vietnam opposes China's illegal activities in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/06/2020 

Vietnam has condemned China’s reported laying of submarine cables in the Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago as illegal and invalid. 

Top Vietnamese leader holds phone talks with Russian President
Top Vietnamese leader holds phone talks with Russian President
POLITICSicon  12/06/2020 

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong had phone talks on June 11 with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the Russia Day, June 12.

Vietnam slams 'inaccurate, unverified' information in US' international religious freedom report
Vietnam slams 'inaccurate, unverified' information in US' international religious freedom report
POLITICSicon  12/06/2020 

Vietnam’s foreign ministry spoke out against the inaccuracies contained within the 2019 Report on International Religious Freedom by the US State Department released on Wednesday. 

George Floyd: Trump told to back off Seattle's Chaz police-free zone
George Floyd: Trump told to back off Seattle's Chaz police-free zone
POLITICSicon  12/06/2020 

The US president threatens to "take back" a police-free district controlled by protesters.

Vietnam, France share COVID-19 pandemic control measure
Vietnam, France share COVID-19 pandemic control measure
POLITICSicon  12/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his French counterpart Edouard Philippe discussed cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and measures to promote bilateral relations during their phone conversation on Thursday.

Former Party leader and intelligence mastermind dies
Former Party leader and intelligence mastermind dies
POLITICSicon  12/06/2020 

Former Secretary of the 6th Plenum of the Party Central Committee (PCC) Tran Quoc Huong passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 96.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 