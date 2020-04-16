HCM City Party Committee convenes 40th meeting

The 10th HCM City Party Committee convened its 40th meeting on April 16 using teleconferencing.

Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan (Photo: VNA)

The committee reviewed the southern hub’s socio-economic-cultural situation, national defense-security, and budget collection and spending in the first quarter and charted the major orientations and tasks for the following quarter and the year as a whole.

Also discussed was the fight against COVID-19, which has been initially contained in the city.

Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan said the pandemic has impacted on economic activities in the city, in particular services.

Production and exports have, however, been maintained, he added, noting that this would facilitate the city’s economic recovery.

The most important task in the time ahead is joining national anti-pandemic efforts, he went on, emphasising that with its experience the city can stem the spread of the disease.

At the same time, more attention should be paid to preparations for all-level Party congresses and the recovery of production and business activities, he ordered.

Le Thanh Liem, Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, said the city’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in the first quarter was estimated at 335.68 trillion VND (14.3 billion USD) while budget collections exceeded 88.24 trillion VND, or 21.7 percent of the estimate and down 8.63 percent year-on-year.

The city attracted 1.05 billion USD in FDI during the quarter, down 33 percent year-on-year.

Regarding the fight against COVID-19, Liem said the city quickly identified scenarios and adjusted measures being implemented in a timely manner, based on developments.

It has also intensified its communications activities and observed relevant instructions from the Prime Minister, especially Directive No. 16/CT dated March 31 on urgent measures to be taken to fight COVID-19.

Notably, the city has decided to earmark 2.75 trillion VND to support those affected by the virus, with 600,000 people rendered jobless by the virus to each receive 1 million VND per month./. VNA